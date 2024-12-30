हर साल ग्रंथियों और पुजारियों को 216000 रुपये?, अरविंद केजरीवाल ने 18000 रुपये मासिक भत्ता देने का वादा किया, देखें वीडियो

Delhi Assembly Elections: पुजारी और ग्रंथी हमारे समाज का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा हैं, लेकिन उनकी अक्सर उपेक्षा की जाती है।

Highlightsचुनावों में ‘आप’ लगातार चौथी बार सत्ता में बने रहने की कोशिश कर रही है।दोबारा सत्ता में आती है तो ‘पुजारी ग्रंथी सम्मान योजना’ शुरू की जाएगी।घोषणा ऐसे समय में की गई है जब दिल्ली में जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं।

Delhi Assembly Elections: आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंदिरों के पुजारियों और गुरुद्वारों के ग्रंथियों को 18,000 रुपये मासिक भत्ता देने का वादा करते हुए सोमवार को घोषणा की कि अगर उनकी पार्टी दिल्ली में दोबारा सत्ता में आती है तो ‘पुजारी ग्रंथी सम्मान योजना’ शुरू की जाएगी। यह घोषणा ऐसे समय में की गई है जब दिल्ली में जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। इन चुनावों में ‘आप’ लगातार चौथी बार सत्ता में बने रहने की कोशिश कर रही है। केजरीवाल ने कहा, ‘‘पुजारी और ग्रंथी हमारे समाज का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा हैं, लेकिन उनकी अक्सर उपेक्षा की जाती है।

    

देश में पहली बार, हम उन्हें समर्थन देने के लिए एक योजना शुरू कर रहे हैं जिसके तहत उन्हें 18,000 रुपये का मासिक भत्ता दिया जाएगा।’’ उन्होंने बताया कि इस योजना के लिए पंजीकरण कल यानी मंगलवार से शुरू होगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह मंगलवार को कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर जाकर वहां पुजारियों के लिए पंजीकरण प्रक्रिया का निरीक्षण करेंगे।

 

