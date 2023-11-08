Nitish Kumar's Apology: अगर मेरी किसी बात को लेकर तकलीफ हुई है तो मैं अपनी बात को वापस लेता हूं और दुख प्रकट करता हूं, देखें वीडियो

Nitish Kumar's Apology: जनसंख्या को नियंत्रित करने के लिए महिलाओं के बीच शिक्षा के महत्व पर जोर देते हुए नीतीश ने मंगलवार को सदन में कहा था कि कैसे एक शिक्षित महिला अपने पति को संभोग के दौरान रोक सकती है।

Nitish Kumar's Apology: बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए महिला शिक्षा के महत्व पर अपनी विवादास्पद टिप्पणी को वापस लेते हुए बुधवार को कहा कि अगर उनकी किसी बात से किसी को कोई ठेस पहुंची है तो वह इसके लिए माफी मांगते है और खेद व्यक्त करते हैं।

बिहार विधानसभा परिसर में पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान और बाद में सदन के भीतर नीतीश ने कहा, ‘‘अगर मेरी किसी बात को लेकर तकलीफ हुई है तो मैं अपनी बात को वापस लेता हूं और मैं अपनी निंदा करता हूं तथा दुख प्रकट करता हूं।... आपने (विपक्षी सदस्यों ने) कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री शर्म करें, मैं न सिर्फ शर्म कर रहा हूं, मैं इसके लिए दुख प्रकट कर रहा हूं। मैं इन सारी चीजों को वापस लेता हूं।’’

उन्होंने साथ ही कहा कि वह महिला हितों के प्रबल पैरोकार रहे हैं। इस मुद्दे पर भाजपा सदस्यों के सदन में आसन के समक्ष आकर हंगामा करने पर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘आप लोगों को आदेश आया होगा कि मेरी निंदा करो तो मैं अपने उस शब्द को वापस लेता हूं... और आप जो भी मेरी निंदा करें मैं आपका अभिनंदन करता हूं।’’

जनसंख्या को नियंत्रित करने के लिए महिलाओं के बीच शिक्षा के महत्व पर जोर देते हुए नीतीश ने मंगलवार को सदन में कहा था कि कैसे एक शिक्षित महिला अपने पति को संभोग के दौरान रोक सकती है। उन्होंने मीडियाकर्मियों से बातचीत के दौरान अपनी उक्त टिप्पणी को वापस लेते हुए माफी मांगी और खेद प्रकट किया। 

