Moscow concert attack: अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी में मृतकों की संख्या 115, हमलावरों ने समारोह स्थल में आग लगाई, 11 अरेस्ट

Highlights हमलावरों ने गोलीबारी के बाद समारोह स्थल को आग लगा दी। इस्लामिक स्टेट आतंकवादी समूह ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी में मृतकों की संख्या 115 हो गई है।

Moscow concert attack: रूस की राजधानी मॉस्को में एक बड़े समारोह स्थल पर हमलावरों की अंधाधुंध गोलीबारी में मृतकों की संख्या 115 हो गई है। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। हमलावरों ने गोलीबारी के बाद समारोह स्थल को आग लगा दी। इस्लामिक स्टेट आतंकवादी समूह ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। इसे रूस में पिछले दो दशक में हुआ सबसे भीषण आतंकी हमला माना जा रहा है। रूस की सरकारी समाचार एजेंसी ‘तास’ के अनुसार, संघीय सुरक्षा सेवा के प्रमुख ने शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को बताया कि हिरासत में लिए गए 11 लोगों में से चार लोग सीधे इस हमले में शामिल थे।

#Moscow | Rescuers clear rubble in the Moscow concert hall after attack



The Russian authorities on Saturday confirmed that the death toll in Friday's attack on a Moscow concert hall by armed gunmen touched 115. pic.twitter.com/xlHlzGLVZ8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 23, 2024

Terrible news of Islamic State terror attack in Moscow. More than 80 dead, gunned down in cold blood by Islamists, many among them children who were enjoying the music concert. "We have attacked a big gathering of Christians," said the Islamic State. pic.twitter.com/Ggru80MKeP — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 23, 2024

One of the men who carried out the mass casualty terror attack on Moscow concert hall being interrogated outside. Does that look like ISIS to you! pic.twitter.com/AbjFexbvpr — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 23, 2024

