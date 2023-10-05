AAP MP Sanjay Singh: आप सांसद संजय सिंह को कोर्ट ने 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की रिमांड पर भेजा, दिल्ली आबकारी नीति मामले में कार्रवाई

Highlights विशेष न्यायाधीश एम. के. नागपाल ने सिंह को 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की हिरासत में भेज दिया। भारतीय जनता पार्टी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव हारने जा रही है। एस. सिंह ने कहा कि गिरफ्तारी प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा किया गया अन्याय है।

AAP MP Sanjay Singh: दिल्ली आबकारी नीति मामले में गिरफ्तारी के एक दिन बाद को आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) नेता और सांसद संजय सिंह को बृहस्पतिवार को अदालत में पेश किया गया। सिंह को 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की रिमांड पर भेजा गया है। आप सांसद संजय सिंह को राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट से ले जाया गया।

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh sent to ED remand till October 10 in Delhi Excise policy case, says, "...False and baseless allegations, we are not scared, we will fight back." pic.twitter.com/r75eQFaehl — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

विशेष न्यायाधीश एम. के. नागपाल ने सिंह को 10 अक्टूबर तक ईडी की हिरासत में भेज दिया। धनशोधन रोधी एजेंसी ने सिंह से पूछताछ के लिए 10 दिन की हिरासत का अनुरोध किया था। सिंह ने कहा कि झूठे और बेबुनियाद आरोप है और हम डरने वाले नहीं हैं, हम लड़ेंगे। सिंह ने कहा कि गिरफ्तारी प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी द्वारा किया गया अन्याय है। भारतीय जनता पार्टी अगला लोकसभा चुनाव हारने जा रही है।

#NewsFlash | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to remand till 10 October in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy or liquor scam case.



ED arrested Sanjay Singh after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his… pic.twitter.com/XK0cCIFpcT — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 5, 2023

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने सिंह को 2021-22 दिल्ली आबकारी नीति मामले से जुड़ी धनशोधन जांच के सिलसिले में बुधवार को गिरफ्तार किया था। उन्होंने राउज एवेन्यू अदालत परिसर में विशेष न्यायाधीश एम. के. नागपाल के समक्ष पेश किये जाने के दौरान पत्रकारों से कहा, ‘‘यह मोदी जी का अन्याय है। वह चुनाव हार जाएंगे, वह चुनाव हार रहे हैं।’’

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken from Rouse Avenue Court after he was sent to ED remand till October 10 in the Delhi Excise policy case pic.twitter.com/mb0HBWMucX — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court



Singh was arrested yesterday evening following the ED raid at his residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/4jkk0NlRqu — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

Web Title: AAP MP Sanjay Singh sent to ED remand till October 10 in Delhi Excise policy case, says False and baseless allegations, we are not scared, we will fight back see video