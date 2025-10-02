यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर हमला, 2 की मौत और 3 घायल, 'भयावह' कार और चाकूबाज़ी से दहशत, संदिग्ध को गोली मारी गई

October 2, 2025

बम विशेषज्ञ इस बात की जांच कर रहे हैं कि हमलावर के पास कोई विस्फोटक उपकरण था या नहीं।

Highlightsपुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी।हमले के संदिग्ध की भी मौत हो गई है। तीन अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गये।

लंदनः उत्तरी इंग्लैंड में बृहस्पतिवार को एक यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर हुए हमले में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गये। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। ग्रेटर मैनचेस्टर पुलिस ने बताया कि हमले के संदिग्ध की भी मौत हो गई है। बम विशेषज्ञ इस बात की जांच कर रहे हैं कि हमलावर के पास कोई विस्फोटक उपकरण था या नहीं।

 

 

  

