Dera chief Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara: दो बाइक सवार हमलावरों ने मारी गोली, उत्तराखंड के नानकमत्ता साहिब गुरुद्वारा के डेरा प्रमुख की गोली मारकर हत्या, देखें

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: March 28, 2024 12:34 PM2024-03-28T12:34:19+5:302024-03-28T12:38:40+5:30

Dera chief Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead: नानकमत्ता साहिब गुरुद्वारा सिखों के लिए श्रद्धेय स्थान है जो राज्य के उधम सिंह नगर जिले में रुद्रपुर-टनकपुर मार्ग पर स्थित है।

photo-ani

Highlightsपरिसर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

Dera chief Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead: उत्तराखंड में नानकमत्ता साहिब गुरुद्वारा के डेरा प्रमुख की, दो बाइक सवार हमलावरों ने बृहस्पतिवार को तड़के गुरुद्वारा परिसर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। उधम सिंह नगर की वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसएसपी) मंजू नाथ ने संवाददाताओं को बताया कि गोली लगने से घायल बाबा तरसेम सिंह को खटीमा के एक अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। नानकमत्ता साहिब गुरुद्वारा सिखों के लिए श्रद्धेय स्थान है जो राज्य के उधम सिंह नगर जिले में रुद्रपुर-टनकपुर मार्ग पर स्थित है।

 

