India-China border dispute: पूर्वी लद्दाख में सीमा पर स्थिति स्थिर, सेना प्रमुख जनरल पाण्डे ने भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा विवाद पर बोले, देखें वीडियो

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: October 26, 2023 11:56 AM2023-10-26T11:56:44+5:302023-10-26T11:57:38+5:30

India-China border dispute: सशस्त्र बलों को विभिन्न राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार रहने की आवश्यकता है।

India-China border dispute says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Situation stable border in Eastern Ladakh India and China, watch video | India-China border dispute: पूर्वी लद्दाख में सीमा पर स्थिति स्थिर, सेना प्रमुख जनरल पाण्डे ने भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा विवाद पर बोले, देखें वीडियो

file photo

Next
Highlightsसुधार, समन्वय और मानव संसाधन प्रबंधन पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर रही है।सेना में आधुनिक प्रौद्योगिकी का लाभ उठाने पर खास ध्यान केंद्रित कर रहे हैं। सैन्य हार्डवेयर के आयात पर निर्भर नहीं रह सकती।

India-China border dispute: सेना प्रमुख जनरल मनोज पाण्डे ने पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा विवाद के मद्देनजर कहा कि सीमा पर स्थिति स्थिर बनी हुई है।

जनरल पाण्डे ने एक कार्यक्रम में एक संवाद सत्र के दौरान यह भी कहा कि सशस्त्र बलों को विभिन्न राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार रहने की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना समग्र सुधार प्रक्रिया के रूप में सुरक्षा बल के पुनर्गठन, प्रौद्योगिक समावेशन, मौजूदा संरचनाओं में सुधार, समन्वय और मानव संसाधन प्रबंधन पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर रही है।

जनरल पाण्डे ने कहा कि हम सेना में आधुनिक प्रौद्योगिकी का लाभ उठाने पर खास ध्यान केंद्रित कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना को रूस-यूक्रेन संघर्ष से यह बड़ी सीख मिली है कि वह सैन्य हार्डवेयर के आयात पर निर्भर नहीं रह सकती।

Web Title: India-China border dispute says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Situation stable border in Eastern Ladakh India and China, watch video

भारत से जुड़ी हिंदी खबरों और देश दुनिया खबरों के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे. यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा लाइक करे

टॅग्स :Indian armyManoj PandeChinaLadakhभारतीय सेनामनोज पांडेचीनलद्दाख