Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: केजरीवाल को 'सुप्रीम राहत', विपक्षी नेताओं के आए रिएक्शन

Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail: दिल्ली की कथित शराब घोटाला मामले तिहाड़ जेल में बंद मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत मिली है।

Highlightsसुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एक जून तक अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत दीकेजरीवाल लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान अपने प्रचार कर सकेंगेकेजरीवाल को जमानत मिलने से विपक्षी नेताओं में खुशी की लहर

Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail:दिल्ली की कथित शराब घोटाला मामले तिहाड़ जेल में बंद मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राहत मिली है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अरविंद केजरीवाल को 1 जून तक अंतरिम ज़मानत दी। केजरीवाल को मिली इस राहत पर विपक्षी नेताओं के बयान आने भी शुरू हो गए हैं। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट किया। ममता ने लिखा कि मुझे बहुत खुशी हो रही है कि अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत मिली है। मौजूदा चुनाव के लिहाज से यह काफी मददगार होगा।

कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा ने कहा कि हम अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत देने में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। हमें उम्मीद है कि झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को भी उचित न्याय मिलेगा।

दिल्ली और हरियाणा के एआईसीसी प्रभारी दीपक बाबरिया ने कहा कि अदालत का फैसला सही है। बीजेपी ने उन्हें चुनाव प्रचार करने से रोकने की कोशिश की थी। सभी विपक्षी नेताओं को सलाखों के पीछे भेजना बीजेपी की नीति है और उन्हें किसी न किसी तरह से चुनाव प्रचार करने से रोकें। यह उनके द्वारा शुरू की गई तानाशाही पर रोक है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा को पूरे देश में करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

केजरीवाल की रिहाई पर दिल्ली स्थित पार्टी कार्यालाय में जश्न का माहौल। पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे में बांटी मिठाई।

कांग्रेस नेता देवेन्द्र यादव ने कहा कि हम कहते रहे हैं कि बीजेपी और उसके नेताओं ने लोकतंत्र की स्थापनाओं को पिंजरे में बंद कर दिया है। इस वजह से मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्रियों को जेल भेज दिया गया। मैं अरविंद केजरीवाल को अंतरिम जमानत देने के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश की सराहना करता हूं। इससे लोगों का विश्वास लोकतंत्र में बढ़ेगा।

पंजाब से आम आदमी पार्टी नेता डॉ. बलबीर सिंह ने कहा कि अब हमारी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर है। मैं इस फैसले के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को धन्यवाद देता हूं। पंजाब के लोग अपने वोटों से करारा जवाब देने के लिए तैयार हैं। हम पंजाब में 13/0 से जीतेंगे।

