Same-sex marriage verdict: प्रधान न्यायाधीश चंद्रचूड़ ने कहा- एलजीबीटी समुदाय समेत सभी व्यक्तियों को पार्टनर चुनने का अधिकार, जानें बड़ी बातें

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: October 17, 2023 11:36 AM2023-10-17T11:36:09+5:302023-10-17T11:55:35+5:30

Same-sex marriage verdict: जीवन साथी चुनने की क्षमता अनुच्छेद 21 के तहत जीवन और स्वतंत्रता के अधिकार से जुड़ी है।विशेष विवाह अधिनियम की व्यवस्था में बदलाव की आवश्यकता है या नहीं, इसका निर्णय संसद को करना है।

Highlightsकहना गलत होगा कि विवाह एक स्थिर और अपरिवर्तनीय संस्था है।पीठ ने 10 दिनों की सुनवाई के बाद 11 मई को याचिकाओं पर अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था।शीर्ष अदालत ने मामले पर सुनवाई 18 अप्रैल को शुरू की थी।

Same-sex marriage verdict: सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज समलैंगिक विवाह को कानूनी मान्यता देने की मांग करने वाली याचिकाओं पर अपना बहुप्रतीक्षित फैसला सुना रहा है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच न्यायाधीशों की संविधान पीठ में न्यायमूर्ति संजय किशन कौल, एस रवींद्र भट, हिमा कोहली और पीएस नरसिम्हा शामिल हैं।

प्रधान न्यायाधीश चंद्रचूड़ ने कहा कि केंद्र, राज्य और केंद्र शासित प्रदेश यह सुनिश्चित करें कि समलैंगिक समुदाय के साथ भेदभाव न हो। कानून यह नहीं मान सकता कि केवल विपरीत लिंग के जोड़े ही अच्छे माता-पिता साबित हो सकते हैं क्योंकि यह समलैंगिक जोड़ों के खिलाफ भेदभाव होगा।

प्रधान न्यायाधीश चंद्रचूड़ ने कहा- एलजीबीटी समुदाय समेत सभी व्यक्तियों को पार्टनर चुनने का अधिकार है। जीवन साथी चुनने की क्षमता अनुच्छेद 21 के तहत जीवन और स्वतंत्रता के अधिकार से जुड़ी है।विशेष विवाह अधिनियम की व्यवस्था में बदलाव की आवश्यकता है या नहीं, इसका निर्णय संसद को करना है। यह कहना गलत होगा कि विवाह एक स्थिर और अपरिवर्तनीय संस्था है।

प्रधान न्यायाधीश डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच न्यायाधीशों की संविधान पीठ ने 10 दिनों की सुनवाई के बाद 11 मई को याचिकाओं पर अपना फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था। राजस्थान, आंध्र प्रदेश तथा असम की सरकारों ने समलैंगिक विवाह को कानूनी मान्यता देने के याचिकाकर्ताओं के आग्रह का विरोध किया है। शीर्ष अदालत ने मामले पर सुनवाई 18 अप्रैल को शुरू की थी।

मैराथन सुनवाई के दौरान मुकुल रोहतगी, अभिषेक मनु सिंघवी, राजू रामचंद्रन, आनंद ग्रोवर, गीता लूथरा, केवी विश्वनाथन, सौरभ किरपाल और मेनका गुरुस्वामी सहित वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ताओं ने जिरह किया था।याचिकाकर्ताओं ने LGBTQIA+ समुदाय के समानता अधिकारों पर जोर दिया था।

