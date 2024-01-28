Bihar Politics: नीतीश कुमार ने नौंवी बार ली मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ
By धीरज मिश्रा | Published: January 28, 2024 04:56 PM2024-01-28T16:56:04+5:302024-01-28T17:11:20+5:30
Bihar Politics: जेडीयू के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार में रविवार को नौंवी बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। बिहार में नीतीश कुमार ने आरजेडी के साथ चली आ रही गठबंधन की सरकार से इस्तीफा दिया। नीतीश ने बीजेपी के समर्थन से नई सरकार में शपथ ली।
#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 9th time after he along with his party joined the BJP-led NDA bloc.#BiharPoliticspic.twitter.com/v9HPUQwhl3— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
#WATCH | Patna: JD(U) President and acting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhavan— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda arrives at Raj Bhavan, in Patna to attend the oath ceremony of the new government.— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
#WATCH | Patna: Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhavan for the oath ceremony— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
