Nitish Kumar's Apology: अगर मेरी किसी बात को लेकर तकलीफ हुई है तो मैं अपनी बात को वापस लेता हूं और दुख प्रकट करता हूं, देखें वीडियो

Nitish Kumar's Apology: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए महिला शिक्षा के महत्व पर अपनी विवादास्पद टिप्पणी को वापस लेते हुए बुधवार को कहा कि अगर उनकी किसी बात से किसी को कोई ठेस पहुंची है तो वह इसके लिए माफी मांगते है और खेद व्यक्त करते हैं।

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I apologise & I take back my words..." pic.twitter.com/wRIB1KAI8O — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

बिहार विधानसभा परिसर में पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान और बाद में सदन के भीतर नीतीश ने कहा, ‘‘अगर मेरी किसी बात को लेकर तकलीफ हुई है तो मैं अपनी बात को वापस लेता हूं और मैं अपनी निंदा करता हूं तथा दुख प्रकट करता हूं।... आपने (विपक्षी सदस्यों ने) कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री शर्म करें, मैं न सिर्फ शर्म कर रहा हूं, मैं इसके लिए दुख प्रकट कर रहा हूं। मैं इन सारी चीजों को वापस लेता हूं।’’

It is disheartening to hear such language on the floor of the assembly by the CM of Bihar, Thiru Nitish Kumar.



The effect of being in alliance with the RJD & the I.N.D.I. Alliance is felt & has redefined his idea of Women empowerment. pic.twitter.com/JLUan44iMI — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) November 8, 2023

उन्होंने साथ ही कहा कि वह महिला हितों के प्रबल पैरोकार रहे हैं। इस मुद्दे पर भाजपा सदस्यों के सदन में आसन के समक्ष आकर हंगामा करने पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘आप लोगों को आदेश आया होगा कि मेरी निंदा करो तो मैं अपने उस शब्द को वापस लेता हूं... और आप जो भी मेरी निंदा करें मैं आपका अभिनंदन करता हूं।’’

जनसंख्या को नियंत्रित करने के लिए महिलाओं के बीच शिक्षा के महत्व पर जोर देते हुए नीतीश ने मंगलवार को सदन में कहा था कि कैसे एक शिक्षित महिला अपने पति को संभोग के दौरान रोक सकती है। उन्होंने मीडियाकर्मियों से बातचीत के दौरान अपनी उक्त टिप्पणी को वापस लेते हुए माफी मांगी और खेद प्रकट किया।

This is not the first time he (Nitish Kumar) has made such statements. He has apologized with ifs and buts. Not just Kumar, but Tejasvi Yadav should also apologize for defending the remarks made by the CM: @SushilModipic.twitter.com/4GQA91sLNW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 8, 2023

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar uses derogatory language to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control pic.twitter.com/4Dx3Ode1sl — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement on population control, NCW's Chairperson Rekha Sharma says, "Yesterday's statement of Bihar CM was derogatory, we are deeply concerned with this...The way he spoke was like a C Grade movie dialogue in the Assembly in front of… pic.twitter.com/MddakkdygF — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

CM #NitishKumar’s comments on population control in #Bihar assembly stir a row.



BJP slams the 'vulgar remarks', accusing the CM of 'insulting women'.@anchoramitaw shares more details on the brewing controversy. pic.twitter.com/a8FV2gV8iH — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 8, 2023

#WATCH | Patna: On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement on population control, BJP leader Vijay Sinha says, "His statements are to shame women. This is the land of the Maa Janki. The whole country saw how he embarrassed women in the Assembly. CM has lost his memory... He should… pic.twitter.com/5jxSZBI3T4 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

