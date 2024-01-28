Bihar Politics: नीतीश कुमार ने नौंवी बार ली मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ

Highlights आरजेडी का साथ छोड़ नीतीश ने थामा बीजेपी का दामन बीजेपी के समर्थन से बनाई बिहार में नई सरकार, बने 9वीं बार मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश के साथ दो अन्य बने डिप्टी सीएम

Bihar Politics: जेडीयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार में रविवार को नौंवी बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। बिहार में नीतीश कुमार ने आरजेडी के साथ चली आ रही गठबंधन की सरकार से इस्तीफा दिया। नीतीश ने बीजेपी के समर्थन से नई सरकार में शपथ ली।

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 9th time after he along with his party joined the BJP-led NDA bloc.#BiharPoliticspic.twitter.com/v9HPUQwhl3 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

#WATCH | Patna: JD(U) President and acting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhavan



He will take oath as Bihar CM for the 9th time after he along with his party joined the BJP-led NDA bloc. pic.twitter.com/28WJAkklQj — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda arrives at Raj Bhavan, in Patna to attend the oath ceremony of the new government.



Nitish Kumar today resigned as CM and joined the BJP-led NDA bloc. pic.twitter.com/RsjVOLEegS — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

