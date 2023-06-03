Balasore Train Accident: रेल हादसे में अब तक 288 की गई जान, 54 लोग गंभीर, घायलों की संख्या 1000, 58 ट्रेनें रद्द और 81 का मार्ग बदला, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: June 3, 2023 06:58 PM2023-06-03T18:58:33+5:302023-06-03T19:00:07+5:30

Balasore Train Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 288 हो गई है। रेलवे के एक अधिकारी ने यह जानकारी दी।

Balasore Train Accident coaches derailed trains Death toll 288 with 1000 people injured 56 grievously injured so far see video | Balasore Train Accident: रेल हादसे में अब तक 288 की गई जान, 54 लोग गंभीर, घायलों की संख्या 1000, 58 ट्रेनें रद्द और 81 का मार्ग बदला, देखें वीडियो

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दौरा किया। (photo-ani)

Next
Highlightsपीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दौरा किया।81 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला गया है।10 ट्रेनें शॉर्ट टर्मिनेटेड हुई हैं।

Balasore Train Accident: ओडिशा के बालासोर में शुक्रवार को हुए रेल हादसे ने देश को झकझोर दिया है। इस हादसे में अभी तक 288 लोगों की जान गई है और 1000 से अधिक लोग घायल हैं। 54 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दौरा किया और दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सजा देने को कहा है। 

ओडिशा में बालासोर रेल दुर्घटना स्थल पर रेल के डिब्बों को हटाने का कार्य चल रहा है। बालासोर ट्रेन दुर्घटना पर कार्यकारी निदेशक, सूचना प्रकाशन रेलवे बोर्ड अमिताभ शर्मा ने कहा कि 2 घंटे पहले मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक 58 ट्रेनें रद्द हुई हैं और 81 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला गया है। 10 ट्रेनें शॉर्ट टर्मिनेटेड हुई हैं। बहाली का काम स्थल पर बहुत तेजी से चल रहा है और बहुत जल्द बहाली हो जाएगा।

बालासोर जिले में शालीमार-चेन्नई सेंट्रल कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और बेंगलुरु-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के पटरी से उतरने और एक मालगाड़ी से टकराने से यह हादसा हुआ। अधिकारी ने शनिवार अपराह्न दो बजे तक उपलब्ध रिपोर्ट का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि हादसे में 288 लोगों की मौत हुई है। दोनों एक्सप्रेस रेलगाड़ियों में लगभग दो हजार लोग सवार थे। 

Web Title: Balasore Train Accident coaches derailed trains Death toll 288 with 1000 people injured 56 grievously injured so far see video

भारत से जुड़ी हिंदी खबरों और देश दुनिया खबरों के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे. यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा लाइक करे

टॅग्स :Train AccidentNarendra ModiOdishaAshwini Vaishnavरेल हादसानरेंद्र मोदीओड़िसा