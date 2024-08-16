Assembly bypolls Date 2024: कुल 47 सीट पर उपचुनाव, आखिर कब होंगे मतदान?, निर्वाचन आयोग ने नहीं की घोषणा, वजह

Assembly bypolls Date 2024: 46 विधानसभा सीट के लिए उपचुनाव होना है, उनमें 10 सीट उत्तर प्रदेश से हैं।

Assembly bypolls Date 2024 live updates Wayanad parliamentary seat By-elections total 47 seats when voting Election Commission not announced CEC Rajiv Kumar | Assembly bypolls Date 2024: कुल 47 सीट पर उपचुनाव, आखिर कब होंगे मतदान?, निर्वाचन आयोग ने नहीं की घोषणा, वजह

HighlightsAssembly bypolls Date 2024: असम में पांच और बिहार में चार विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव होने हैं।Assembly bypolls Date 2024: वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव की घोषणा नहीं की है।Assembly bypolls Date 2024: उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 सीट सहित देश भर में 47 सीट उपचुनाव होने हैं।

Assembly bypolls Date 2024: उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 सीट सहित देश भर में 47 सीट उपचुनाव होने हैं। निर्वाचन आयोग (ईसी) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि मौसम की खराबी और प्राकृतिक आपदाओं के कारण उसने फिलहाल 46 विधानसभा सीट तथा वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव की घोषणा नहीं की है, लेकिन स्थिति में सुधार होते ही छह महीने की निर्धारित समयसीमा के भीतर उपचुनाव करा दिए जाएंगे। देश में जिन 46 विधानसभा सीट के लिए उपचुनाव होना है उनमें 10 सीट उत्तर प्रदेश से हैं। असम में पांच और बिहार में चार विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव होने हैं।

मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने यह भी कहा कि इस बात की पूरी संभावना है कि ये चुनाव एक साथ कराए जाएं। उन्होंने जम्मू-कश्मीर और हरियाणा के विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा के दौरान संवाददाताओं से कहा कि केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन की हालिया घटना के कारण तत्काल हालात ऐसे नहीं हैं कि वहां लोकसभा चुनाव कराए जाएं।

वायनाड में भूस्खलन के कारण 200 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हुई है। लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी संसदीय चुनाव में रायबरेली और वायनाड दोनों सीट से निर्वाचित हुए थे। उन्होंने वायनाड सीट छोड़ दी जिस वजह से वहां उपचुनाव होना है। कांग्रेस की ओर से पार्टी महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वहां से उम्मीदवार होंगी। मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त ने कहा, ‘‘कुल 47 सीट पर उपचुनाव होने हैं।

इनमें विधानसभा की 46 सीट हैं।’’ उनका कहना था, ‘‘कुछ राज्यों में मौसम के हालत ऐसे हैं कि वहां उपचुनाव नहीं हो सकते...जहां (वायनाड) लोकसभा उपचुनाव होना है वहां बड़ी आपदा आई है और तत्काल उपचुनाव नहीं हो सकता। असम और बिहार जैसे कुछ राज्यों में भी बाढ़ की स्थिति है।’’ कुमार ने कहा, ‘‘हम सभी जगहों पर चुनाव छह महीने की अवधि के भीतर कराएंगे। पूरी संभावना है कि एक साथ उपचुनाव कराएं।’’

टॅग्स :Bypolls (By-election)uttar pradeshelection commissionBiharKeralaWayanad Lok Sabha Constituencyउपचुनावउत्तर प्रदेशचुनाव आयोगबिहारकेरलवायनाड लोकसभा सीट