Vrishchik Rashifal 2024: वृश्चिक राशि की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा नया साल, गुरु की धनभाव में दृष्टि से बढ़ेगा बैंक बैलेंस

By बृजेश परमार | Published: December 29, 2023 02:06 PM2023-12-29T14:06:12+5:302023-12-29T14:06:12+5:30

Next

वृश्चिक राशिफल 2024 (ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. जगदीश प्रसाद शर्मा, उज्जैन): नए साल में आपके चतुर्थ भाव में शनि, पंचम में राहु, देव गुरु बृहस्पति 31 अप्रैल तक षष्ठ भाव में तथा 1 मई से सप्तम भाव में एवं एकादश भाव में केतु गोचर करेंगे। शनि की ढैय्या रहेगी।

दैनिक व्यवसाय - वर्ष की शुरुआत बहुत अच्छी रहेगी। नौकरी/ व्यापार में उन्नति प्रमोशन, अविवाहितों के विवाह योग बन रहे हैं। नई योजना में सफलता मिलेगी। शत्रुओं पर विजय। 31 अप्रैल तक सर्वत्र लाभ, परीक्षा, प्रतियोगिता में मनोवांछित उपलब्धि, धार्मिक व्यापारिक यात्राएं लाभदायक रहेगी। स्थानांतरण भी संभव है। उच्च अधिकारी एवं सहकर्मियों के साथ मधुर वाणी का प्रयोग करें।

आर्थिक स्थिति- उत्तम धन लाभ एक से अधिक स्रोत से धन प्राप्ति, गुरु की दृष्टि धन भाव पर होने से बैंक बैलेंस में वृद्धि होगी। ससुराल या जीवन साथी से भी धन प्राप्ति संभव।

स्वास्थ्य- अप्रैल महीने तक षष्ठ रोग ऋण भाव के बृहस्पति तथा पूरे वर्ष पंचम भाव में स्थित राहु के करण शारीरिक मानसिक व्याधियां बढ़ी हुई रहेंगी। 1 मई के बाद स्वास्थ्य में सुधार होगा, फिर भी पूरे वर्ष संतुलित आहार-विहार के साथ योग प्राणायाम मेडिटेशन व्यायाम अवश्य करें, जिससे नींद, ब्लड प्रेशर आदि विकार में आराम रहेगा।

परिवार- कार्यों में अतिव्यस्तता के कारण परिवार पर ध्यान कम दे पाएंगे। इससे परिवार में असंतोष बढ़ेगा। भाई/ बहिनों के साथ कटुता के साथ वैचारिक मतभेद बढ़ेंगे। माता भूमि भवन के कारण चिंता और भय के संवेग परेशान करेंगे। जीवन साथी से प्रेम स्नेह मिलेगा, किंतु संतान पक्ष से असंतोष और चिंता प्राप्त होगी। नए प्रेम संबंध का आकर्षण रहेगा।

धार्मिक उपाय- भगवान महादेव, शनि देव की आराधना के साथ ही यथा शक्ति दान करें। गाय और चीटियों को भोजन देने के साथ ही सार्वजनिक स्थल पर पीपल, बरगद सहित अधिक से अधिक पौाधारोपण कर उनकी देखभाल की व्यवस्था करें। शुभ अंक - 7, 9, 1 तथा 4। शुभ दिवस- मंगलवार, गुरुवार। शुभ रंग- लाल, पीला, नारंगी। शुभ रत्न- मूंगा, पुखराज। राशि स्वामी मंगल को प्रसन्न करें।

टॅग्स :ज्योतिष शास्त्रज्योतिषीय संकेतastrologyAstrological Signs