Balasore Train Accident: रेल हादसे में अब तक 288 की गई जान, 54 लोग गंभीर, घायलों की संख्या 1000, 58 ट्रेनें रद्द और 81 का मार्ग बदला, देखें वीडियो

Balasore Train Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे ने देश को झकझोर दिया है। इस हादसे में अभी तक 288 लोगों की जान गई है और 1000 से अधिक लोग घायल हैं। 54 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दौरा किया और दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा देने को कहा है।

#WATCH | "It's a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It's a serious incident, instructions issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. Railway is working towards track restoration. I met… pic.twitter.com/ZhyjxXrYkw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

ओडिशा में बालासोर रेल दुर्घटना स्थल पर रेल के डिब्बों को हटाने का कार्य चल रहा है। बालासोर ट्रेन दुर्घटना पर कार्यकारी निदेशक, सूचना प्रकाशन रेलवे बोर्ड अमिताभ शर्मा ने कहा कि 2 घंटे पहले मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक 58 ट्रेनें रद्द हुई हैं और 81 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला गया है। 10 ट्रेनें शॉर्ट टर्मिनेटेड हुई हैं। बहाली का काम स्थल पर बहुत तेजी से चल रहा है और बहुत जल्द बहाली हो जाएगा।

#WATCH | Odisha: Restoration work is underway at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident as wreckage and mangled coaches of derailed trains are being moved away from the track.



Death toll in the incident stands at 288 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far. pic.twitter.com/3tzdV5jWJk — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

बालासोर जिले में शालीमार-चेन्नई सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और बेंगलुरु-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के पटरी से उतरने और एक मालगाड़ी से टकराने से यह हादसा हुआ। अधिकारी ने शनिवार अपराह्न दो बजे तक उपलब्ध रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि हादसे में 288 लोगों की मौत हुई है। दोनों एक्सप्रेस रेलगाड़ियों में लगभग दो हजार लोग सवार थे।

#WATCH | So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted & 10 were terminated. Work is underway in full swing, & restoration will be done soon; first, we will complete the restoration of the downline: Amitabh Sharma, Spokesperson, Ministry of Railways on Balasore… pic.twitter.com/BOUXkSAhw2 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

