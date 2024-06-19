Russian woman: रोमांस, लहरें और मौत! लाखों लोगों ने देखा, एक मिनट 19 सेकंड का वीडियो
By धीरज मिश्रा | Published: June 19, 2024 06:33 PM2024-06-19T18:33:24+5:302024-06-19T18:49:23+5:30
Russian woman: वीडियो में एक प्रेमी जोड़ा समुद्र किनारे लहरों के बीच जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जूझता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है।
Russian woman:सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। वायरल वीडियो में एक प्रेमी जोड़ा समुद्र किनारे लहरों के बीच जिंदगी और मौत के बीच जूझता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। वीडियो में लड़का तो लहरों से जैसे तैसे खुद को बचा लेता है, लेकिन उसकी आंखों के सामने उसकी गर्लफ्रेंड लहरों में बह जाती है।
Woman gets swept out to sea as her boyfriend frantically tries to help save her in Sochi, Russia.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 18, 2024
Devastating.
The incident reportedly happened while the couple was visiting from the Russian city of Lipetsk.
The couple could be seen going to the water's edge when massive waves… pic.twitter.com/zEaFXoDjkg
लड़की को तलाशने की भरपूर कोशिश की जाती है। बावजूद लड़की को कुछ भी पता नहीं चल पाता है। इस वीडियो को देखकर लोगों की रूह कांप रही है। हिन्दुस्तान रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक यह घटना 16 जून को हुई जब 20 वर्षीय महिला अपने बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ समुद्र तट पर टहल रही थी। हालांकि, खबरों के अनुसार, इसकी पुष्टि नहीं हो पाई है कि वायरल हो रहा यह वीडियो कब और कहां लिया गया था।
1 मिनट 9 सेकंड के वीडियो में क्या है
वीडियो की शुरुआत में समुद्र तट पर टहलते हुए दोनों प्रेमी जोड़े दिखाई दे रहे हैं। दोनों एक दूसरे के साथ रोमांस कर रहे हैं, एक दूसरे के गले लग रहे हैं और किस कर रहे हैं। जैसे-जैसे वीडियो आगे बढ़ता है, कई लहरें आती हैं, और दोनों उसमें फंस जाते हैं। हालांकि, लड़का लहरों से बचने में कामयाब हो जाता है।
लेकिन, एक विशाल लहर महिला को बहा ले जाती है जबकि लड़का अपनी जान बचाने में कामयाब हो जाता है। वीडियो के अंत में लड़का अपनी प्रेमिका की तलाश करते हुए देखा जा सकता है।
तीन दिन से तलाश जारी
खबरों के अनुसार, लहरों के बीच लड़की को बराबर खोजा जा रहा है। लेकिन तीन दिन बीतने के बाद भी लड़की का कुछ भी पता नहीं चल पाया है। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे वीडियो पर लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया भी आने लगी है।
एक यूजर ने लिखा कि अच्छे से अच्छे तैराक भी लहरों में तैर नहीं सकते हैं। उन्हें समुद्र किनारे आकर यह गलती नहीं करनी चाहिए थी। दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा कि यह कितना भयावह है, मैंने अपने जीवन में ऐसा पहले नहीं देखा है। तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा कि वह लगातार लड़की को दूर जाने से मना कर रहा था, लेकिन वह नहीं मानी।