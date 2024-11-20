Indian community in Guyana: 50 साल बाद भारतीय शासनाध्यक्ष की पहली यात्रा?, गुयाना में भारतीयों से मिले पीएम मोदी, शेयर किया फोटो और वीडियो

Highlights विदेश मंत्रालय (एमईए) के अनुसार, गुयाना में भारतीय मूल के लगभग 3,20,000 लोग हैं। सबसे प्राचीन भारतीय समुदाय करार दिया जो 185 साल से भी पहले वहां आए थे। भारतीय समुदाय को उनके गर्मजोशी भरे और जोशीले स्वागत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद।

Indian community in Guyana: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने बुधवार को गुयाना में प्रवासी भारतीयों की प्रशंसा की और कहा कि उन्हें यह देखकर खुशी हुई कि ये लोग विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अपनी पहचान बना रहे हैं। मोदी की यह यात्रा 50 साल से भी अधिक समय में किसी भारतीय शासनाध्यक्ष की पहली यात्रा है। वे मंगलवार देर रात ब्राजील से रवाना होने के बाद तड़के यहां पहुंचे और उन्होंने होटल में प्रवासी भारतीयों से बातचीत की। विदेश मंत्रालय (एमईए) के अनुसार, गुयाना में भारतीय मूल के लगभग 3,20,000 लोग हैं।

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi witnesses cultural performances in Georgetown, Guyana



PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and will address a special sitting of Guyana's parliament. He will also join… pic.twitter.com/cUoyKPJcir — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Guyana as he arrives at a hotel in Georgetown.



PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral with President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and will… pic.twitter.com/ltZIuLlypf— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

#WATCH | Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana along with 4 ministers from Guyana, PM of Grenada and PM of Barbados received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a hotel in Georgetown, Guyana



PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Guyana. During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral… pic.twitter.com/mXVaOdy0fP— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

A heartfelt thank you to the Indian community in Guyana for their warm and spirited welcome.



They have shown that distance is never a barrier to staying connected to one’s roots. Glad to see the community making a mark here across different sectors. pic.twitter.com/BED9nxnEuZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

मंत्रालय ने इसे ‘‘सबसे प्राचीन भारतीय समुदाय करार दिया जो 185 साल से भी पहले वहां आए थे।’’ भारतीय उच्चायोग के अनुसार भारतीय मूल के लोगों के अलावा यहां लगभग 2,000 भारतीय नागरिक हैं जिनमें मुख्य रूप से भारतीय दूतावास के सदस्य, भारतीय सांस्कृतिक केंद्र, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा और अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय एजेंसियों के कर्मचारी, चिकित्सक, नर्स, निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों के छात्र तथा स्थानीय कंपनियों, अस्पतालों और गुयाना विश्वविद्यालय में कार्यरत कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।

Met Jonas Masetti and his team. I had mentioned him during one of the #MannKiBaat programmes for his passion towards Vedanta and the Gita. His team presented glimpses of the Ramayan in Sanskrit. It is commendable how Indian culture is making an impact all over the world. pic.twitter.com/4Voy0OKt9X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

Landed in Guyana a short while ago. Gratitude to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, PM Mark Anthony Phillips, senior ministers and other dignitaries for coming to receive me at the airport. I am confident this visit will deepen the friendship between our nations. @presidentaligy… pic.twitter.com/B5hN0R96ld— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

मोदी ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘ गुयाना में भारतीय समुदाय को उनके गर्मजोशी भरे और जोशीले स्वागत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद। उन्होंने दिखाया है कि दूरी कभी भी अपनी जड़ों से जुड़े रहने में बाधा नहीं बनती। समुदाय को विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अपनी पहचान बनाते देखकर खुशी हुई।’’ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कुछ तस्वीरें भी साझा कीं।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा, ‘‘ प्रधानमंत्री का भारतीय समुदाय और भारत-गुयाना प्रवासी समुदाय ने गुयाना के कई कैबिनेट मंत्रियों की उपस्थिति में भव्य स्वागत किया।’’ इस दौरान भारतीय समुदाय के लोग पारंपरिक परिधान पहने हुए थे और कई ने तिरंगा भी लिया हुआ था। इसबीच एक प्रशंसक ने मोदी को एक रेखाचित्र भी भेंट किया।

