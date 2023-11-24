World Hindu Congress in Bangkok: हमें हर हिंदू तक पहुंचना होगा, जुड़ना होगा और हिंदू मिलकर दुनिया को जोड़ेंगे, संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने बैंकॉक में कहा

November 24, 2023

World Hindu Congress in Bangkok: आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भौतिकवाद, साम्यवाद और पूंजीवाद के प्रयोगों से लड़खड़ा रही दुनिया को भारत खुशी और संतुष्टि का रास्ता दिखाएगा।

World Hindu Congress in Bangkok: आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने बैंकॉक में विश्व हिंदू कांग्रेस को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि अपने साथी हिंदुओं और दुनिया के साथ संपर्क बनाइए, दिल जीत लीजिए। चूंकि हिंदू अधिक संख्या में जुड़े हुए हैं, इसलिए दुनिया से जुड़ने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो गई है।

थाईलैंड की राजधानी में तीसरे विश्व हिंदू कांग्रेस (डब्ल्यूएचसी) के उद्घाटन सत्र को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि भागवत ने दुनिया भर के हिंदुओं से एक-दूसरे तक पहुंचने और दुनिया के साथ जुड़ने की अपील की। हमें हर हिंदू तक पहुंचना होगा, उससे जुड़ना होगा और हिंदू मिलकर दुनिया में सबको जोड़ेंगे।

दुनिया भर के विचारकों, कार्यकर्ताओं, नेताओं और उद्यमियों की एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा। दुनिया ने विशेष रूप से कोविड महामारी के बाद यह महसूस किया है और यह सोचने में एकमत है कि भारत खुशी और संतुष्टि का मार्ग प्रदान करेगा। भागवत ने कहा कि दुनिया अब खुशी की तलाश में भौतिकवाद, साम्यवाद और पूंजीवाद के प्रयोगों के बाद लड़खड़ा रही है।

अब हिंदू धर्म की ओर रुख कर रही है। आज की दुनिया लड़खड़ा रही है। 2000 वर्षों तक उन्होंने खुशी, आनंद और शांति लाने के लिए कई प्रयोग किए हैं। उन्होंने भौतिकवाद, साम्यवाद और पूंजीवाद की कोशिश की है। उन्होंने विभिन्न धर्मों को आजमाया है। उन्होंने भौतिक समृद्धि मान ली है। लेकिन कोई संतुष्टि नहीं है।

