Assembly Elections in Maharashtra 2024: महाराष्ट्र में कब होंगे विधानसभा चुनाव?, जानिए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने क्या कहा

Assembly Elections in Maharashtra 2024: महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव के बारे में पूछे जाने पर मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि पिछली बार महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ हुए थे।

Assembly Elections in Maharashtra 2024: मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि विधानसभा की 46 सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव की घोषणा भी निर्धारित अवधि के भीतर की जाएगी। वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव प्राकृतिक आपदा के कारण अभी नहीं कराया जा सकता है। महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव के बारे में पूछे जाने पर मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि पिछली बार महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ हुए थे। उस समय जम्मू-कश्मीर कोई फैक्टर नहीं था, लेकिन इस बार इस साल 4 चुनाव हैं और इसके तुरंत बाद 5वां चुनाव है।

जिसमें जम्मू-कश्मीर, हरियाणा, महाराष्ट्र, झारखंड और दिल्ली शामिल हैं। सुरक्षा बलों की आवश्यकता के आधार पर हमने 2 चुनाव एक साथ कराने का फैसला किया है...दूसरा फैक्टर यह है कि महाराष्ट्र में भारी बारिश हुई और कई त्योहार भी आने वाले हैं..."

