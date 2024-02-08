Pakistan Election Live: पाकिस्तान में किसे मिलेगी सत्ता?, वोटिंग जारी, देखें लाइव अपडेट
LIVE
By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: February 8, 2024 11:23 AM2024-02-08T11:23:07+5:302024-02-08T11:23:07+5:30
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: पाकिस्तान में किसे मिलेगी सत्ता?, वोटिंग जारी, देखें लाइव अपडेट
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates: पाकिस्तान में किसे मिलेगी सत्ता?, वोटिंग जारी, देखें लाइव अपडेट
LIVE
11:40 AM
Pakistan goes to polls with leadership of largest party in jail— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 8, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/VWFPltPJwF#PakistanTehreekeInsaf#ImranKhan#Pakistan#Pakistanelections#Pakistanpollspic.twitter.com/vWDSHe7S98
11:39 AM
#WATCH | Parliamentary general elections get underway in Pakistan.— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024
(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/BeSNFGKR4r
11:38 AM
#WATCH | Voters arrive at a polling booth in Islamabad, as parliamentary general elections get underway in Pakistan.— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024
(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/twAWVomysU
11:38 AM
More than 17,000 candidates to contest elections in Pakistan— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 8, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/S4r5xbKAiF#PakistanElection2024#PTI#PMLN#ImranKhanPTIpic.twitter.com/TjWtLwqQje
11:38 AM
Security experts say, "Election in Pakistan is purely a sham election"— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 8, 2024
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/TWAKPChZB1#PakistanElection2024#ImranKhanPTI#NawazSharifpic.twitter.com/FupvYfCrB8
11:37 AM
#WATCH पाकिस्तान में संसदीय आम चुनाव जारी है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 8, 2024
(वीडियो सोर्स: रॉयटर्स) pic.twitter.com/05JXWpFinj
11:36 AM
#WATCH पाकिस्तान में संसदीय आम चुनाव जारी है। मतदाता मतदान करने के लिए इस्लामाबाद के एक मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 8, 2024
(वीडियो सोर्स: रॉयटर्स) pic.twitter.com/rXyXmomTy9
11:36 AM
VIDEO | Pakistan Elections 2024: Voting to elect new government underway. pic.twitter.com/J58PZbsqrW— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024
#PakistanElection #ImranKhan #NawazSharif #BilawalBhuttoZardari
11:27 AM
Amazing visuals coming in from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, etc. I think today will be the biggest turnout ever in Pakistan's history ❤️ #GeneralElection— Hareem Shah (@Hareem_shah1122) February 8, 2024
No.1 priority today is to vote 🗳 #PakistanElection inshallah khan🇵🇰❤️pic.twitter.com/ARTBmEVcq5
11:26 AM
I cried for hours and watched this clip over and over again.— ع (@LahoreWali_) February 7, 2024
This video back then inspired me to stand up anew, fueled by a fresh wave of hope, realizing the importance of bringing Imran Khan back. Long 2 years… we will win. #PakistanElectionpic.twitter.com/Y2Fy7DACq8
11:25 AM
Pakistan Election 2024 Live Updates
VIDEO STORY | Pakistan Election 2024: Locals hope for free and fair elections— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2024
Watch: https://t.co/gr0gQtdaTA
Subscribe to PTI's YouTube channel for in-depth reports, exclusive interviews, and special visual stories that take you beyond the headlines. #PTIVideos