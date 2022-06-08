एम्बर हर्ड-जॉनी डेप मानहानि केस: एक्टर की वकील केमिली वास्केज का हुआ प्रमोशन, सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने दी बधाई

नई दिल्ली: हॉलीवुड एक्टर जॉनी डेप ने अपनी पूर्व पत्नी एम्बर हर्ड के खिलाफ मानहानि का केस जीत लिया है। ऐसे में अब डेप की वकील केमिली वास्केज चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई हैं। दरअसल, वास्केज ने जॉनी डेप और एम्बर हर्ड के केस को पलटते हुए इसे एक्टर के पक्ष में करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई है। इसी क्रम में लॉ फर्म ब्राउन रुडनिक ने उनका प्रमोशन कर दिया है। अब वो पार्टनर बन गई हैं।

इस विषय पर ट्वीट करते हुए लॉ फर्म ने लिखा, "हमें यह घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि केमिली वास्केज को पार्टनर बनाया गया है। वह अभिनेता जॉनी डेप की पूर्व पत्नी एम्बर हर्ड के खिलाफ मानहानि के मुकदमे में के लिए पिछले हफ्ते जूरी का फैसला जीतने वाली मुकदमेबाजी टीम की एक प्रमुख सदस्य थीं।" फर्म ने आगे कहा कि ऐतिहासिक रूप से यह निर्णय उनके वित्तीय वर्ष के आखिरी में आया है, लेकिन जॉनी डेप-एम्बर हर्ड मामले में वास्केज के प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए यह दुनिया के लिए साबित हुआ कि वह अब यह अगला कदम उठाने के लिए तैयार थी।

लॉ फर्म ब्राउन रुडनिक की वकील केमिली वास्केज को लेकर की गई घोषणा के बाद अब सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स लगातार ट्वीट कर वास्केज को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। यही नहीं, अब तो वास्केज जॉनी डेप के फैंस की भी चहेती बन गई हैं। बताते चलें कि प्रमोशन से पहले वास्केज ब्राउन रुडनिक में एक एसोसिएट के रूप में काम करती थीं। वह वादी पक्ष के मानहानि के मामलों पर ध्यान देने के साथ मुकदमेबाजी और मध्यस्थता में माहिर हैं।

देखिए यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं

We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Full announcement here: https://t.co/EYPjkCCqFypic.twitter.com/LqE5Z3Ig7B — Brown Rudnick (@BrownRudnickLLP) June 7, 2022

They normally wait until the end of the year - but made the exception to promote her now- because of how well she did in Johnny’s case. So happy for her. #CamilleVasquez#JohnnyDeppGotJustice what a team. 👏 https://t.co/1i1iEQ3jX8 — author_sarahc (@author_sarahc) June 7, 2022

Congratulations #CamilleVasquez who is the most famous lawyer in the world right now. Her kindness and legal aptitude will no doubt win over judges and jurors for years to come! — JAMES (@jamesfromcourt) June 7, 2022

Congrats to you all!! After rumors that #CamilleVasquez had plenty of offers from Hollywood law firms, it speaks volumes that she's staying with you. I wouldn't leave Ben and Wayne too. 😁 Whish you all good fortune and remain big fans of justice. pic.twitter.com/Af2SBwbfVa — Kalliope 🏴‍☠️ (@KalliopeShengli) June 7, 2022

Congratulations Camille Vasquez, absolutely won the hearts of America with her great lawyering, tough as nails. Can’t wait to see what is in store ❤️ #CamilleVasquezhttps://t.co/FD0fRXQx75 — Jeannie (@jeanniebrichett) June 7, 2022

