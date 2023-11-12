Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: सुरंग धंसने से करीब 40 मजदूर फंसे, एनडीआरएफ का जारी है रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन
By धीरज मिश्रा | Published: November 12, 2023 12:49 PM2023-11-12T12:49:58+5:302023-11-12T13:06:47+5:30
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: दीपावली पर उत्तराखंड़ में बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। यहां उत्तरकाशी में टनल के धंसने से इसमें करीब 40 मजदूर फंस गए हैं। हालांकि, मौके पर पुलिस प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ और एनडीआरएफ की टीमें पहुंचकर फंसे हुए मजदूरों को बाहर निकालने के लिए रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू कर चुकी है।
उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने टनल धंसने के मामले पर कहा कि जब से उन्हें सूचना मिली है वह एनडीआरएफ और एसडीआरएफ के ऑफिसियल के साथ संपर्क में हैं। हम भागवान से कामना करते हैं कि सभी की सुरक्षित टनल से वापिस लाया जाए। किसी को किसी भी तरह से नुकसान न हो। उम्मीद है ऐसा ही होगा।
