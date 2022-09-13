रामलीलाः केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी, फग्गन और मेघवाल निभाएंगे किरदार, असरानी नारद और निर्भय वाधवा बनेंगे हनुमान, देखें लिस्ट

September 13, 2022

दिल्ली की लाल किला वाली रामलीला में कैबिनेट मंत्री और टीवी कलाकार यहां 10 दिन तक चलने वाली रामलीला में अलग-अलग भूमिकाएं निभाते नजर आएंगे।

रामलीला लाल किला मैदान में 26 सितंबर से शुरू होगी। यह अगले महीने दशहरे के दिन समाप्त होगी। लव-कुश रामलीला में “बाहुबली” फिल्म में अपने अभिनय से चर्चित प्रभास दशहरे पर रावण का पुतला फूंकते नजर आएंगे।

लव कुश रामलीला समिति के अध्यक्ष अर्जुन कुमार ने बताया कि समिति रामलीला स्थल पर 'कर्तव्य पथ' का एक मॉडल तैयार करेगी। इसपर हरे रंग का कालीन बिछा होगा, जिसपर फूलदान रखे होंगे।

कुमार ने कहा कि तीन कैबिनेट मंत्री भी रामलीला का हिस्सा होंगे। केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे ऋषि वशिष्ठ की भूमिका में नजर आएगे जबकि इस्पात राज्य मंत्री फग्गन सिंह कुलस्ते ऋषि अगस्त्य की भूमिका निभाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य और संस्कृति राज्य मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल भजन गाएंगे।

उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली से भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के सांसद मनोज तिवारी केवट की भूमिका निभाएंगे।

दिग्गज अभिनेता असरानी नारद और टीवी अभिनेता निर्भय वाधवा हनुमान की भूमिका निभाएंगे।

बॉलीवुड और टीवी में अपनी विविध भूमिकाओं से पहचान बनाने वाले अखिलेंद्र मिश्रा रावण की भूमिका निभाएंगे। उन्हें 'चंद्रकांता' धारावाहिक में क्रूर सिंह की भूमिका निभाने के लिए याद किया जाता है।

