AFG vs SL Live Score: अफगानिस्तान बनाम श्रीलंका लाइव स्कोर, वर्ल्ड कप का 30वां मैच, पुणे के एमसीए स्टेडियम में दोपहर 2 बजे से लाइव मैच

Here are our probable playing XIs for the Asian teams clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pune.



Would you like to make any changes?

.

.

.#SriLanka#Afghanistan#SLvsAFG#AFGVSSL#AFGVSL#SLVAFG#Srilanka‌#Afghanistan#AfghanAtalan | #CWC23 | #AFGVSL | #WarzaMaidanGatahttps://t.co/406wE10aOspic.twitter.com/kGNFo16TS7