Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 dates: 60 सीट और 19 अप्रैल को मतदान, बहुमत के लिए 31 सीट की जरूरत, जानें समीकरण और 2019 में किसने मारी बाजी

Highlights अरुणाचल प्रदेश में दो लोकसभा सीटें और 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है। मौजूदा विधानसभा का कार्यकाल दो जून को समाप्त हो रहा है। नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तिथि 30 मार्च है।

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 dates: अरुणाचल प्रदेश में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान 19 अप्रैल को होगा। निर्वाचन आयोग ने शनिवार को यह घोषणा की। आयोग के मुताबिक, विधानसभा चुनाव की अधिसूचना 20 मार्च को जारी होगी, जिसके बाद नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि 27 मार्च है, जबकि नामांकन पत्रों की जांच 28 मार्च को की जाएगी। नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तिथि 30 मार्च है। लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव दोनों के लिए मतगणना चार जून को होगी। अरुणाचल प्रदेश में दो लोकसभा सीटें और 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है। राज्य की मौजूदा विधानसभा का कार्यकाल दो जून को समाप्त हो रहा है।

#WATCH | During the press conference of the Election Commission of India, a person not belonging to the Press, raises questions against the Election Commission.



He was led away from the press conference which was for journalists.

Lok Sabha elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June; Counting of votes on 4th June

पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा ने राज्य की दोनों लोकसभा सीट पर जीत हासिल की थी। विधानसभा में, भाजपा ने 41 सीट जीतीं, जबकि जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) ने सात सीट, एनपीपी ने पांच और कांग्रेस ने चार सीट पर जीत दर्ज की थी। वहीं, पीपीए ने एक सीट जीती, जबकि दो निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने भी जीत हासिल की थी।

#WATCH | Delhi: CEC Rajiv Kumar explains over not conducting Parliamentary & Assembly polls together in J&K; says, "During our recent visit to Srinagar and Jammu, the J&K Administration told us that two elections can't be held at the same time due to more security requirements.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.



Elections to be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June; Counting of votes on 4th June.

