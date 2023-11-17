Chhattisgarh, MP Election 2023 Voting Live: मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में वोटिंग जारी, 300 सीट पर पड़े रहे वोट, यहां देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

LIVE

By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: November 17, 2023 10:37 AM2023-11-17T10:37:03+5:302023-11-17T13:50:10+5:30

Chhattisgarh, MP Election 2023 Voting Live: मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में वोटिंग जारी, 300 सीट पर पड़े रहे वोट, यहां देखें पल-पल की अपडेट

HighlightsChhattisgarh Election Live: छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव लाइव अपडेटMP Election Live: मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव लाइव अपडेटAssembly Election 2023: विधानसभा चुनाव 2023 लाइव, यहां देखें मतदान लाइव अपडेट्स

Chhattisgarh MP Election 2023 Voting Live: मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में आज विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी है, मध्य प्रदेश में विधानसभा की सभी 230 सीटों और छत्तीसगढ़ में 70 सीटों पर मतदान जारी है।

02:14 PM

02:13 PM

02:13 PM

02:13 PM

02:13 PM

02:13 PM

02:11 PM

01:52 PM

01:52 PM

01:52 PM

01:52 PM

01:52 PM

01:52 PM

01:51 PM

01:51 PM

11:37 AM

Madhya Pradesh Elections LIVE

11:05 AM

मतदान से पहले क्या बोले शिवराज के मंत्री

10:51 AM

10:51 AM

Chhattisgarh MP Election 2023 Voting Live:  कुल मिलाकर सुबह सात बजे से शुरु हुआ मतदान की शुरुआत में ही मतदाताओं की संख्या ने ये तो साफ बता दिया है कि जनता इस बार फुल मूड में है लेकिन उसकी पंसद कौन होता है ये देखने बेहद दिलचस्प होने वाला है। लगभग 42,000 मतदान केंद्रों पर वेबकास्टिंग उपलब्ध कराई गई है। मतदान के दौरान सुरक्षा के लिए केंद्रीय बलों की लगभग 700 कंपनियां और राज्य के दो लाख पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है। चुनाव 2,500 से अधिक उम्मीदवारों के चुनावी भाग्य का फैसला करेगा। लगभग 5.59 करोड़ मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने के पात्र हैं। इसमें 2.87 करोड़ पुरुष और 2.71 करोड़ महिला मतदाता शामिल हैं। 

10:48 AM

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: 

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा की 230 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए सुबह सात बजे मतदान शुरु हो गया है। सूरज उगने के साथ ही मतदाता बड़ी तादात में मजदान केंद्रों पर पहुंच रहे है तो वही प्रत्याशियों को धड़कने में बड़ी हुई नजर आ रही है। यही कारण है कि मतदान करने के पहले प्रत्याशी जनता भगवान की शरण लेते दिखे जिसके बाद मतदान करने के लिए पहुंचे। वहीं पहली बार मतदान कर रहे वोटरों में भी मतदान को लेकर खास उत्साह देखा गया। जहां वे पहली बार अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर काफी उमंग से भरे दिखाई दिए। 

