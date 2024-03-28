Dera chief Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara: दो बाइक सवार हमलावरों ने मारी गोली, उत्तराखंड के नानकमत्ता साहिब गुरुद्वारा के डेरा प्रमुख की गोली मारकर हत्या, देखें

Highlights परिसर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

Dera chief Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead: उत्तराखंड में नानकमत्ता साहिब गुरुद्वारा के डेरा प्रमुख की, दो बाइक सवार हमलावरों ने बृहस्पतिवार को तड़के गुरुद्वारा परिसर में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। उधम सिंह नगर की वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक (एसएसपी) मंजू नाथ ने संवाददाताओं को बताया कि गोली लगने से घायल बाबा तरसेम सिंह को खटीमा के एक अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। नानकमत्ता साहिब गुरुद्वारा सिखों के लिए श्रद्धेय स्थान है जो राज्य के उधम सिंह नगर जिले में रुद्रपुर-टनकपुर मार्ग पर स्थित है।

STORY | Dera chief of Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara shot dead



VIDEO | "Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle entered the Dera's gates and opened fire at Baba (Tarsem Singh), who was seated on a chair inside. He was rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared dead," says SSP Udham Singh Nagar Manjunath TC.



Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar tells ANI, "Police Headquarters has formed an SIT under the leadership of DSP RB Chamola to nab the killers of Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. This SIT includes STF and police officers. Additional police…

Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand | On the murder of Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh, SDM Khatima Ravindra Singh Bisht says, "An unidentified person shot at Baba Tarsem Singh. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Law and order situation is normal."

Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) AP Anshuman tells ANI, "Several police teams, along with STF, have been deployed to nab the killers of Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. Police Headquarters will also form an SIT to…

#WATCH | Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar says, "We received information around 7 am today that between 6:15-6:30 am, two masked assailants entered Nanakmatta Gurdwara and shot Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh. He was rushed to the hospital in Khatima. But I…

Uttarakhand | Screengrab from CCTV footage which shows two bike-borne assailants shooting at Nanakmatta Gurdwara Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh



