AAP MP Sanjay Singh: आप सांसद संजय सिंह को कोर्ट ने 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की रिमांड पर भेजा, दिल्ली आबकारी नीति मामले में कार्रवाई

AAP MP Sanjay Singh: दिल्ली आबकारी नीति मामले में गिरफ्तार किए जाने के एक दिन बाद आप नेता संजय सिंह को अदालत ने बृहस्पतिवार को पांच दिन के लिए प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की हिरासत में भेज दिया।

Highlightsविशेष न्यायाधीश एम. के. नागपाल ने सिंह को 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की हिरासत में भेज दिया।भारतीय जनता पार्टी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव हारने जा रही है।एस. सिंह ने कहा कि गिरफ्तारी प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा किया गया अन्याय है।

AAP MP Sanjay Singh: दिल्ली आबकारी नीति मामले में गिरफ्तारी के एक दिन बाद को आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) नेता और सांसद संजय सिंह को बृहस्पतिवार को अदालत में पेश किया गया। सिंह को 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की रिमांड पर भेजा गया है। आप सांसद संजय सिंह को राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट से ले जाया गया।

विशेष न्यायाधीश एम. के. नागपाल ने सिंह को 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की हिरासत में भेज दिया। धनशोधन रोधी एजेंसी ने सिंह से पूछताछ के लिए 10 दिन की हिरासत का अनुरोध किया था। सिंह ने कहा कि झूठे और बेबुनियाद आरोप है और हम डरने वाले नहीं हैं, हम लड़ेंगे। सिंह ने कहा कि गिरफ्तारी प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा किया गया अन्याय है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव हारने जा रही है।

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने सिंह को 2021-22 दिल्ली आबकारी नीति मामले से जुड़ी धनशोधन जांच के सिलसिले में बुधवार को गिरफ्तार किया था। उन्होंने राउज एवेन्यू अदालत परिसर में विशेष न्यायाधीश एम. के. नागपाल के समक्ष पेश किये जाने के दौरान पत्रकारों से कहा, ‘‘यह मोदी जी का अन्याय है। वह चुनाव हार जाएंगे, वह चुनाव हार रहे हैं।’’ 

