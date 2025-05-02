Weather Update RAIN: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश, देखें वीडियो

Highlights आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश हुई, जिससे गर्मी से राहत मिली। आमतौर पर पूरे महीने में 2-3 दिन तूफान आते हैं। खूबसूरत मौसम के साथ सुबह उठी...

नई दिल्लीः दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश हो रही है। गर्मी से राहत की उम्मीद है। दिल्ली सहित देश के कई राज्य में मौसम में बदलाव आय़ा है। दिल्ली एनसीआर में सुबह-सुबह तूफान और भारी बारिश हो रही है। यह उत्तर और पश्चिम भारत में असामान्य रूप से गीले मौसम की शुरुआत है, जो अगले 7-10 दिनों तक रोजाना रहेगा, मई महीने के लिए यह दुर्लभ है, जहां आमतौर पर पूरे महीने में 2-3 दिन तूफान आते हैं। इस खूबसूरत मौसम के साथ सुबह उठी... तेज़ "सीटी बजती हवा" और बूंदाबांदी।

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashes national capital, bringing respite from heat.



(Visuals from Safdar Hashmi marg) pic.twitter.com/h4YsQUQCGh — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashes the national capital.



(Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg) pic.twitter.com/Sipl7UWgv0— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashes national capital, bringing respite from heat.



(Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg) pic.twitter.com/kC6Xco8ZCH— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rain showers accompanied by strong winds this morning.



(Visuals from Shanti Path) pic.twitter.com/GTqPL8buy2— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश और आंधी ने दिल्ली और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र को चल रही गर्मी से राहत दिलाई। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने अगले तीन दिनों तक भारी बारिश, आंधी और तेज़ हवाओं की भविष्यवाणी की थी और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के लिए येलो अलर्ट भी जारी किया था।

Woke up to this beautiful weather… Gusty “whistling wind” & drizzle. #DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/7HqD3goCX3 — Rajneesh Kumar (@rajneeeshkumar) May 1, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes national capital; visuals from ITO area pic.twitter.com/S8IeBWNSmu— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashes national capital, bringing respite from heat.



(Visuals from Delhi Airport- T3) pic.twitter.com/VCtZfKZ8ur— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

पूर्वी और मध्य भारत में भी तापमान में गिरावट आने की संभावना है तथा बिहार, झारखंड, ओडिशा, पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, विदर्भ, छत्तीसगढ़ में हल्की से मध्यम वर्षा और तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना है।

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain showers lashed parts of the national capital early this morning; waterlogging was witnessed in several areas.



(Visuals from Lajpat Nagar) pic.twitter.com/Xia6oaQUKL — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashes national capital; a metal structure collapsed at Delhi Airport- T3



(Visuals from Delhi Airport- T3) pic.twitter.com/0FRZnT4LrE— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025

Delhi and NCR folks!

Get ready for overnight Duststorm and rain action as fresh tstorms developed over Northern #Punjab and hills of #Uttarakhand and #Himachal are dipping south will bring duststorm with winds upto 50-70km/h followed by light-mod rains and hailstorm and loud… pic.twitter.com/NioatnKtUn — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) May 1, 2025

Ye Delhi me kaisa prakop aaya hua h? #DelhiRains#thunderstorm — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 1, 2025

2nd May, 2025 | Delhi NCR |

Storms and heavy showers across #Delhi NCR in the early morning hours.

This is a start of abnormally wet weather in north and west #India which would last daily for another 7-10 days, rare for the month of May where storms usually hit 2-3 days in the… pic.twitter.com/kvZbUzB6zf — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) May 1, 2025

