Assembly Elections in Maharashtra 2024: महाराष्ट्र में कब होंगे विधानसभा चुनाव?, जानिए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने क्या कहा

Highlights जम्मू-कश्मीर, हरियाणा, महाराष्ट्र, झारखंड और दिल्ली शामिल हैं। महाराष्ट्र में भारी बारिश हुई और कई त्योहार भी आने वाले हैं। उपचुनाव प्राकृतिक आपदा के कारण अभी नहीं कराया जा सकता है।

Assembly Elections in Maharashtra 2024: मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि विधानसभा की 46 सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव की घोषणा भी निर्धारित अवधि के भीतर की जाएगी। वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव प्राकृतिक आपदा के कारण अभी नहीं कराया जा सकता है। महाराष्ट्र में विधानसभा चुनाव के बारे में पूछे जाने पर मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि पिछली बार महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव एक साथ हुए थे। उस समय जम्मू-कश्मीर कोई फैक्टर नहीं था, लेकिन इस बार इस साल 4 चुनाव हैं और इसके तुरंत बाद 5वां चुनाव है।

#WATCH | On being asked about Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor but this time there are 4 elections this year and 5th… pic.twitter.com/PsrV0724BR — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

जिसमें जम्मू-कश्मीर, हरियाणा, महाराष्ट्र, झारखंड और दिल्ली शामिल हैं। सुरक्षा बलों की आवश्यकता के आधार पर हमने 2 चुनाव एक साथ कराने का फैसला किया है...दूसरा फैक्टर यह है कि महाराष्ट्र में भारी बारिश हुई और कई त्योहार भी आने वाले हैं..."

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "Money is being deposited in the accounts of the women (under the CM Ladki Bahin Yojana) and therefore they tied Rakhi to me today. I thank them...We will make them self-reliant..." pic.twitter.com/a6YGs9umF0 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

#WATCH | Assembly poll in J&K will be held in three phases, with voting on Sep 18, Sep 25, and Oct 1;counting of votes on October 4.



BJP in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir, Tarun Chugh says "The announcement of dates of the Assembly Elections in J&K and Haryana is worth… pic.twitter.com/Uudg2nTGRT — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

#WATCH | Assembly poll in J&K will be held in 3 phases, with voting on Sep 18, Sep 25 & Oct 1; Counting of votes on Oct 4



National Conference (NC) leader and Ex-Mla Rajpora Gh Mohiuddin Mir says, "I congratulate the Election Commission for announcing the election schedule... Now… pic.twitter.com/o6cdE3fFwV — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

Web Title: Assembly Elections in Maharashtra 2024 When will polls be held in Maharashtra? know what Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said