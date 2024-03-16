Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 dates: 60 सीट और 19 अप्रैल को मतदान, बहुमत के लिए 31 सीट की जरूरत, जानें समीकरण और 2019 में किसने मारी बाजी

March 16, 2024

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 dates: लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव दोनों के लिए मतगणना चार जून को होगी।

Highlightsअरुणाचल प्रदेश में दो लोकसभा सीटें और 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है।मौजूदा विधानसभा का कार्यकाल दो जून को समाप्त हो रहा है।नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तिथि 30 मार्च है।

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 dates: अरुणाचल प्रदेश में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान 19 अप्रैल को होगा। निर्वाचन आयोग ने शनिवार को यह घोषणा की। आयोग के मुताबिक, विधानसभा चुनाव की अधिसूचना 20 मार्च को जारी होगी, जिसके बाद नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि 27 मार्च है, जबकि नामांकन पत्रों की जांच 28 मार्च को की जाएगी। नामांकन वापस लेने की अंतिम तिथि 30 मार्च है। लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव दोनों के लिए मतगणना चार जून को होगी। अरुणाचल प्रदेश में दो लोकसभा सीटें और 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा है। राज्य की मौजूदा विधानसभा का कार्यकाल दो जून को समाप्त हो रहा है।

पिछले चुनाव में भाजपा ने राज्य की दोनों लोकसभा सीट पर जीत हासिल की थी। विधानसभा में, भाजपा ने 41 सीट जीतीं, जबकि जनता दल (यूनाइटेड) ने सात सीट, एनपीपी ने पांच और कांग्रेस ने चार सीट पर जीत दर्ज की थी। वहीं, पीपीए ने एक सीट जीती, जबकि दो निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने भी जीत हासिल की थी।

