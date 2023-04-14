Guinness World Record: असम में 11304 नर्तक और ढोल वादकों ने एक साथ एक ही स्थान पर 'बिहू' नृत्य गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड बनाया, वीडियो देख होंगे मोहित
By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: April 14, 2023 09:42 AM2023-04-14T09:42:18+5:302023-04-14T09:43:25+5:30
Guinness World Record: लंदन में गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स मुख्यालय के एक निर्णायक की उपस्थिति में कलाकारों ने अपनी प्रस्तुति दी और 'बिहू' नृत्य और 'ढोल' के लिए यह वैश्विक उपलब्धि हासिल की।
Guinness World Record: असम ने 11,304 नर्तकों और ढोल वादकों के साथ एक ही स्थान पर 'बिहू' नृत्य करने और 'ढोल' बजाने के साथ बृहस्पतिवार को गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज करा लिया। राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंत विश्व शर्मा ने यह जानकारी दी।
#WATCH | 11304 folk dancers presented Bihu Dance in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the State Govt's bid of setting a Guinness World Record for largest Bihu dance in a single venue.— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
2548 drummers also performed here with them. pic.twitter.com/n9EYimF6Bt
उन्होंने कहा कि यह लोकनृत्य का सबसे बड़ा आयोजन था। लंदन में गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स मुख्यालय के एक निर्णायक की उपस्थिति में कलाकारों ने अपनी प्रस्तुति दी और 'बिहू' नृत्य और 'ढोल' के लिए यह वैश्विक उपलब्धि हासिल की।
Happy Bohag Bihu ❣️— Boiled Anda 🥚🇮🇳 (@AmitLeliSlayer) April 14, 2023
Assam shatters world records with over 11,000 performers in Bihu Dance extravaganza. On Thursday, a total of 11,304 dancers and musicians performed Assam's Bihu dance at a stadium in Guwahati, creating two Guinness world records❣️🤘
pic.twitter.com/t68Qc9gZPB
हिमंत विश्व शर्मा ने यहां इंदिरा गांधी एथलेटिक स्टेडियम में कहा, ‘‘हमने 11,304 नर्तकों और ढोल वादकों के साथ प्रस्तुति देकर बिहू नृत्य और बिहू ढोल, दोनों के लिए विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाए हैं। यह एक ही स्थान पर सबसे बड़ा बिहू नृत्य और बिहू ढोल प्रदर्शन है।’’ गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स में 'बिहू' दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया असम सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई थी।
HISTORIC: Assam’s Bihu enters the Guinness Book of World Records with the Largest Bihu performance in a single venue under the folk-dance category.— aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) April 13, 2023
11,140 Bihu Dancers, Drummers performed together at the Sarusajai Stadium a while ago.
Practice to continue for the Mega… pic.twitter.com/qBmzQ7hfTE