Shiv sena MLA Disqualification Verdict: शिंदे बने रहेंगे मुख्यमंत्री!, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष नार्वेकर ने कहा-37 विधायकों का बहुमत, पढ़े क्या-क्या कहा

Shiv sena MLA Disqualification Verdict: महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राहुल नार्वेकर ने उद्धव ठाकरे गुट को बड़ा झटका दिया है। अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि एकनाथ शिंदे मुख्यमंत्री बने रहेंगे और उन्हें 37 विधायकों का समर्थन प्राप्त है। शिवसेना विधायकों की अयोग्यता मामले में फैसला सुना दिया है।

नार्वेकर ने कहा कि विधानसभा में शिंदे गुट को शिवसेना के 55 में से 37 विधायकों का समर्थन था। एकनाथ शिंदे नीत गुट ही असली शिवसेना, जब जून 2022 को प्रतिद्वंद्वी समूह अस्तित्व में आया। शिवसेना ‘प्रमुख’ के पास किसी भी नेता को पार्टी से निकालने की शक्ति नहीं है। 1999 का संविधान वह है जो प्रतिद्वंद्वी समूहों की उत्पत्ति से पहले शिवसेना द्वारा निर्वाचन आयोग को प्रस्तुत किया गया था।

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "In view of the evidence and records before me, prima facie indicates that no elections were held in the year 2013, as well as in the year 2018. However, I as the speaker exercising jurisdiction under the 10th schedule… pic.twitter.com/o5FIqFj6kN — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

नार्वेकर ने कहा कि शिंदे गुट असली शिवसेना हैं और 37 विधायकों का बहुमत है। दोनों पार्टियों (शिवसेना के दो गुट) द्वारा चुनाव आयोग को सौंपे गए संविधान पर कोई सहमति नहीं है। नार्वेकर ने कहा, "21 जून 2022 को जब प्रतिद्वंद्वी गुट बना तब शिंदे गुट ही असली शिवसेना राजनीतिक दल था।”

मुझे विवाद से पहले मौजूद नेतृत्व संरचना को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रासंगिक संविधान तय करना होगा। महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष नार्वेकर ने कहा कि याचिकाकर्ता (उद्धव गुट) के इस तर्क को स्वीकार नहीं कर सकते कि 2018 के पार्टी संविधान पर निर्भर किया जाना चाहिए। चुनाव आयोग द्वारा प्रदत्त शिव सेना का संविधान वास्तविक संविधान है, जिसे शिवसेना का संविधान कहा जाएगा।

Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case | Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "Also in my view, the 2018 leadership structure (submitted with ECI) was not as per the Shiv Sena Constitution. Shiv Sena party chief as per the party Constitution can not remove anyone from… pic.twitter.com/ts92LnyUUt — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि शिवसेना के 2018 के संविधान पर विचार करने की उद्धव ठाकरे गुट की दलील स्वीकार नहीं की जा सकती। शिवसेना का संविधान नेतृत्व संरचना की सीमा की पहचान को लेकर प्रासंगिक है। शिवसेना के 2018 संशोधित संविधान को वैध नहीं माना जा सकता, क्योंकि यह भारत के चुनाव आयोग के रिकॉर्ड में नहीं है।

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounces verdict in Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case pic.twitter.com/KgW7k1W2Kg — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार, मैंने वैध संविधान के रूप में शिव सेना के 1999 के संविधान को ध्यान में रखा है। पार्टी संविधान के अनुसार शिवसेना पार्टी प्रमुख किसी को भी पार्टी से नहीं हटा सकते हैं। इसलिए उद्धव ठाकरे ने संविधान के अनुसार एकनाथ शिंदे या पार्टी के किसी भी नेता को पार्टी से हटा दिया। इसलिए जून 2022 में उद्धव ठाकरे द्वारा एकनाथ शिंदे को हटाना शिवसेना संविधान के आधार पर स्वीकार नहीं है।

Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar observes, "There is no consensus on the constitution submitted by both the parties (two factions of Shiv Sena) to the EC. The two parties have different points of views on leadership structure.… pic.twitter.com/4YE4gzeecZ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "As per the Apex court both the factions have submitted different versions of the constitution party, then in that case what has to be taken into account, the constitution which was submitted to the ECI with the consent… pic.twitter.com/3yXgF7iLur — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar says,"...The 2018 amended constitution of Shiv Sena cannot be considered as valid as it's not in the records of the Election Commission of India. As per Supreme Court orders, I can not delve into… pic.twitter.com/HxzcZvIFNJ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar says, "The constitution of Shiv Sena provided by ECI is the relevant constitution of Shiv Sena for the determination of which faction is the real political party." pic.twitter.com/coxWNb1fu0 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

