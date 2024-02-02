Aam Aadmi Party Protest: दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा, हमें प्रदर्शन करने से रोक रही है बीजेपी

By धीरज मिश्रा | Published: February 2, 2024 11:17 AM2024-02-02T11:17:44+5:302024-02-02T11:21:16+5:30

आम आदमी पार्टी ने दावा किया है कि उन्हें प्रदर्शन करने से बीजेपी रोक रही है, जगह जगह दिल्ली पुलिस के द्वारा उनके नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को रोका जा रहा है

फाइल फोटो

Aam Aadmi Party Protest: दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय कार्यालाय पर आम आदमी पार्टी के द्वारा जोरदार प्रदर्शन करने के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे का समय तय था। लेकिन, इससे पहले ही आम आदमी पार्टी ने दावा किया है कि उन्हें प्रदर्शन करने से बीजेपी रोक रही है, जगह जगह दिल्ली पुलिस के द्वारा उनके नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को रोका जा रहा है।

इस कड़ी में दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ के मेयर चुनाव में खुलेआम धोखाधड़ी हुई।

आज आप के नेता दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान दिल्ली में भाजपा के खिलाफ एक शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। लेकिन इस शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन से पहले पूरे दिल्ली में बैरिकेड्स लगा दिए गए हैं।

आप के कार्यालय को छावनी बना दिया गया है। आज भाजपा को इतना डर लग रहा है कि एक तरफ चुनाव में घपला करते हैं और दूसरी तरफ देश में शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन भी नहीं हो सकता। भाजपा को इतना डर क्यों है। उन्होंने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ मेयर इलेक्शन में बीजेपी के धोखाधड़ी को पूरे देश ने लाइव देखा। आज इसी के खिलाफ दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन था। लेकिन बीजेपी ने आप ऑफिस को छावनी बना दिया है, पूरी दिल्ली में बेरीकैडिंग करके लोगों को रोका जा रहा है।


इस मामले में सीएम केजरीवाल ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले उन्होंने चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव में वोट लूटे। अब, इसके खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन के लिए आ रहे लोगों को पूरी दिल्ली में रोका जा रहा है।

वहीं दिल्ली से विधायक संजीव झा ने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ में गलत तरीकों से मेयर बनाया गया। अब भारी बैरिकेडिंग की जा रही है और आप के कार्यकर्ताओं से भरी बसों को हिरासत में लिया जा रहा है, क्या यह तानाशाही है। बीजेपी क्यों डर रही है। वे शांतिपूर्ण विरोध करने के लिए आने वाले लोगों को क्यों रोक रहे हैं। 

