12th Fail: मनोज और श्रद्धा पर बनी फिल्म, ऑटोग्राफ लेने पहुंचे महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा

12th Fail: महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने बताया है कि उन्होंने आईपीएस मनोज शर्मा और उनकी पत्नी आईआरएस श्रद्धा से मुलाकात की है। आनंद महिंद्रा ने मनोज और श्रद्धा के साथ एक सुंदर सी फोटो अपने सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट पर शेयर की है। उन्होंने फोटो शेयर कर लंबा सा संदेश भी लिखा है।

उन्होंने अपने इस संदेश में अपनी बेताबी का भी जिक्र किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे खुशी हो रही है कि आज मैं सच्चे सेलिब्रेटी से मिल रहा हूं। आज मुझे इन दोनों से ऑटोग्राफ लेने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि आईपीएस-आईआरएस की यह जोड़ी मनोज शर्मा और श्रद्धा जोशी वास्तविक जीवन के असली नायक हैं। इनकी इस शानदार जोड़ी पर फिल्म बारहवीं फेल बनाई गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज दोनों के साथ भोजन भी किया। भोजन के दौरान मुझे पता चला कि फिल्म की कहानी उनकी वास्तविक कहानियों के अनुरूप है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भारत बहुत तेजी से एक वैश्विक शक्ति बनेगा। इसके लिए मनोज और श्रद्धा जैसे लोगों को सामने आना होगा। और मनोज और श्रद्धा की जीवन शैली को अपनाना होगा। ये हैं इस देश की असली हस्तियां. और उनके ऑटोग्राफ मेरे लिए विरासत हैं।

साल 2005 में पास की थी यूपीएससी परीक्षा

फिल्म 12वीं फेल की काफी चर्चा है। फिल्म में आईपीएस मनोज शर्मा के संर्घष को दिखाया गया है। एक छोटे से गांव से निकलकर आईपीएस बनने के इस संर्घष में उन्होंने क्या खोया क्या पाया, इसे बड़ी संजीदगी से बड़े पर्दे पर एक्टर विक्रांत मेस्सी ने अपने अभिनय से दिखाया है। इस फिल्म की रिलीज के बाद से देशभर में मनोज और उनकी पत्नी श्रद्धा जोशी की चर्चा हो रही है।

मालूम हो कि मनोज शर्मा ने साल 2005 में यूपीएससी की परीक्षा पास की थी। मनोज को इस कठिन सी लगने वाली परीक्षा को पास करने में तीन मौके लगे।

