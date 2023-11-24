World Hindu Congress in Bangkok: हमें हर हिंदू तक पहुंचना होगा, जुड़ना होगा और हिंदू मिलकर दुनिया को जोड़ेंगे, संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने बैंकॉक में कहा

Highlights अब हिंदू धर्म की ओर रुख कर रही है। आज की दुनिया लड़खड़ा रही है। खुशी, आनंद और शांति लाने के लिए कई प्रयोग किए हैं।

World Hindu Congress in Bangkok: आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने बैंकॉक में विश्व हिंदू कांग्रेस को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अपने साथी हिंदुओं और दुनिया के साथ संपर्क बनाइए, दिल जीत लीजिए। चूंकि हिंदू अधिक संख्या में जुड़े हुए हैं, इसलिए दुनिया से जुड़ने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो गई है।

Connect with fellow Hindus and world; conquer hearts: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at World Hindu Congress in Bangkok — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2023

थाईलैंड की राजधानी में तीसरे विश्व हिंदू कांग्रेस (डब्ल्यूएचसी) के उद्घाटन सत्र को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भागवत ने दुनिया भर के हिंदुओं से एक-दूसरे तक पहुंचने और दुनिया के साथ जुड़ने की अपील की। हमें हर हिंदू तक पहुंचना होगा, उससे जुड़ना होगा और हिंदू मिलकर दुनिया में सबको जोड़ेंगे।

RSS Sarsangchalak, Mohan Bhagwat is giving his inaugural speech at World Hindu Congress, 2023 at Bangkok. Explaining “Jayasya Aayatanan Dharma” the theme of conference. His speech gives RSS’s worldview in present days of global conflicts. pic.twitter.com/Ku78KMR7RV — Anilesh Mahajan 🇮🇳 (@anileshmahajan) November 24, 2023

#WATCH | Addressing the 'World Hindu Congress 2023' in Bangkok, Thailand, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...Some months back, the World Muslim Council's Secretary General, he came to Bharat and in his speeches there, he said that if we want harmony in the world, Bharat is a must.… pic.twitter.com/jhAHTyZVJ3 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

दुनिया भर के विचारकों, कार्यकर्ताओं, नेताओं और उद्यमियों की एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा। दुनिया ने विशेष रूप से कोविड महामारी के बाद यह महसूस किया है और यह सोचने में एकमत है कि भारत खुशी और संतुष्टि का मार्ग प्रदान करेगा। भागवत ने कहा कि दुनिया अब खुशी की तलाश में भौतिकवाद, साम्यवाद और पूंजीवाद के प्रयोगों के बाद लड़खड़ा रही है।

#WATCH | Addressing the 'World Hindu Congress 2023' in Bangkok, Thailand, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "Today's world is now stumbling. For 2,000 years they have performed so many experiments to bring happiness, bliss and peace. They have tried materialism, communism and… pic.twitter.com/e2ODqIduMB — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

अब हिंदू धर्म की ओर रुख कर रही है। आज की दुनिया लड़खड़ा रही है। 2000 वर्षों तक उन्होंने खुशी, आनंद और शांति लाने के लिए कई प्रयोग किए हैं। उन्होंने भौतिकवाद, साम्यवाद और पूंजीवाद की कोशिश की है। उन्होंने विभिन्न धर्मों को आजमाया है। उन्होंने भौतिक समृद्धि मान ली है। लेकिन कोई संतुष्टि नहीं है।

VIDEO | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the inaugural event of the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61xFcR) pic.twitter.com/yCtdk3u5rK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 24, 2023

#WATCH | Addressing the 'World Hindu Congress 2023' in Bangkok, Thailand, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "The world is one family and we will make everybody 'Arya' that is culture...To acquire possession of all means of material happiness, people try to fight and dominate each… pic.twitter.com/na8KZRulbU — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

“First step, connect every Hindu. Then Hindus will connect the rest of the world.”

RSS sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat speaking at the #WorldHinduCongress2023 in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/SzxROKCRn6 — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 24, 2023

English summary :

World Hindu Congress in Bangkok RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Connect with fellow Hindus and world; conquer hearts see video

Web Title: World Hindu Congress in Bangkok RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Connect with fellow Hindus and world; conquer hearts see video