New coronavirus variant JN.1 detected: केरल में हड़कंप, 24 घंटे में 128 मामले और एक की मौत, देश भर में तेजी से बढ़ रहे रोगी, 628 नए मरीज

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: December 25, 2023 12:47 PM2023-12-25T12:47:43+5:302023-12-25T12:52:19+5:30

New coronavirus variant JN.1 detected: केरल में कोविड-19 128 नए मामले आए और पिछले 24 घंटे संक्रमण से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हुई है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट पर सोमवार सुबह आठ बजे अद्यतन जानकारी के अनुसार केरल में 128 नए मामले आए हैं और उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 3,128 हो गई है।

New coronavirus variant JN.1 detected: राज्य में संक्रमण से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु की सूचना है जिससे तीन साल पहले महामारी शुरू होने के बाद से संक्रमण से मारे गए लोगों की संख्या अब बढ़कर 72,064 हो गई है।

New coronavirus variant JN.1 detected: संक्रमण की पुष्टि होने के बाद बीमारी से उबर चुके, अस्पताल से छुट्टी पा चुके या राज्य से जा चुके लोगों की संख्या 247 है। इसे मिला कर राज्य में संक्रमण से उबर चुके इस श्रेणी के लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर अब तक 68,38,529 हो चुकी है।

New coronavirus variant JN.1 detected: मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य मंत्री वीना जॉर्ज ने राज्य के लोगों को आश्वस्त किया कि केरल में कोविड-19 के मामले बढ़ने के बावजूद घबराने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पतालों में इस संक्रामक रोग से निपटने के लिए पर्याप्त इंतजाम किए गए हैं।

New coronavirus variant JN.1 detected: भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोविड-19 के 628 नए मामले आए और उपचाराधीन मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 4,054 हो गई। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के सुबह आठ बजे अद्यतन आंकड़ों के अनुसार पिछले 24 घंटे में केरल में संक्रमण से एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु होने से, मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 5,33,334 हो गई।

New coronavirus variant JN.1 detected: देश में वर्तमान में संक्रमितों की संख्या 4,50,09,248 है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट के अनुसार बीमारी से उबर चुके लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 4,44,71,860 हो गई है जबकि रोग से स्वस्थ होने की राष्ट्रीय दर 98.81 प्रतिशत है। मृत्यु दर 1.19 प्रतिशत है।

मंत्रालय की वेबसाइट के अनुसार, कोविड-19 रोधी टीके की अब तक 220.67 करोड़ खुराक दी जा चुकी है। 

