International Yoga Day: योग का अर्थ है जोड़ना, पीएम मोदी बोले-आप सभी को देखकर प्रसन्न हूं, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: June 21, 2023 06:26 PM2023-06-21T18:26:57+5:302023-06-21T18:37:00+5:30

International Yoga Day: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने न्यूयॉर्क में कहा कि मैं आप सभी को देखकर प्रसन्न हूं और यहां पर आने के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद करता हूं।

21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस घोषित किया गया था।

International Yoga Day: अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर बुधवार को भारत ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरा विश्व योगमय हो गया। भारत में न केवल मैदानी इलाकों में, बल्कि हिमालय की गोद से लेकर समुद्र की लहरों पर योगाभ्यास कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया, साथ ही 180 से अधिक देशों में योगाभ्यास से पूरी दुनिया योगमय हो गयी।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने न्यूयॉर्क में कहा कि मैं आप सभी को देखकर प्रसन्न हूं और यहां पर आने के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद करता हूं। मुझे बताया गया है कि आज यहां लगभग हर राष्ट्रीयता का प्रतिनिधित्व है। योग का अर्थ है जोड़ना इसलिए आप एक साथ आ रहे हैं यह योग के दूसरे रूप की अभिव्यक्ति है।

योग दिवस की शुरुआत अमेरिका से प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के तड़के जारी वीडियो संदेश के साथ हुई, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि भारत ने हमेशा जोड़ने, अपनाने और अंगीकार करने वाली परम्पराओं को पोषित किया है। मोदी ने कहा, ‘‘हमें योग के माध्यम से विरोधाभासों, बाधाओं और प्रतिरोधों को खत्म करना है। हमें दुनिया के समक्ष ‘एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत’ की भावना को उदाहरण के तौर पर प्रस्तुत करना है।’’

प्रधानमंत्री बुधवार शाम संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मुख्यालय में योग दिवस समारोह में भाग लिया। उन्होंने 2014 में संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा में अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के प्रस्ताव का उल्लेख करते हुए कहा, ‘‘भारत के आह्वान पर योग के लिए दुनिया के 180 से ज्यादा देशों का एक साथ आना ऐतिहासिक व अभूतपूर्व है।’’ मोदी ने कहा कि इस बार का योग दिवस इस मायने में विशेष है कि आर्कटिक और अंटार्कटिक स्थित भारत के शोध केंद्रों पर अनुसंधानकर्तओं ने भी इस कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लिया।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर UNGA अध्यक्ष साबा कोरोसी ने कहा कि मैंने सीखा है कि जो शक्तियां ब्रह्मांड में और हमारे अंदर हैं वे एक ही नियम का पालन करती हैं और वह है संतुलन हासिल करना। योग हमें भौतिक रूप से बदलता है। मुझे अपनी बेटी पर भी गर्व है जो योग का काफी समय से अभ्यास कर रही है। मैं उसकी वजह से योग को और अच्छे से समझ पाया हूं।

संयुक्त राष्ट्र में भारत की स्थायी प्रतिनिधि रुचिरा कंबोज ने कहा कि आज का उत्सव वास्तव में बहुत खास है क्योंकि पीएम मोदी यहां योग करने में हमारा नेतृत्व करेंगे। उन्हीं के नेतृत्व में 21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस घोषित किया गया था।

