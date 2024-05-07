Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: तीसरे चरण में 93 सीटों पर मतदान जारी, यहां देखें लाइव वोटिंग न्यूज
LIVE
By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: May 7, 2024 05:58 AM2024-05-07T05:58:47+5:302024-05-07T05:58:47+5:30
Phase 3, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: तीसरे चरण में 93 सीटों पर मतदान जारी, यहां देखें लाइव वोटिंग न्यूज
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: तीसरे चरण में 93 सीटों पर मतदान जारी, यहां देखें लाइव वोटिंग न्यूज
📍दतिया— Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh (@CEOMPElections) May 6, 2024
हम तो चले मतदान कराने
आप रहें तैयार वोट डालने
#LokSabhaElections2024 अंतर्गत
तीसरे चरण का मतदान- 7⃣ मई
@rajivkumarec@ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI@CDatia#ChunavKaParv#DeshKaGarv#GeneralElections2024#VoterAwareness#लोकसभा_निर्वाचन_2024#MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiyepic.twitter.com/IDYqC8qEqy
LIVE
06:49 AM
कर्नाटक के 14 निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों में 2024 के आम चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में मतदान होगा।
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mock poll underway for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls; visuals from booth number 137 under Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024
Karnataka's 14 constituencies will undergo polling in the third phase of the 2024 general elections. #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/wJGYQbcFKa
06:49 AM
पूर्व कांग्रेस नेता आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम का कहना है, ''पूरे देश में नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए लहर है"
#WATCH | Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "There is a wave for Narendra Modi across the country. People of the country believe that for the future, upliftment, self-respect and pride of India, it is important for PM Modi to become the… pic.twitter.com/yj3hIW4cOu— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024
06:48 AM
Lok Sabha Election 2024: पीएम मोदी आज अहमदाबाद के इस स्कूल में वोट डालेंगे
#WATCH | Gujarat: Preparations are underway at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad where PM Modi will cast his vote for the the third phase of #LokSabhaElctions2024 today— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024
25 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will go to polls today. BJP candidate from Surat,… pic.twitter.com/KhhnBji7Ir
06:41 AM
Delhi LS polls 2024: भोजपुरी गायक से नेता बने 53 वर्षीय मनोज तिवारी सबसे अमीर प्रत्याशी, 28.05 करोड़ के मालिक...
https://www.lokmatnews.in/india/delhi-ls-polls-2024-bhojpuri-singer-politician-53-year-old-manoj-tiwari-richest-candidate-owner-rs-28-05-crore-command-kanhaiya-kumar-sachin-pilot-b507/
06:40 AM
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: 12 राज्य, 1351 उम्मीदवार और 93 सीट...
https://www.lokmatnews.in/india/lok-sabha-elections-2024-phase-3-live-up-bihar-mp-wb-maharashtra-gujarat-pm-modi-chunav-full-list-93-seats-dimple-yadav-amit-shah-supriya-sule-candidates-polling-date-timings-key-candidates-b507/