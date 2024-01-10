Shiv sena MLA Disqualification Verdict: शिंदे बने रहेंगे मुख्यमंत्री!, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष नार्वेकर ने कहा-37 विधायकों का बहुमत, पढ़े क्या-क्या कहा

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: January 10, 2024 06:19 PM2024-01-10T18:19:00+5:302024-01-10T18:39:27+5:30

Shiv sena MLA Disqualification Verdict: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष नार्वेकर ने कहा कि याचिकाकर्ता (उद्धव गुट) के इस तर्क को स्वीकार नहीं कर सकते कि 2018 के पार्टी संविधान पर निर्भर किया जाना चाहिए। 

Shiv sena MLA Disqualification Verdict 37 mla Uddhav Thackeray faction Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rahul Narvekar said Shinde faction is real Shiv Sena know updates verdict in disqualification case of Shiv Sena MLAs see 5 video | Shiv sena MLA Disqualification Verdict: शिंदे बने रहेंगे मुख्यमंत्री!, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष नार्वेकर ने कहा-37 विधायकों का बहुमत, पढ़े क्या-क्या कहा

Highlightsसंरचना को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रासंगिक संविधान तय करना होगा। शिव सेना का संविधान वास्तविक संविधान है, जिसे शिवसेना का संविधान कहा जाएगा।भारत के चुनाव आयोग के रिकॉर्ड में नहीं है।

Shiv sena MLA Disqualification Verdict: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राहुल नार्वेकर ने उद्धव ठाकरे गुट को बड़ा झटका दिया है। अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि एकनाथ शिंदे मुख्यमंत्री बने रहेंगे और उन्हें 37 विधायकों का समर्थन प्राप्त है। शिवसेना विधायकों की अयोग्यता मामले में फैसला सुना दिया है।

नार्वेकर ने कहा कि विधानसभा में शिंदे गुट को शिवसेना के 55 में से 37 विधायकों का समर्थन था। एकनाथ शिंदे नीत गुट ही असली शिवसेना, जब जून 2022 को प्रतिद्वंद्वी समूह अस्तित्व में आया। शिवसेना ‘प्रमुख’ के पास किसी भी नेता को पार्टी से निकालने की शक्ति नहीं है। 1999 का संविधान वह है जो प्रतिद्वंद्वी समूहों की उत्पत्ति से पहले शिवसेना द्वारा निर्वाचन आयोग को प्रस्तुत किया गया था।

नार्वेकर ने कहा कि शिंदे गुट असली शिवसेना हैं और 37 विधायकों का बहुमत है। दोनों पार्टियों (शिवसेना के दो गुट) द्वारा चुनाव आयोग को सौंपे गए संविधान पर कोई सहमति नहीं है। नार्वेकर ने कहा, "21 जून 2022 को जब प्रतिद्वंद्वी गुट बना तब शिंदे गुट ही असली शिवसेना राजनीतिक दल था।”

मुझे विवाद से पहले मौजूद नेतृत्व संरचना को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रासंगिक संविधान तय करना होगा। महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष नार्वेकर ने कहा कि याचिकाकर्ता (उद्धव गुट) के इस तर्क को स्वीकार नहीं कर सकते कि 2018 के पार्टी संविधान पर निर्भर किया जाना चाहिए। चुनाव आयोग द्वारा प्रदत्त शिव सेना का संविधान वास्तविक संविधान है, जिसे शिवसेना का संविधान कहा जाएगा।

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि शिवसेना के 2018 के संविधान पर विचार करने की उद्धव ठाकरे गुट की दलील स्वीकार नहीं की जा सकती। शिवसेना का संविधान नेतृत्व संरचना की सीमा की पहचान को लेकर प्रासंगिक है। शिवसेना के 2018 संशोधित संविधान को वैध नहीं माना जा सकता, क्योंकि यह भारत के चुनाव आयोग के रिकॉर्ड में नहीं है।

रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार, मैंने वैध संविधान के रूप में शिव सेना के 1999 के संविधान को ध्यान में रखा है। पार्टी संविधान के अनुसार शिवसेना पार्टी प्रमुख किसी को भी पार्टी से नहीं हटा सकते हैं। इसलिए उद्धव ठाकरे ने संविधान के अनुसार एकनाथ शिंदे या पार्टी के किसी भी नेता को पार्टी से हटा दिया। इसलिए जून 2022 में उद्धव ठाकरे द्वारा एकनाथ शिंदे को हटाना शिवसेना संविधान के आधार पर स्वीकार नहीं है।

