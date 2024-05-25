Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Phase 6 LIVE: छठे चरण में 8 राज्यों की 58 सीटों पर वोटिंग, यहां देखें लोकसभा चुनाव का हर अपडेट सबसे पहले
Published: May 25, 2024 06:44 AM
Get inked on 25th May!— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 24, 2024
Go out and Vote 🙌✨#GoVote#YouAreTheOne#GeneralElections2024#LokSabhaElections2024#IVote4Surepic.twitter.com/Ybb1GSiMBm
We are fully prepared ! #Phase6#GeneralElections2024— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 24, 2024
Step into #Raghurajpur village, #Puri, where polling stations dazzle with Pattachitra-themed decor, turning them into vibrant galleries that celebrate our rich art, tradition, and democracy
📷 @OdishaCeopic.twitter.com/bN5FrW6Pzm
25 May, 24 : 07:29 AM
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections
https://www.lokmatnews.in/india/delhi-lok-sabha-elections-from-bus-metro-traffic-advisory-to-liquor-stores-know-whats-open-whats-closed-on-may-25-b555/
25 May, 24 : 06:57 AM
Lok Sabha Election 2024: रांची लोकसभा क्षेत्र से उम्मीदवार संजय सेठ ने रांची के पहाड़ी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की
#WATCH | Jharkhand: BJP sitting MP and candidate from the Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency, Sanjay Seth offers prayers at Pahari Temple in Ranchi— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Congress has fielded Yashaswini Sahay from this seat.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/7m1G1FHesG
25 May, 24 : 06:55 AM
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: ओडिशा में तैयारी पक्की
#WATCH | #LokSabhaElection2024 | Preparations, mock poll underway at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar, Odisha— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Voting will be held in 6 Parliamentary constituencies and 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha, in the 6th phase of 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/Z29I8IhREw
25 May, 24 : 06:55 AM
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Phase 6 LIVE: छठे चरण में हरियाणा की 10 सीटों पर मतदान होगा।
#WATCH | #LokSabhaElection2024 | Preparations for voting underway at a polling booth in Sirsa, Haryana— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Haryana's 10 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/QJORx5jsGn
25 May, 24 : 06:54 AM
Lok Sabha elections phase 6
#WATCH | Preparations, mock polls underway at a polling booth in Delhi's Lodhi Estate— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Delhi's all 7 Parliamentary constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/0BfBML3Tf9
25 May, 24 : 06:53 AM
पश्चिम बंगाल के 8 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 2024 के आम चुनाव के छठे चरण में मतदान होगा।
#WATCH | #LokSabhaElection2024 | Preparations, mock polls underway at a polling booth in Kanthi, West Bengal— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
West Bengal's 8 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/T1axgeUuci
25 May, 24 : 06:53 AM
भाजपा की लोकसभा उम्मीदवार बांसुरी स्वराज ने झंडेवालान मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की
#WATCH | BJP Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj offers prayers at Jhandewalan temple— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
AAP has fielded Somnath Bharti from here pic.twitter.com/BZ3y0bF113
25 May, 24 : 06:52 AM
जम्मू कश्मीर में सुरक्षा कड़ी
#WATCH | #LokSabhaElection2024 | Preparations, mock polls underway at a polling booth in Rajouri, J&K— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency constituency will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/15zvuLK08k
25 May, 24 : 06:51 AM
झारखंड में मतदाताओं का पहुंचना शुरू
#WATCH | #LokSabhaElection2024 | People queue up outside a polling booth in Ranchi to cast their votes; voting will begin at 7 am— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024
Jharkhand's 4 constituencies will undergo polling in the 6th phase of the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/nPm398UfeM