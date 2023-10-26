India-China border dispute: पूर्वी लद्दाख में सीमा पर स्थिति स्थिर, सेना प्रमुख जनरल पाण्डे ने भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा विवाद पर बोले, देखें वीडियो

Highlights सुधार, समन्वय और मानव संसाधन प्रबंधन पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर रही है। सेना में आधुनिक प्रौद्योगिकी का लाभ उठाने पर खास ध्यान केंद्रित कर रहे हैं। सैन्य हार्डवेयर के आयात पर निर्भर नहीं रह सकती।

India-China border dispute: सेना प्रमुख जनरल मनोज पाण्डे ने पूर्वी लद्दाख में भारत और चीन के बीच सीमा विवाद के मद्देनजर कहा कि सीमा पर स्थिति स्थिर बनी हुई है।

VIDEO | "There are two issues, which relate more to the military domain. The first is the emergence of technologies, especially the technologies which are disruptive and niche. We need to see as to how we can leverage this for better effects. The second is the changing character… pic.twitter.com/H55i5G6Qtv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2023

जनरल पाण्डे ने एक कार्यक्रम में एक संवाद सत्र के दौरान यह भी कहा कि सशस्त्र बलों को विभिन्न राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा चुनौतियों से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार रहने की आवश्यकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना समग्र सुधार प्रक्रिया के रूप में सुरक्षा बल के पुनर्गठन, प्रौद्योगिक समावेशन, मौजूदा संरचनाओं में सुधार, समन्वय और मानव संसाधन प्रबंधन पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर रही है।

Need to prepare for emergence of disruptive tech, changing character of war: Army chief Gen Pande



Edited video is available on PTI Videos (https://t.co/L2D7HH3xZ2) #PTINewsAlerts#PTIVideos@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/xTBkOiela1 — PTI News Alerts (@PTI_NewsAlerts) October 26, 2023

I think on the borders it is stable, we dwelt with internal security challenges: Army chief at Chanakya Defence Dialogues



Edited video is available on PTI Videos (https://t.co/L2D7HH3xZ2) #PTINewsAlerts#PTIVideos@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/xnlS23CTsI — PTI News Alerts (@PTI_NewsAlerts) October 26, 2023

Will continue to play key role in Indo-Pacific region: Army chief General Pande



Edited video is available on PTI Videos (https://t.co/L2D7HH309u) #PTINewsAlerts#PTIVideos@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/DkyJRWSNKB — PTI News Alerts (@PTI_NewsAlerts) October 26, 2023

जनरल पाण्डे ने कहा कि हम सेना में आधुनिक प्रौद्योगिकी का लाभ उठाने पर खास ध्यान केंद्रित कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना को रूस-यूक्रेन संघर्ष से यह बड़ी सीख मिली है कि वह सैन्य हार्डवेयर के आयात पर निर्भर नहीं रह सकती।

40,000 Agniveers have joined Army units, their feedback is good & encouraging: Gen Pande



Edited video is available on PTI Videos (https://t.co/L2D7HH3xZ2) #PTINewsAlerts#PTIVideos@PTI_Newspic.twitter.com/5rn4Zgy0Hi — PTI News Alerts (@PTI_NewsAlerts) October 26, 2023

VIDEO | "There are two issues, which relate more to the military domain. The first is the emergence of technologies, especially the technologies which are disruptive and niche. We need to see as to how we can leverage this for better effects. The second is the changing character… pic.twitter.com/H55i5G6Qtv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2023

Web Title: India-China border dispute says Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Situation stable border in Eastern Ladakh India and China, watch video