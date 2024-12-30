हर साल ग्रंथियों और पुजारियों को 216000 रुपये?, अरविंद केजरीवाल ने 18000 रुपये मासिक भत्ता देने का वादा किया, देखें वीडियो
December 30, 2024
Delhi Assembly Elections: पुजारी और ग्रंथी हमारे समाज का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा हैं, लेकिन उनकी अक्सर उपेक्षा की जाती है।
Delhi Assembly Elections: आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) प्रमुख अरविंद केजरीवाल ने मंदिरों के पुजारियों और गुरुद्वारों के ग्रंथियों को 18,000 रुपये मासिक भत्ता देने का वादा करते हुए सोमवार को घोषणा की कि अगर उनकी पार्टी दिल्ली में दोबारा सत्ता में आती है तो ‘पुजारी ग्रंथी सम्मान योजना’ शुरू की जाएगी। यह घोषणा ऐसे समय में की गई है जब दिल्ली में जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। इन चुनावों में ‘आप’ लगातार चौथी बार सत्ता में बने रहने की कोशिश कर रही है। केजरीवाल ने कहा, ‘‘पुजारी और ग्रंथी हमारे समाज का एक महत्वपूर्ण हिस्सा हैं, लेकिन उनकी अक्सर उपेक्षा की जाती है।
STORY | AAP will give temple, gurdwara priest Rs 18,000 a month if returns to power: Kejriwal— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2024
READ: https://t.co/M2NhysIZBhhttps://t.co/6qDj4EA24P
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says "Today I am making an important announcement regarding a scheme. The name of the scheme is Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Under this, there is a provision to give an honorarium to the priests of temples and the 'granthis'… pic.twitter.com/Epty4TnLY7— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says "Under Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, an honorarium will be given to the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara every month. They will be given an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month...Registration for… pic.twitter.com/E5r3RqsfTv— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024
देश में पहली बार, हम उन्हें समर्थन देने के लिए एक योजना शुरू कर रहे हैं जिसके तहत उन्हें 18,000 रुपये का मासिक भत्ता दिया जाएगा।’’ उन्होंने बताया कि इस योजना के लिए पंजीकरण कल यानी मंगलवार से शुरू होगा। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि वह मंगलवार को कनॉट प्लेस स्थित हनुमान मंदिर जाकर वहां पुजारियों के लिए पंजीकरण प्रक्रिया का निरीक्षण करेंगे।
#WATCH | Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says "I request them to arrest Hardeep Singh Puri. He has all the data on where he settled Rohingyas and how. He tweeted and gave the information. Hardeep Singh Puri and Amit Shah have all the data on how and where they have… https://t.co/kVMH244zjdpic.twitter.com/0LMPKRyo6p— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "This is the (Arvind) Kejriwal and AAP, who were saying that we (BJP) have brought Rohingyas... Do you think that they (Rohingyas) will in any circumstance vote for the BJP? They (AAP ) have helped them settle here for the… https://t.co/IFOMI6Nhz6pic.twitter.com/YAUJG1cM0u— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024