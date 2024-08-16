Assembly bypolls Date 2024: कुल 47 सीट पर उपचुनाव, आखिर कब होंगे मतदान?, निर्वाचन आयोग ने नहीं की घोषणा, वजह

Highlights Assembly bypolls Date 2024: असम में पांच और बिहार में चार विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव होने हैं। Assembly bypolls Date 2024: वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव की घोषणा नहीं की है। Assembly bypolls Date 2024: उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 सीट सहित देश भर में 47 सीट उपचुनाव होने हैं।

Assembly bypolls Date 2024: उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 सीट सहित देश भर में 47 सीट उपचुनाव होने हैं। निर्वाचन आयोग (ईसी) ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि मौसम की खराबी और प्राकृतिक आपदाओं के कारण उसने फिलहाल 46 विधानसभा सीट तथा वायनाड लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव की घोषणा नहीं की है, लेकिन स्थिति में सुधार होते ही छह महीने की निर्धारित समयसीमा के भीतर उपचुनाव करा दिए जाएंगे। देश में जिन 46 विधानसभा सीट के लिए उपचुनाव होना है उनमें 10 सीट उत्तर प्रदेश से हैं। असम में पांच और बिहार में चार विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव होने हैं।

Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "Assembly Elections will be held in three phaseS; voting on September 18th, September 25th, and October 1st. Counting of votes will take place on October 4" pic.twitter.com/g4eqB62jjh — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त राजीव कुमार ने यह भी कहा कि इस बात की पूरी संभावना है कि ये चुनाव एक साथ कराए जाएं। उन्होंने जम्मू-कश्मीर और हरियाणा के विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा के दौरान संवाददाताओं से कहा कि केरल के वायनाड में भूस्खलन की हालिया घटना के कारण तत्काल हालात ऐसे नहीं हैं कि वहां लोकसभा चुनाव कराए जाएं।

#WATCH | On being asked about Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, J&K was not a factor but this time there are 4 elections this year and 5th… pic.twitter.com/PsrV0724BR — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

वायनाड में भूस्खलन के कारण 200 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हुई है। लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष राहुल गांधी संसदीय चुनाव में रायबरेली और वायनाड दोनों सीट से निर्वाचित हुए थे। उन्होंने वायनाड सीट छोड़ दी जिस वजह से वहां उपचुनाव होना है। कांग्रेस की ओर से पार्टी महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वहां से उम्मीदवार होंगी। मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त ने कहा, ‘‘कुल 47 सीट पर उपचुनाव होने हैं।

इनमें विधानसभा की 46 सीट हैं।’’ उनका कहना था, ‘‘कुछ राज्यों में मौसम के हालत ऐसे हैं कि वहां उपचुनाव नहीं हो सकते...जहां (वायनाड) लोकसभा उपचुनाव होना है वहां बड़ी आपदा आई है और तत्काल उपचुनाव नहीं हो सकता। असम और बिहार जैसे कुछ राज्यों में भी बाढ़ की स्थिति है।’’ कुमार ने कहा, ‘‘हम सभी जगहों पर चुनाव छह महीने की अवधि के भीतर कराएंगे। पूरी संभावना है कि एक साथ उपचुनाव कराएं।’’

#WATCH | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "We recently visited Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to take stock of the election preparation in these places. A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process. People want… pic.twitter.com/BTeZqOL9H2 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

#WATCH | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, of which 73 are general, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs… pic.twitter.com/IYOrODjrrE — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

#WATCH | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 74 are general, SC-7 and ST-9. There will be a total of 87.09 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 44.46 lakh are males, 42.62 lakh are… pic.twitter.com/O4Nd8Go7Zc — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

#WATCH | Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "During Lok Sabha elections in J&K, people were there to participate in the elections. The long queues and the shine on their faces were a testament to this...There was thriving political participation in the entire… pic.twitter.com/kqeVajHBva — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

