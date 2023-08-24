Greece Forest Fire: ग्रीस की जंगल में लगी भयंकर आग, बुझाने में लगे यूरोपीय देशों के विमान और दमकलकर्मी, 20 की मौत, तुर्की तक फैली, देखें वीडियो

Published: August 24, 2023

Greece Forest Fire: आग बुझाने के अभियान में बुधवार को यूरोप के विभिन्न देशों के पानी की बौछार करने वाले विमानों के साथ सैकड़ों दमकलकर्मियों ने भाग लिया।

Greece Forest Fire: ग्रीस की जंगल में लगी भयंकर आग, बुझाने में लगे यूरोपीय देशों के विमान और दमकलकर्मी, 20 की मौत, तुर्की तक फैली, देखें वीडियो

Highlightsयूनान में अलेक्जेंड्रोपोलिस शहर के पास पांच दिन से लगी भीषण आग बेकाबू हो गयी। एथेंस के उत्तर-पश्चिमी छोर पर लगी आग को फैलने से रोकने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।पार्निथा राष्ट्रीय उद्यान तक आग की लपटें पहुंचने से रोकने में लगे हैं।

Greece Forest Fire: ग्रीस की जंगल में भयंकर आग लगी है। ग्रीस में कई दिनों से लगी जंगल की आग में कम से कम 20 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और यह तुर्की तक फैल गई है। यूनान के जंगलों में कई दिन से लगी आग बुझाने के अभियान में बुधवार को यूरोप के विभिन्न देशों के पानी की बौछार करने वाले विमानों के साथ सैकड़ों दमकलकर्मियों ने भाग लिया।

यूनान में अलेक्जेंड्रोपोलिस शहर के पास पांच दिन से लगी भीषण आग बेकाबू हो गयी। अधिकारी एथेंस के उत्तर-पश्चिमी छोर पर लगी आग को फैलने से रोकने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं ताकि रिहायशी इलाके इसकी चपेट में न आ जाएं। वह यूनान की राजधानी के पास अंतिम हरित क्षेत्रों में शामिल पार्निथा राष्ट्रीय उद्यान तक आग की लपटें पहुंचने से रोकने में लगे हैं।

पिछले तीन दिन में यूनान में जंगल में आग की 209 घटनाएं सामने आई हैं। दमकल विभाग के प्रवक्ता लोआनिस आर्टोपिस ने बुधवार सुबह यह जानकारी दी। तेज चल रहीं हवाओं और गर्म, शुष्क मौसम के कारण आग बढ़ती गयी। अधिकारियों ने दर्जनों गांवों को खाली करने का आदेश दिया है।

वहीं अलेक्जेंड्रोपोलिस के मुख्य अस्पताल को भी तैयार रहने को कहा गया है। अब देश के अनेक हिस्सों में हवा की रफ्तार धीरे-धीरे कम हो रही है, लेकिन नये सिरे से आग की घटनाओं का जोखिम बना हुआ है। आर्टोपिस ने कहा, ‘‘हालात मुश्किल बने हुए हैं और कई मामलों में स्थिति चिंताजनक है।’’

