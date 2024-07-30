Wayanad Landslides LIVE: वायनाड में भूस्खलन से तबाही, 47 की मौत और सैकड़ों दबे, देखें 10 वीडियो, 200000 रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि की घोषणा

Highlights Wayanad Landslides LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष से 2 लाख रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की। Wayanad Landslides LIVE: घायलों को 50,000 रुपए दिए जाएंगे। Wayanad Landslides LIVE: सभी सदस्यों ने भारी त्रासदी पर चिंता व्यक्त की।

Wayanad Landslides LIVE: केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन से तबाही मत गई है। मारे गए लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 47 हो गई है और मलबे में 100 से अधिक लोग दबे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री ने वायनाड में हए भूस्खलन में मारे गए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के परिजनों को प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष से 2 लाख रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की। घायलों को 50,000 रुपए दिए जाएंगे। राज्यसभा में केंद्रीय मंत्री जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि सभी सदस्यों ने भारी त्रासदी पर चिंता व्यक्त की। मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि यह सिर्फ केरल की त्रासदी नहीं है, बल्कि पूरे देश की चिंता है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत सरकार सक्रिय रूप से काम कर रही है और केरल में राहत कार्यों के लिए हर जरूरी काम कर रही है। सरकार की ओर से मैं आपको आश्वस्त करता हूं कि जो भी जरूरी होगा वो पूरा किया जाएगा।

#WATCH | Buildings suffer damage in the landslide and rain-affected Chooralmala area in Kerala's Wayanad pic.twitter.com/YvBDbl9nhK — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

भूस्खलन प्रभावित इलाकों में मुंडक्कई, चूरलमाला, अट्टमाला और नूलपुझा गांव शामिल हैं। वायनाड की जिलाधिकारी मेघाश्री डी आर ने बताया कि प्रभावित इलाकों में आपदा राहत कार्य जारी है और राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ), दमकल विभाग, पुलिस तथा वन, राजस्व एवं स्थानीय स्वशासित विभाग बचाव अभियान संचालित कर रहे हैं।

मेघाश्री के अनुसार, सरकारी एजेंसियों के साथ ही स्वयंसेवी और स्थानीय निवासी भी बचाव अभियान में मदद कर रहे हैं। जिलाधिकारी ने यह भी बताया कि करमन्थोडु नदी पर बाणासुर सागर बांध के द्वार खोल दिए गए हैं और निचले इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को सतर्क रहने की चेतावनी दी गई है।

#WATCH | On Wayanad landslide, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "...It is a very serious situation. I hope and pray that more lives will not be in peril. We need to get to action on the ground as soon as possible..." pic.twitter.com/2mI29wtG9R — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

पीएम ने केरल के सीएम से बात की और उन्हें आश्वासन दिया। राहत के लिए केंद्रीय एजेंसियों का सहयोग वहां पहुंच चुका है। राज्य सरकार के साथ समन्वय बनाकर कार्य किया जा रहा है। अभी, प्राथमिक बात शवों को बरामद करना और उन लोगों को बचाना है जिन्हें बचाया जा सकता है, हमें आपातकालीन प्रतिक्रिया प्रणाली को सक्रिय करना चाहिए। वो सभी चीजे की जा रही हैं। हम सभी उनके साथ हैं।

#WATCH | Wayanad landslide: In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda says, "Discussions began here and all the Members expressed their concern over the massive tragedy that has occurred there. I would like to say this is a tragedy of not just Kerala alone, but the entire nation is… pic.twitter.com/xgDNA73S9R — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

Kerala | A team of Army personnel have left for landslide-hit Wayanad from Kannur to carry out search and rescue operation



(Source: PRO Defence) pic.twitter.com/Hmp6s4muRR — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

केंद्रीय मंत्री जॉर्ज कुरियन ने कहा कि सुबह से ही प्रधानमंत्री सक्रिय थे, वे हर चीज़ पर नज़र रख रहे थे। वे स्थिति का जायजा ले रहे थे और उन्होंने तुरंत बचाव कार्य के लिए फोर्स, एनडीआरएफ को वहां पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया। सभी बलों को सतर्क कर दिया गया है। यह एक पहाड़ी इलाका है और समस्या यह है कि वहां पहुंचना बहुत मुश्किल है, हेलीकॉप्टर और अन्य मदद की ज़रूरत है।

Kerala Minister A.K. Saseendran visits the injured in the Wayanad landslide at the Meppady Hospital



(Source : AK Saseendran's Office) pic.twitter.com/bNUyaYjG0w — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

#WATCH | On Wayanad landslide, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan says, "Your heart goes out to all those families. I have been told that so far our teams have not been able to reach the landslide site due to heavy rain and that the river has changed its course." pic.twitter.com/8YUwjfwdp0 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: On Wayanad landslide, CPI leader Annie Raja says, "Once again, tragedy has struck the people of Wayanad... It happened last night but, in some of the areas rescue team has not reached even now, according to reports... The government of Kerala is trying its level… pic.twitter.com/yrEd1KrwHK — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

225 Army personnel deployed for rescue operations in Wayanad following landslides, 11 deaths reported



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/iSIaaddmwT#Wayanadlandslides#Keralapic.twitter.com/4hr52df677 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 30, 2024

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: On Wayanad landslide, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala says, "It is a very tragic incident that happened in Wayanad at night, 3 am. I was told that more casualties were there. The rescue operations are going on. I talked to the MLA and other… pic.twitter.com/zOOzz2Yjzm — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

#WATCH | Kerala: Stationary watchman stopped train no. 16526 between Vallathol Nagar-Wadakkanchery of Trivandrum division due to heavy rain & water flow on track.



The following trains are partially cancelled today due to heavy water logging reported between Valathol Nagar and… pic.twitter.com/L2Cuye0dE4 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. pic.twitter.com/iDy1Kgaqv2 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

