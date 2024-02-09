Haldwani Violence Live: देवभूमि हल्द्वानी में मदरसा हटाने पर बवाल, पुलिस चौकी पर हमला, आखिर साजिश के पीछे कौन?
LIVE
By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: February 9, 2024 11:26 AM2024-02-09T11:26:19+5:302024-02-09T11:38:13+5:30
Haldwani Violence Live Updates: देवभूमि हल्द्वानी में मदरसा हटाने पर बवाल, पुलिस चौकी पर हमला, आखिर साजिश के पीछे कौन?
Haldwani Violence Live Updates: उत्तराखंड के नैनीताल स्थित हलद्वानी में बीते गुरुवार को फैले सांप्रदायित तनाव के मामले में अधिकारियों ने कहा कि बनभूलपुरा में 'अवैध रूप से बने' मदरसे को गिराने के बाद फैली हिंसा में माहौल अभी भी तनावपूर्ण बना हुआ है।
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Security stepped up in several parts of the violence-hit area of Haldwani.— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024
Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dvVW1oGhU4
#WATCH | Security heightened in the violence-hit area of Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani yesterday, following an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/aatgMlHiyh— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024
#WATCH | Haldwani violence | DM Nainital, Vandana Singh says, "The demolition drive started peacefully, the force was deployed for prevention...Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces… pic.twitter.com/JL098EatbW— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024
LIVE