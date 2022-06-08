एम्बर हर्ड-जॉनी डेप मानहानि केस: एक्टर की वकील केमिली वास्केज का हुआ प्रमोशन, सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने दी बधाई

हॉलीवुड एक्टर जॉनी डेप की वकील केमिली वास्केज इस समय सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। दरअसल, उन्होंने एक्टर को उनकी पूर्व पत्नी एम्बर हर्ड के खिलाफ मानहानि केस जीतने में मदद की है, जिसके बाद उनका प्रमोशन हो गया है। ऐसे में अब सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स लगातार उन्हें बधाई दे रहे हैं।

नई दिल्ली: हॉलीवुड एक्टर जॉनी डेप ने अपनी पूर्व पत्नी एम्बर हर्ड के खिलाफ मानहानि का केस जीत लिया है। ऐसे में अब डेप की वकील केमिली वास्केज चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई हैं। दरअसल, वास्केज ने जॉनी डेप और एम्बर हर्ड के केस को पलटते हुए इसे एक्टर के पक्ष में करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई है। इसी क्रम में लॉ फर्म ब्राउन रुडनिक ने उनका प्रमोशन कर दिया है। अब वो पार्टनर बन गई हैं। 

इस विषय पर ट्वीट करते हुए लॉ फर्म ने लिखा, "हमें यह घोषणा करते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि केमिली वास्केज को पार्टनर बनाया गया है। वह अभिनेता जॉनी डेप की पूर्व पत्नी एम्बर हर्ड के खिलाफ मानहानि के मुकदमे में के लिए पिछले हफ्ते जूरी का फैसला जीतने वाली मुकदमेबाजी टीम की एक प्रमुख सदस्य थीं।" फर्म ने आगे कहा कि ऐतिहासिक रूप से यह निर्णय उनके वित्तीय वर्ष के आखिरी में आया है, लेकिन जॉनी डेप-एम्बर हर्ड मामले में वास्केज के प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए यह दुनिया के लिए साबित हुआ कि वह अब यह अगला कदम उठाने के लिए तैयार थी।

लॉ फर्म ब्राउन रुडनिक की वकील केमिली वास्केज को लेकर की गई घोषणा के बाद अब सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स लगातार ट्वीट कर वास्केज को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। यही नहीं, अब तो वास्केज जॉनी डेप के फैंस की भी चहेती बन गई हैं। बताते चलें कि प्रमोशन से पहले वास्केज ब्राउन रुडनिक में एक एसोसिएट के रूप में काम करती थीं। वह वादी पक्ष के मानहानि के मामलों पर ध्यान देने के साथ मुकदमेबाजी और मध्यस्थता में माहिर हैं।

देखिए यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं

