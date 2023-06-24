PM Modi Egypt Visit: 26 साल बाद किसी भारतीय पीएम की पहली यात्रा, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया, देखें वीडियो

Highlights मिस्र के प्रधानमंत्री मुस्तफा मैडबौली ने गर्मजोशी से मोदी का स्वागत किया। रविवार को मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी से मुलाकात करेंगे। पीएम मोदी की मिस्र की पहली द्विपक्षीय यात्रा के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

PM Modi Egypt Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी के निमंत्रण पर दो दिवसीय राजकीय यात्रा के लिये शनिवार को काहिरा पहुंचे। पीएम मोदी 26 साल बाद किसी भारतीय पीएम की पहली द्विपक्षीय यात्रा के लिए मिस्र पहुंचे हैं।

#WATCH | PM Modi lands in Egypt for the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM after 26 years.



In a special honour, the Egyptian PM received PM Modi at the airport in Cairo. The PM was given a Guard of Honour on his arrival.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi received by the Egyptian PM on his arrival at Cairo

विशेष सम्मान में मिस्र के पीएम ने काहिरा के हवाई अड्डे पर पीएम मोदी का स्वागत किया। उनके आगमन पर पीएम को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। हवाई अड्डे पर मिस्र के प्रधानमंत्री मुस्तफा मैडबौली ने गर्मजोशी से मोदी का स्वागत किया। काहिरा पहुंचने पर मोदी ने ‘गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर’ का निरीक्षण किया।

Egypt | Enthusiasm in the Indian community to welcome PM Modi as they await his arrival at The Ritz Carlton in Cairo

यह पिछले 26 वर्षों में किसी भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री की मिस्र की पहली यात्रा है। मोदी रविवार को मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी से मुलाकात करेंगे। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने पीएम मोदी की मिस्र की पहली द्विपक्षीय यात्रा के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

#WATCH | We all are very thrilled to meet PM Modi in Cairo. Around 300-350 people have been invited here to meet the PM today: Deepti Singh, President of the Indian Community Association in Egypt

#WATCH | "PM Modi's visit to Egypt will further strengthen the relations between the two countries," says Amarnath Das, a member of the Indian diaspora in Cairo.

#WATCH | MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi elaborates on PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Egypt as the PM lands in Cairo

Bora Community people carrying Indian flags enter in lobby of the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo where PM Narendra Modi is staying during his state visit to Egypt. They (Bora Community) are being followed by the Indian Community people.

