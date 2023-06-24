PM Modi Egypt Visit: 26 साल बाद किसी भारतीय पीएम की पहली यात्रा, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: June 24, 2023 06:43 PM2023-06-24T18:43:38+5:302023-06-24T18:44:31+5:30

PM Modi Egypt Visit: विशेष सम्मान में मिस्र के पीएम ने काहिरा के हवाई अड्डे पर पीएम मोदी का स्वागत किया। उनके आगमन पर पीएम को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया।

Highlights मिस्र के प्रधानमंत्री मुस्तफा मैडबौली ने गर्मजोशी से मोदी का स्वागत किया।रविवार को मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी से मुलाकात करेंगे।पीएम मोदी की मिस्र की पहली द्विपक्षीय यात्रा के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

PM Modi Egypt Visit:  प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी के निमंत्रण पर दो दिवसीय राजकीय यात्रा के लिये शनिवार को काहिरा पहुंचे। पीएम मोदी 26 साल बाद किसी भारतीय पीएम की पहली द्विपक्षीय यात्रा के लिए मिस्र पहुंचे हैं।

विशेष सम्मान में मिस्र के पीएम ने काहिरा के हवाई अड्डे पर पीएम मोदी का स्वागत किया। उनके आगमन पर पीएम को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया। हवाई अड्डे पर मिस्र के प्रधानमंत्री मुस्तफा मैडबौली ने गर्मजोशी से मोदी का स्वागत किया। काहिरा पहुंचने पर मोदी ने ‘गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर’ का निरीक्षण किया।

यह पिछले 26 वर्षों में किसी भारतीय प्रधानमंत्री की मिस्र की पहली यात्रा है। मोदी रविवार को मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सिसी से मुलाकात करेंगे। विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अरिंदम बागची ने पीएम मोदी की मिस्र की पहली द्विपक्षीय यात्रा के बारे में विस्तार से बताया।

