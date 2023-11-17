Chhattisgarh, MP Election 2023 Voting Live: मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में वोटिंग जारी, 300 सीट पर पड़े रहे वोट, यहां देखें पल-पल की अपडेट
November 17, 2023
Chhattisgarh MP Election 2023 Voting Live: मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में आज विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी है, मध्य प्रदेश में विधानसभा की सभी 230 सीटों और छत्तीसगढ़ में 70 सीटों पर मतदान जारी है।
Assembly Elections 2023: हम 75 से अधिक सीटें जीत रहे हैं...
Divisive politics won't work in Rajasthan, people are intelligent not to vote for BJP: Sachin Pilot— PTI News Alerts (@PTI_NewsAlerts) November 17, 2023
Edited video is available on PTI Videos (https://t.co/L2D7HH309u) #PTINewsAlerts#PTIVideos@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/brMnOoCr89
VIDEO | "They (Narottam Mishra and BJP) know to talk only in such kind of a language. They try to polarise by such statements, however, their plan will not work this time," says Chhattisgarh CM @bhupeshbaghel on Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra's 'celebrations in Pakistan'… pic.twitter.com/wM5mFESsrA— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023
Telangana polls: Congress releases manifesto which includes six guarantees and different declarations— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023
VIDEO | Chhattisgarh CM @bhupeshbaghel casts his vote in Jheet village of Patan Assembly constituency. #ChhattisgarhElections2023#AssemblyElectionsWithPTIpic.twitter.com/cX0vjIqPiC— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023
VIDEO | "There is an undercurrent for a change. Women very intelligent and they take their decisions diligently. It is time for women to take a tough decision as on the one hand there is some greed and on the other their future and hope are at stake," says Amrita Rai, wife of… pic.twitter.com/Q0pZYzf54c— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023
Assembly Elections 2023: कमलनाथ ने कहा...
#WATCH | On some incidents of violence in Madhya Pradesh during voting today, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "Yes there are a few complaints. I hope that the government will work in a fair manner..." pic.twitter.com/Tp80LWDa14— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | Heavy security deployed outside polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena where one person was injured in an incident of stone pelting. The situation is now under control. https://t.co/2Fc0HRQwV3pic.twitter.com/4BywZtlUrE— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
#WATCH | Telangana Elections | In Pinapaka, Congres MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Chief Minister, the Hyderabad that you stole from for the last 10 years round the clock, was made the IT capital of the world by Congress party. This is an election between 'Dorala Telangana' and 'Prajala… pic.twitter.com/rgfSdRaOXy— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...I challenge that no matter how much PM Modi and KCR make efforts together, still, Congress will come to power because the public understands the scams here. Also, his (KCR) retirement days are also… pic.twitter.com/E7XxmHBxOH— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
#WATCH | Durg: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote at polling booth number 57 in Kuriddih village. pic.twitter.com/LRvCHMeyTh— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
#WATCH | After casting his vote, Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel says "Our target is to cross 75 (seats). High command will decide that (CM face) pic.twitter.com/QIS8PlK3aW— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
"The fight here is one-sided; there is no competition": Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 17, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/NH4ad4UDNd#ChattisgarhElections2023#BhupeshBaghelpic.twitter.com/khrbSQABWQ
Assembly Elections 2023: मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में 300 सीट पर पड़े रहे वोट...
Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections | Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Budhni, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh greeted by women in Sehore.— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
Voting for the state elections is underway. pic.twitter.com/WWfwSEcJtH
मतदान से पहले क्या बोले शिवराज के मंत्री
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023 | MP Medical Education Min Vishwas Sarang says, "I request all the voters to vote for BJP for the development of the state." pic.twitter.com/vC2mYljT4A— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: मतदाताओं में दिखा उत्साह, वोटरो को रिझाने आदर्श और पिंक बूथ भी आकर्षण का केंद्र
Chhattisgarh MP Election 2023 Voting Live: कुल मिलाकर सुबह सात बजे से शुरु हुआ मतदान की शुरुआत में ही मतदाताओं की संख्या ने ये तो साफ बता दिया है कि जनता इस बार फुल मूड में है लेकिन उसकी पंसद कौन होता है ये देखने बेहद दिलचस्प होने वाला है। लगभग 42,000 मतदान केंद्रों पर वेबकास्टिंग उपलब्ध कराई गई है। मतदान के दौरान सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय बलों की लगभग 700 कंपनियां और राज्य के दो लाख पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है। चुनाव 2,500 से अधिक उम्मीदवारों के चुनावी भाग्य का फैसला करेगा। लगभग 5.59 करोड़ मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के पात्र हैं। इसमें 2.87 करोड़ पुरुष और 2.71 करोड़ महिला मतदाता शामिल हैं।
