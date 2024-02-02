Aam Aadmi Party Protest: दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा, हमें प्रदर्शन करने से रोक रही है बीजेपी

Highlights Aam Aadmi Party Protest: आतिशी ने कहा, प्रदर्शन करने से बीजेपी रोक रही है, जगह जगह दिल्ली पुलिस के द्वारा उनके नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को रोका जा रहा है Aam Aadmi Party Protest: भाजपा कार्यालाय पर सीएम केजरीवाल और भगवंत मान करेंगे प्रदर्शन Aam Aadmi Party Protest: आप का दावा, उनके नेताओं कार्यकर्ताओं को हाउस अरेस्ट किया

Aam Aadmi Party Protest: दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय कार्यालाय पर आम आदमी पार्टी के द्वारा जोरदार प्रदर्शन करने के लिए शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे का समय तय था। लेकिन, इससे पहले ही आम आदमी पार्टी ने दावा किया है कि उन्हें प्रदर्शन करने से बीजेपी रोक रही है, जगह जगह दिल्ली पुलिस के द्वारा उनके नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं को रोका जा रहा है।

#WATCH | Over AAP protest in Delhi today, Delhi Minister Atishi says, "Fraud was committed openly in Chandigarh mayoral elections. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be holding a peaceful protest over this issue in Delhi today. Before this protest, police… pic.twitter.com/szYuMVVeiK — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

इस कड़ी में दिल्ली सरकार में मंत्री आतिशी ने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ के मेयर चुनाव में खुलेआम धोखाधड़ी हुई।

#WATCH | On security deployed outside the AAP office, and around DDU Marg & Vishnu Digamber Marg in Delhi, DCP Central M Harsha Vardhan says, "We are all set to ensure that no law and order situation arises and everything goes on smoothly. We have taken all necessary… pic.twitter.com/PJoIOxtG72 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

आज आप के नेता दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान दिल्ली में भाजपा के खिलाफ एक शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन करेंगे। लेकिन इस शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन से पहले पूरे दिल्ली में बैरिकेड्स लगा दिए गए हैं।

Delhi Police has detained 25 AAP workers from Singhu border so far. All of them are the party workers from Punjab and Haryana. Police suspect that they were going to take part in the party's protest today. A few other workers have been stopped. Those who have been detained at the… https://t.co/1KIvdD5afG — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

आप के कार्यालय को छावनी बना दिया गया है। आज भाजपा को इतना डर लग रहा है कि एक तरफ चुनाव में घपला करते हैं और दूसरी तरफ देश में शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन भी नहीं हो सकता। भाजपा को इतना डर क्यों है। उन्होंने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ मेयर इलेक्शन में बीजेपी के धोखाधड़ी को पूरे देश ने लाइव देखा। आज इसी के खिलाफ दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन था। लेकिन बीजेपी ने आप ऑफिस को छावनी बना दिया है, पूरी दिल्ली में बेरीकैडिंग करके लोगों को रोका जा रहा है।

#WATCH | AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar on party's protest against BJP over Chandigarh mayoral election results in Delhi and ED summon to Arvind Kejriwal



"The Constitution gives us the right to protest. Today, our party leaders are being stopped illegally. Where does BJP get the… pic.twitter.com/gMEmNnPms7 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024



इस मामले में सीएम केजरीवाल ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले उन्होंने चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव में वोट लूटे। अब, इसके खिलाफ शांतिपूर्ण विरोध प्रदर्शन के लिए आ रहे लोगों को पूरी दिल्ली में रोका जा रहा है।

#WATCH | On AAP's protest against BJP today, Delhi minister & AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, " The nation knows how the BJP committed fraud in Chandigarh mayoral polls. Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann will hold a peaceful protest at the BJP office today. Ahead of this… pic.twitter.com/6SAEtK3KaC — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

वहीं दिल्ली से विधायक संजीव झा ने कहा कि चंडीगढ़ में गलत तरीकों से मेयर बनाया गया। अब भारी बैरिकेडिंग की जा रही है और आप के कार्यकर्ताओं से भरी बसों को हिरासत में लिया जा रहा है, क्या यह तानाशाही है। बीजेपी क्यों डर रही है। वे शांतिपूर्ण विरोध करने के लिए आने वाले लोगों को क्यों रोक रहे हैं।

