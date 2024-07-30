Wayanad Landslides LIVE: वायनाड में भूस्खलन से तबाही, 47 की मौत और सैकड़ों दबे, देखें 10 वीडियो, 200000 रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि की घोषणा

Wayanad Landslides LIVE: पीएम ने केरल के सीएम से बात की और उन्हें आश्वासन दिया। राहत के लिए केंद्रीय एजेंसियों का सहयोग वहां पहुंच चुका है।

HighlightsWayanad Landslides LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष से 2 लाख रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की।Wayanad Landslides LIVE: घायलों को 50,000 रुपए दिए जाएंगे। Wayanad Landslides LIVE: सभी सदस्यों ने भारी त्रासदी पर चिंता व्यक्त की।

Wayanad Landslides LIVE: केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन से तबाही मत गई है। मारे गए लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर 47 हो गई है और मलबे में 100 से अधिक लोग दबे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री ने वायनाड में हए भूस्खलन में मारे गए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के परिजनों को प्रधानमंत्री राष्ट्रीय राहत कोष से 2 लाख रुपए की अनुग्रह राशि देने की घोषणा की। घायलों को 50,000 रुपए दिए जाएंगे। राज्यसभा में केंद्रीय मंत्री जेपी नड्डा ने कहा कि सभी सदस्यों ने भारी त्रासदी पर चिंता व्यक्त की। मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि यह सिर्फ केरल की त्रासदी नहीं है, बल्कि पूरे देश की चिंता है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में भारत सरकार सक्रिय रूप से काम कर रही है और केरल में राहत कार्यों के लिए हर जरूरी काम कर रही है। सरकार की ओर से मैं आपको आश्वस्त करता हूं कि जो भी जरूरी होगा वो पूरा किया जाएगा।

भूस्खलन प्रभावित इलाकों में मुंडक्कई, चूरलमाला, अट्टमाला और नूलपुझा गांव शामिल हैं। वायनाड की जिलाधिकारी मेघाश्री डी आर ने बताया कि प्रभावित इलाकों में आपदा राहत कार्य जारी है और राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ), दमकल विभाग, पुलिस तथा वन, राजस्व एवं स्थानीय स्वशासित विभाग बचाव अभियान संचालित कर रहे हैं।

मेघाश्री के अनुसार, सरकारी एजेंसियों के साथ ही स्वयंसेवी और स्थानीय निवासी भी बचाव अभियान में मदद कर रहे हैं। जिलाधिकारी ने यह भी बताया कि करमन्थोडु नदी पर बाणासुर सागर बांध के द्वार खोल दिए गए हैं और निचले इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को सतर्क रहने की चेतावनी दी गई है।

पीएम ने केरल के सीएम से बात की और उन्हें आश्वासन दिया। राहत के लिए केंद्रीय एजेंसियों का सहयोग वहां पहुंच चुका है। राज्य सरकार के साथ समन्वय बनाकर कार्य किया जा रहा है। अभी, प्राथमिक बात शवों को बरामद करना और उन लोगों को बचाना है जिन्हें बचाया जा सकता है, हमें आपातकालीन प्रतिक्रिया प्रणाली को सक्रिय करना चाहिए। वो सभी चीजे की जा रही हैं। हम सभी उनके साथ हैं।

केंद्रीय मंत्री जॉर्ज कुरियन ने कहा कि सुबह से ही प्रधानमंत्री सक्रिय थे, वे हर चीज़ पर नज़र रख रहे थे। वे स्थिति का जायजा ले रहे थे और उन्होंने तुरंत बचाव कार्य के लिए फोर्स, एनडीआरएफ को वहां पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया। सभी बलों को सतर्क कर दिया गया है। यह एक पहाड़ी इलाका है और समस्या यह है कि वहां पहुंचना बहुत मुश्किल है, हेलीकॉप्टर और अन्य मदद की ज़रूरत है।

