यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर हमला, 2 की मौत और 3 घायल, 'भयावह' कार और चाकूबाज़ी से दहशत, संदिग्ध को गोली मारी गई

लंदनः उत्तरी इंग्लैंड में बृहस्पतिवार को एक यहूदी प्रार्थना स्थल पर हुए हमले में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई और तीन अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गये। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। ग्रेटर मैनचेस्टर पुलिस ने बताया कि हमले के संदिग्ध की भी मौत हो गई है। बम विशेषज्ञ इस बात की जांच कर रहे हैं कि हमलावर के पास कोई विस्फोटक उपकरण था या नहीं।

Police say two victims have died and three others are in serious condition after UK synagogue attack, reports AP. pic.twitter.com/8VkaqYqybg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2025

🇬🇧 #UK: A man carried out an attack this morning in Crumpsall, Manchester, ramming his car into worshippers outside a synagogue before stabbing several people.



Greater Manchester Police officers shot the suspect minutes after the attack began. Four people were injured by both… pic.twitter.com/ZA5dYSVUl7— POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) October 2, 2025

This morning in Manchester, a terrorist attacked a Synagogue on Yom Kippur. The suspect is now dead.



This is the grim consequence of letting vile, anti-Semitic ideology fester in our society unchecked.



Britain is in a dangerous place, and I fear deeply for our future. pic.twitter.com/yzByGECr1o — Nicholas Lissack (@NicholasLissack) October 2, 2025

Horrible news from Manchester UK where multiple Jews were stabbed at a synagogue and at least two killed in yet another terror attack that also involved a car ramming. The terrorist was neutralized by police. pic.twitter.com/cJnJFpPoXI— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 2, 2025

Julia blasts Keir Starmer for "not doing enough" to protect Jews in the UK, amid an attack at a Synagogue in Manchester.



"This is on you Prime Minister! Don't you bloody dare say you want to keep them safe - when you're part of the reason they're not. Shame on you!"@JuliaHB1pic.twitter.com/3YG4aNnl4O — Talk (@TalkTV) October 2, 2025

This morning, a terrorist has been shot by the Manchester Police following a knife attack on a Synagogue during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.



What has happened to Britain? pic.twitter.com/sctnqXUyCO— Turning Point UK 🇬🇧 (@TPointUK) October 2, 2025

