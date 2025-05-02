Weather Update RAIN: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Updated: May 2, 2025 06:01 IST2025-05-02T05:40:22+5:302025-05-02T06:01:26+5:30

Weather Update RAIN: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली सहित देश के कई राज्य में आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश हो रही है।

Weather Update Heavy rain with strong storm in Delhi-NCR, watch video Woke up to this beautiful weather Gusty whistling wind & drizzle | Weather Update RAIN: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश, देखें वीडियो

Weather Update RAIN

Highlightsआंधी के साथ भारी बारिश हुई, जिससे गर्मी से राहत मिली।आमतौर पर पूरे महीने में 2-3 दिन तूफान आते हैं। खूबसूरत मौसम के साथ सुबह उठी...

नई दिल्लीः दिल्ली-एनसीआर में तेज आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश हो रही है। गर्मी से राहत की उम्मीद है। दिल्ली सहित देश के कई राज्य में मौसम में बदलाव आय़ा है। दिल्ली एनसीआर में सुबह-सुबह तूफान और भारी बारिश हो रही है। यह उत्तर और पश्चिम भारत में असामान्य रूप से गीले मौसम की शुरुआत है, जो अगले 7-10 दिनों तक रोजाना रहेगा, मई महीने के लिए यह दुर्लभ है, जहां आमतौर पर पूरे महीने में 2-3 दिन तूफान आते हैं। इस खूबसूरत मौसम के साथ सुबह उठी... तेज़ "सीटी बजती हवा" और बूंदाबांदी।

      

शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश और आंधी ने दिल्ली और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र को चल रही गर्मी से राहत दिलाई। भारतीय मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने अगले तीन दिनों तक भारी बारिश, आंधी और तेज़ हवाओं की भविष्यवाणी की थी और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के लिए येलो अलर्ट भी जारी किया था।

   

पूर्वी और मध्य भारत में भी तापमान में गिरावट आने की संभावना है तथा बिहार, झारखंड, ओडिशा, पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, विदर्भ, छत्तीसगढ़ में हल्की से मध्यम वर्षा और तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना है। 

  

Web Title: Weather Update Heavy rain with strong storm in Delhi-NCR, watch video Woke up to this beautiful weather Gusty whistling wind & drizzle

भारत से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :delhiweatherIMD India Meteorological DepartmentWeather Reportदिल्लीमौसमभारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभागमौसम रिपोर्ट