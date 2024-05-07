Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: तीसरे चरण में 93 सीटों पर मतदान जारी, यहां देखें लाइव वोटिंग न्यूज

By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: May 7, 2024 05:58 AM2024-05-07T05:58:47+5:302024-05-07T05:58:47+5:30

Phase 3, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: तीसरे चरण में 93 सीटों पर मतदान जारी, यहां देखें लाइव वोटिंग न्यूज

Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories Phase 3 Voting Live Updates

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: तीसरे चरण में 93 सीटों पर मतदान जारी, यहां देखें लाइव वोटिंग न्यूज

HighlightsThird Phase Lok Sabha Election 2024: 93 सीटों पर मतदानLok Sabha Election Live: लोकसभा चुनाव लाइव समाचारतीसरे चरण का मतदान, कुल 1331 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: तीसरे चरण में 93 सीटों पर मतदान जारी, यहां देखें लाइव वोटिंग न्यूज 

06:49 AM

कर्नाटक के 14 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 2024 के आम चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में मतदान होगा।

06:49 AM

पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम का कहना है, ''पूरे देश में नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए लहर है"

06:48 AM

Lok Sabha Election 2024: पीएम मोदी आज अहमदाबाद के इस स्कूल में वोट डालेंगे

06:41 AM

Delhi LS polls 2024: भोजपुरी गायक से नेता बने 53 वर्षीय मनोज तिवारी सबसे अमीर प्रत्याशी, 28.05 करोड़ के मालिक...

06:40 AM

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: 12 राज्य, 1351 उम्मीदवार और 93 सीट...

