Vinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics 2024: जापान, यूक्रेन के बाद क्यूबा, एक दिन में तीन पहलवान को पटका, फाइनल में विनेश, एक पदक पक्का, सारा एन हिल्डेब्रांट से टक्कर

August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics 2024 live update: पेरिस ओलंपिक में महिलाओं की 50 किग्रा कुश्ती के सेमीफाइनल में क्यूबा की युस्नेलिस गुजमैन लोपेज को हराया और पदक पक्का किया।

HighlightsVinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics 2024 live update: पहले राउंड 16 में गत चैंपियन जापान की युई सुसाकी को हराया था।Vinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics 2024 live update: विनेश ने अंकों के आधार पर 5-0 से जीत हासिल की।Vinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics 2024 live update: ओलंपिक फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बन गईं।

Vinesh Phogat in Paris Olympics 2024 live update: विनेश फोगाट ने मंगलवार को मंगल कर दिया। एक दिन में तीन पहलवान को चित्त कर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया और एक पदक पक्का कर लिया। पेरिस ओलंपिक में महिलाओं की 50 किग्रा कुश्ती के सेमीफाइनल में क्यूबा की युस्नेलिस गुजमैन लोपेज को हराया और पदक पक्का किया। वह बुधवार को यूएसए की सारा एन हिल्डेब्रांट के खिलाफ स्वर्ण पदक मैच लड़ेंगी। पहली बार इस भार वर्ग में प्रतिस्पर्धा कर रही विनेश ने अंकों के आधार पर 5-0 से जीत हासिल की। ओलंपिक फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला बन गईं।

वह साक्षी मलिक के बाद ग्रीष्मकालीन खेलों में पदक जीतने वाली दूसरी भारतीय महिला पहलवान बन जाएंगी। विनेश ने पहले राउंड में निष्क्रियता से अपना पहला अंक जीता। इसके बाद दूसरे राउंड में भारतीय को निष्क्रियता की चेतावनी दी गई, जिसका इस्तेमाल करके उन्होंने चार अंक हासिल किए। भारतीय पहलवान ने इससे पहले राउंड 16 में गत चैंपियन जापान की युई सुसाकी को हराया था।

उन्होंने क्वार्टर फाइनल में यूक्रेन की ओक्साना लिवाच को हराया था। फोगाट ने पेरिस ओलंपिक के महिला 50 किग्रा कुश्ती के क्वार्टर फाइनल मैच में यूक्रेन की ओसाना लिवाच को हराकर अंतिम चार में जगह पक्की की। शुरुआती दौर में शीर्ष वरीयता प्राप्त जापान की युई सुसाकी को 3-2 हराकर बड़ा उलटफेर करने वाली विनेश ने आठवीं वरीयता प्राप्त पहलवान को 7-5 से शिकस्त दी।

