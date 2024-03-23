Moscow concert attack: अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी में मृतकों की संख्या 115, हमलावरों ने समारोह स्थल में आग लगाई, 11 अरेस्ट

Moscow concert attack: रूस की सरकारी समाचार एजेंसी ‘तास’ के अनुसार, संघीय सुरक्षा सेवा के प्रमुख ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को बताया कि हिरासत में लिए गए 11 लोगों में से चार लोग सीधे इस हमले में शामिल थे।

Highlightsहमलावरों ने गोलीबारी के बाद समारोह स्थल को आग लगा दी। इस्लामिक स्टेट आतंकवादी समूह ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी में मृतकों की संख्या 115 हो गई है।

Moscow concert attack: रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को में एक बड़े समारोह स्थल पर हमलावरों की अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी में मृतकों की संख्या 115 हो गई है। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। हमलावरों ने गोलीबारी के बाद समारोह स्थल को आग लगा दी। इस्लामिक स्टेट आतंकवादी समूह ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। इसे रूस में पिछले दो दशक में हुआ सबसे भीषण आतंकी हमला माना जा रहा है। रूस की सरकारी समाचार एजेंसी ‘तास’ के अनुसार, संघीय सुरक्षा सेवा के प्रमुख ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को बताया कि हिरासत में लिए गए 11 लोगों में से चार लोग सीधे इस हमले में शामिल थे।

