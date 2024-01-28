Bihar Politics: नीतीश कुमार ने नौंवी बार ली मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ

January 28, 2024

Bihar Politics: जेडीयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार में रविवार को नौंवी बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली।

Highlightsआरजेडी का साथ छोड़ नीतीश ने थामा बीजेपी का दामन बीजेपी के समर्थन से बनाई बिहार में नई सरकार, बने 9वीं बार मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश के साथ दो अन्य बने डिप्टी सीएम

Bihar Politics: जेडीयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार में रविवार को नौंवी बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। बिहार में नीतीश कुमार ने आरजेडी के साथ चली आ रही गठबंधन की सरकार से इस्तीफा दिया। नीतीश ने बीजेपी के समर्थन से नई सरकार में शपथ ली।

 

