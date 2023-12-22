LPG Cylinder Price: क्रिसमस और नए साल से पहले सस्ता हुआ एलपीजी सिलेंडर, जानें दिल्ली-एनसीआर, मुंबई, चेन्नई और अन्य राज्यों में क्या है रेट

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: December 22, 2023

सरकार ने 19 किलो वाले एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमत घटाकर जनता को तोहफा दिया है। 19 किलोग्राम वाले कमर्शियल एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमत 39 रुपये कम हो गई है।

दिल्ली में कमर्शियल सिलेंडर की कीमत 1796.50 रुपये, मुंबई में 1749 रुपये, कोलकाता में 1908 रुपये और चेन्नई में 1968.50 रुपये थी। अब यह कीमत 39 रुपये कम हो गई है।

ध्यान दें कि घरेलू एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमतों में कमी नहीं हुई है। आप इंडेन की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपने शहर का रेट देख सकते हैं।

19 किलो वाला कमर्शियल सिलेंडर अब दिल्ली में 1757.50 रुपये, कोलकाता में 1869 रुपये, मुंबई में 1710 रुपये और चेन्नई में 1929.50 रुपये में मिलेगा। ऑयल मार्केटिंग कंपनी ने यह छूट क्रिसमस त्योहार और नए साल के जश्न से पहले ही दी है।

19 किलोग्राम वाले एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमत में 1 दिसंबर को बदलाव किया गया था। हालांकि, 16 नवंबर को वाणिज्यिक एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमत में 57 रुपये की छूट दी गई थी। पिछले कुछ समय से कमर्शियल एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमतों में लगभग हर महीने उतार-चढ़ाव हो रहा है। सिलेंडर दरों में कई संशोधन हुए हैं।

घरेलू एलपीजी सिलेंडर की बात करें तो अगस्त के बाद से इनके रेट में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ है। आखिरी बार 30 अगस्त 2023 को घरेलू एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमत 200 रुपये कम की गई थी।

इंडियन ऑयल की वेबसाइट के मुताबिक, दिल्ली में घरेलू एलपीजी सिलेंडर की कीमत 903 रुपये, कोलकाता में 929 रुपये और मुंबई में 902.50 रुपये है।

