Sehore: 300 फुट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी ढाई साल की बच्ची को बचाया नहीं जा सका, तीन दिन चला ऑपरेशन

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: June 8, 2023 06:05 PM2023-06-08T18:05:25+5:302023-06-08T18:32:40+5:30

सेना की एक टीम भी बचाव अभियान में शामिल हुई है, जबकि राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) और राज्य आपदा आपातकालीन प्रतिक्रिया बल (एसडीईआरएफ) की टीमें पहले से ही इस काम में जुटी रही।

बृहस्पतिवार को रोबोटिक विशेषज्ञों की एक टीम शामिल हुई थी।

Highlights12 अर्थमूविंग और पोकलेन मशीनें भी बचाव अभियान में लगी रहीं।मुंगावली गांव के एक खेत में 300 फुट गहरे बोरवेल में बच्ची गिर गई थी। बृहस्पतिवार को रोबोटिक विशेषज्ञों की एक टीम शामिल हुई थी।

सीहोरः मध्य प्रदेश के सीहोर जिले में बोरवेल में गिरी ढाई साल की बच्ची को बचाया नहीं जा सका। कलेक्टर सीहोर ने कहा कि तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद हम बच्ची को नहीं बचा सके। दो डॉक्टरों की टीम द्वारा किए गए पोस्टमॉर्टम से खुलासा हुआ है कि शव क्षत-विक्षत अवस्था में है, विस्तृत विवरण की प्रतीक्षा है।

डॉक्टर का कहना है कि मौत का कारण दम घुटना है। अभियान में तीसरे दिन बृहस्पतिवार को रोबोटिक विशेषज्ञों की एक टीम शामिल हुई थी। मुंगावली गांव के एक खेत में 300 फुट गहरे बोरवेल में बच्ची गिर गई थी।  बड़ी मशक्कत के बाद बाहर निकाल लिया गया था।

अधिकारियों ने कहा कि सेना की एक टीम भी बचाव अभियान में शामिल हुई थी, जबकि राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) और राज्य आपदा आपातकालीन प्रतिक्रिया बल (एसडीईआरएफ) की टीमें पहले से ही इस काम में जुटी रही। 12 अर्थमूविंग और पोकलेन मशीनें भी बचाव अभियान में लगी रहीं।

गुजरात के जामनगर जिले में शनिवार को दो साल की एक बच्ची फिसलकर एक बोरवेल में गिर गई और 20 फुट की गहराई में फंस गई। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि 19 घंटे तक कई एजेंसियों द्वारा चलाए गए बचाव के कठिन प्रयासों के बावजूद उसकी मौत हो गई।

2009 में उच्चतम न्यायालय ने खुले छोड़ दिए गए बोरवेल में बच्चों के गिरने की घातक दुर्घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए दिशानिर्देश जारी किए थे। अदालत द्वारा 2010 में जारी संशोधित दिशा-निर्देशों में निर्माण के दौरान कुएं के चारों ओर कांटेदार तार की बाड़ लगाना, बोरवेल के ऊपर बोल्ट के साथ स्टील प्लेट कवर का उपयोग करना और नीचे से जमीनी स्तर तक बोरवेल को भरना शामिल है।

टॅग्स :madhya pardeshShivraj Singh Chouhanमध्य प्रदेशशिवराज सिंह चौहान