Indian community in Guyana: 50 साल बाद भारतीय शासनाध्यक्ष की पहली यात्रा?, गुयाना में भारतीयों से मिले पीएम मोदी, शेयर किया फोटो और वीडियो

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: November 20, 2024 01:07 PM2024-11-20T13:07:19+5:302024-11-20T13:08:05+5:30

Indian community in Guyana: भारतीय सांस्कृतिक केंद्र, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा और अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय एजेंसियों के कर्मचारी, चिकित्सक, नर्स, निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों के छात्र तथा स्थानीय कंपनियों, अस्पतालों और गुयाना विश्वविद्यालय में कार्यरत कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

Indian community in Guyana pm narendra modi meet says heartfelt thank you warm and spirited welcome see pics video First visit Indian Head after 50 years | Indian community in Guyana: 50 साल बाद भारतीय शासनाध्यक्ष की पहली यात्रा?, गुयाना में भारतीयों से मिले पीएम मोदी, शेयर किया फोटो और वीडियो

photo-ani

Highlightsविदेश मंत्रालय (एमईए) के अनुसार, गुयाना में भारतीय मूल के लगभग 3,20,000 लोग हैं।सबसे प्राचीन भारतीय समुदाय करार दिया जो 185 साल से भी पहले वहां आए थे।भारतीय समुदाय को उनके गर्मजोशी भरे और जोशीले स्वागत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद।

Indian community in Guyana: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने बुधवार को गुयाना में प्रवासी भारतीयों की प्रशंसा की और कहा कि उन्हें यह देखकर खुशी हुई कि ये लोग विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अपनी पहचान बना रहे हैं। मोदी की यह यात्रा 50 साल से भी अधिक समय में किसी भारतीय शासनाध्यक्ष की पहली यात्रा है। वे मंगलवार देर रात ब्राजील से रवाना होने के बाद तड़के यहां पहुंचे और उन्होंने होटल में प्रवासी भारतीयों से बातचीत की। विदेश मंत्रालय (एमईए) के अनुसार, गुयाना में भारतीय मूल के लगभग 3,20,000 लोग हैं।

   

मंत्रालय ने इसे ‘‘सबसे प्राचीन भारतीय समुदाय करार दिया जो 185 साल से भी पहले वहां आए थे।’’ भारतीय उच्चायोग के अनुसार भारतीय मूल के लोगों के अलावा यहां लगभग 2,000 भारतीय नागरिक हैं जिनमें मुख्य रूप से भारतीय दूतावास के सदस्य, भारतीय सांस्कृतिक केंद्र, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा और अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय एजेंसियों के कर्मचारी, चिकित्सक, नर्स, निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों के छात्र तथा स्थानीय कंपनियों, अस्पतालों और गुयाना विश्वविद्यालय में कार्यरत कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

  

मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘ गुयाना में भारतीय समुदाय को उनके गर्मजोशी भरे और जोशीले स्वागत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद। उन्होंने दिखाया है कि दूरी कभी भी अपनी जड़ों से जुड़े रहने में बाधा नहीं बनती। समुदाय को विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अपनी पहचान बनाते देखकर खुशी हुई।’’ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कुछ तस्वीरें भी साझा कीं।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा, ‘‘ प्रधानमंत्री का भारतीय समुदाय और भारत-गुयाना प्रवासी समुदाय ने गुयाना के कई कैबिनेट मंत्रियों की उपस्थिति में भव्य स्वागत किया।’’ इस दौरान भारतीय समुदाय के लोग पारंपरिक परिधान पहने हुए थे और कई ने तिरंगा भी लिया हुआ था। इसबीच एक प्रशंसक ने मोदी को एक रेखाचित्र भी भेंट किया।

Web Title: Indian community in Guyana pm narendra modi meet says heartfelt thank you warm and spirited welcome see pics video First visit Indian Head after 50 years

विश्व से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :Narendra ModiBJPनरेंद्र मोदी