Guinness World Record: असम में 11304 नर्तक और ढोल वादकों ने एक साथ एक ही स्थान पर 'बिहू' नृत्य गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया, वीडियो देख होंगे मोहित

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: April 14, 2023 09:42 AM2023-04-14T09:42:18+5:302023-04-14T09:43:25+5:30

Guinness World Record: लंदन में गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स मुख्यालय के एक निर्णायक की उपस्थिति में कलाकारों ने अपनी प्रस्तुति दी और 'बिहू' नृत्य और 'ढोल' के लिए यह वैश्विक उपलब्धि हासिल की।

गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में 'बिहू' दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया असम सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई थी। 

Highlightsमुख्यमंत्री हिमंत विश्व शर्मा ने यह जानकारी दी।लोकनृत्य का सबसे बड़ा आयोजन था। गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में 'बिहू' दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया असम सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई थी। 

Guinness World Record: असम ने 11,304 नर्तकों और ढोल वादकों के साथ एक ही स्थान पर 'बिहू' नृत्य करने और 'ढोल' बजाने के साथ बृहस्पतिवार को गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज करा लिया। राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत विश्व शर्मा ने यह जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि यह लोकनृत्य का सबसे बड़ा आयोजन था। लंदन में गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स मुख्यालय के एक निर्णायक की उपस्थिति में कलाकारों ने अपनी प्रस्तुति दी और 'बिहू' नृत्य और 'ढोल' के लिए यह वैश्विक उपलब्धि हासिल की।

हिमंत विश्व शर्मा ने यहां इंदिरा गांधी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम में कहा, ‘‘हमने 11,304 नर्तकों और ढोल वादकों के साथ प्रस्तुति देकर बिहू नृत्य और बिहू ढोल, दोनों के लिए विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाए हैं। यह एक ही स्थान पर सबसे बड़ा बिहू नृत्य और बिहू ढोल प्रदर्शन है।’’ गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में 'बिहू' दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया असम सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई थी। 

