Budget2024: बजट पर विपक्षी नेताओं ने क्या कहा, देखें वीडियो

Budget 2024: केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने गुरुवार को अंतरिम बजट पेश किया। सरकार के इस अंतरिम बजट पर विपक्षी नेताओं के लगातार बयान सामने आ रहे हैं।

शिवसेना (यूबीटी) सांसद प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने कहा कि कहने और करने में जमीन-आसमान का अंतर है, यही हम 10 साल से देख रहे हैं। इस बजट में गरीबों, महिला, युवा के लिए कुछ नहीं है। इस बजट ने आम जनता की उम्मीदों पर ठंडे मौसम में ठंडा पानी डालने का काम किया है।

आम आदमी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल ने कहा कि देश में बेरोजगारी और महंगाई चरम सीमा पर है। लेकिन इस बजट में कुछ नहीं बताया गया कि सरकार क्या कदम उठाएगी। जिससे बेरोजगारी और महंगाई से लड़ा जा सके।

कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा यह बजट रोजगार देता है क्या। यह बजट आम चुनाव में आम जनता को लुभाने के लिए है।

शिरोमणी अकाली दल की सांसद हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने कहा मुझे इस बजट में एक अहंकार नजर आ रहा था कि 'हम जुलाई में बजट पेश करेंगे। आप किसी भी चुनाव को हल्के में नहीं ले सकते। आज आपके पास मौका था कि पिछले 10 सालों में किए गए वादों को पूरा करें न कि जनता को और सपने दिखाएं।

दिल्ली: नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस प्रमुख फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि असली बजट तो जुलाई में आएगा, इस अंतरिम बजट में कोई ऐसी बात नहीं है। हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि पर्यटन बढ़े।

60 मिनट में भाषण खत्म

मोदी सरकार 2.0 का अंतरिम बजट पेश करने के दौरान वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने महज 60 मिनट लिया। बीते साल निर्मला ने मोदी सरकार के इस कार्यकाल का आखिरी पूर्ण बजट पेश किया था।

इस दौरान उन्होंने 1 घंटा 25 मिनट का समय लिया था। निर्मला ने वित्त वर्ष 2022-23 का बजट पेश करने के दौरान 1 घंटे 31 मिनट का समय लिया था।

