Fukrey 3 Vs Chandramukhi 2 Vs The Vaccine War: बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'फुकरे 3' का डंका, कंगना की 'चंद्रमुखी 2' और 'द वैक्सीन वॉर' पीछे छोड़ा

By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: September 30, 2023 08:50 PM2023-09-30T20:50:48+5:302023-09-30T20:50:48+5:30

Next

फिल्म 'फुकरे 3' का बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन का कलेक्शन करीब 7.5 करोड़ रहा है। Sacnilk.com की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, फिल्म की अब तक की कुल कमाई 16.32 करोड़ रुपये हो गई है।

फिल्म में ऋचा चड्ढा, वरुण शर्मा, मनजोत सिंह, पुलकित समराट और पंकज त्रिपाठी अभिनय करते नज़र आ रहे हैं। फिल्म की बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज होने के साथ अपनी पहले दिन की कमाई करीब 8.82 करोड़ रुपये की है।

फिल्म विश्लेषकों की मानें तो फुकरे 3 बड़े पर्दे पर उसी दिन रिलीज हुई दो फिल्मों से ज्यादा अच्छा परफॉर्म कर रही है। बता दें कि 28 सितंबर को कंगना रनौत स्टारर 'चंद्रमुखी 2' और विवेक अग्नोहत्री द्वारा निर्देशित 'द वैक्सीन वॉर' रिलीज़ हुई है।

'फुकरे 3' की कहानी को विपुल विग ने पिरोया है और इसका निर्माण मृंगदीप सिंह लाम्बा ने किया। वहीं फिल्म फरहान अख्तर और रितेश सिद्धवानी के प्रोडेक्शन हॉउस एक्सेल एंटरटेनमेंट के बैनर तले बनी है।

'फुकरे 3', 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' के रिलीज होने के छह साल बाद और इस सीरीज की पहली फिल्म 'फुकरे' के रिलीज होने के 10 साल बाद यह बड़े पर्दे पर उतरी है। 'फुकरे 3' पहले 7 सितंबर को रिलीज होने वाली थी लेकिन शाहरुख की जवान के साथ इसका बड़े पर्दे पर आना पर तय हुआ था। लेकिन किंग खान की फिल्म से क्लैश न हो इसके चलते फिल्म की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ा दी गई।

टॅग्स :बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शनहिन्दी सिनेमा समाचारफिल्मBox office collectionbollywood newsmovies