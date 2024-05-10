Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: केजरीवाल को 'सुप्रीम राहत', विपक्षी नेताओं के आए रिएक्शन

Highlights सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक जून तक अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत दी केजरीवाल लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान अपने प्रचार कर सकेंगे केजरीवाल को जमानत मिलने से विपक्षी नेताओं में खुशी की लहर

Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail:दिल्ली की कथित शराब घोटाला मामले तिहाड़ जेल में बंद मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत मिली है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अरविंद केजरीवाल को 1 जून तक अंतरिम ज़मानत दी। केजरीवाल को मिली इस राहत पर विपक्षी नेताओं के बयान आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया। ममता ने लिखा कि मुझे बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत मिली है। मौजूदा चुनाव के लिहाज से यह काफी मददगार होगा।

I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 10, 2024

कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा ने कहा कि हम अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत देने में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को भी उचित न्याय मिलेगा।

#WATCH | On interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "We welcome the intervention by the Supreme Court in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal...We hope that the former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren also gets due justice." pic.twitter.com/o62o3j9CyT — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

दिल्ली और हरियाणा के एआईसीसी प्रभारी दीपक बाबरिया ने कहा कि अदालत का फैसला सही है। बीजेपी ने उन्हें चुनाव प्रचार करने से रोकने की कोशिश की थी। सभी विपक्षी नेताओं को सलाखों के पीछे भेजना बीजेपी की नीति है और उन्हें किसी न किसी तरह से चुनाव प्रचार करने से रोकें। यह उनके द्वारा शुरू की गई तानाशाही पर रोक है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा को पूरे देश में करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

#WATCH | On interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AICC in-charge of Delhi and Haryana Deepak Babaria says, "The court decision is right. BJP had attempted to block him from campaigning for elections. It is BJP's policy to send all Opposition leaders behind bars and stop them… pic.twitter.com/yCgOgc8HcI — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

केजरीवाल की रिहाई पर दिल्ली स्थित पार्टी कार्यालाय में जश्न का माहौल। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे में बांटी मिठाई।

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP workers raise slogans in celebration outside party office, as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1. pic.twitter.com/1Nu1VMi3SF — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

कांग्रेस नेता देवेन्द्र यादव ने कहा कि हम कहते रहे हैं कि बीजेपी और उसके नेताओं ने लोकतंत्र की स्थापनाओं को पिंजरे में बंद कर दिया है। इस वजह से मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्रियों को जेल भेज दिया गया। मैं अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत देने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश की सराहना करता हूं। इससे लोगों का विश्वास लोकतंत्र में बढ़ेगा।

VIDEO | Here's what Delhi Congress interim chief Devender Yadav (@devendrayadvinc) said on the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till June 1.



"We have been saying that BJP and its leaders have caged establishments of democracy. Because of this,… pic.twitter.com/u1kIrKfcnr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 10, 2024

पंजाब से आम आदमी पार्टी नेता डॉ. बलबीर सिंह ने कहा कि अब हमारी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर है। मैं इस फैसले के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को धन्यवाद देता हूं। पंजाब के लोग अपने वोटों से करारा जवाब देने के लिए तैयार हैं। हम पंजाब में 13/0 से जीतेंगे।

#WATCH | Interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab AAP leader Dr Balbir Singh says, "There is a wave of happiness among our party workers now. I thank the Supreme Court for this judgement. The people of Punjab are ready to give a befitting reply with their votes. We will win 13/0… pic.twitter.com/o9q9f3gA8b — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

