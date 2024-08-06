बांग्लादेश में तख्तापलट के बाद निशाने पर हिंदू, मंदिर और बिजनेस पर हमला, सामने आएं वीडियो

नई दिल्ली:  बांग्लादेश में शेख हसीना के प्रधानमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देने और वहां से भारत आ जाने के बाद माहौल काफी बिगड़ गया है, जिससे वहां रह रही 10 फीसदी हिंदू आबादी के लिए खतरा उत्पन्न हो गया। यही नहीं बहुमूल्य संख्या में मुस्लिम समाज के लोग अब सीधे तौर पर हिंदू समुदाय के लोगों पर, उनके बिजनेस पर और मंदिरों को निशाना बना रहे हैं। अभी तक सामने आई रिपोर्ट में देश में स्थित चार हिंदू मंदिरों को क्षतिग्रस्त करने की खबर आ रही है। इसकी जानकारी हिंदू-बौद्ध-ईसाई एकता परिषद की नेता काजोल देबनाथ ने दी है।

उन्होंने आगे बताया कि राजधानी ढाका में उपद्रवी भीड़ ने धानमंडी इलाके में स्थित इंदिरा गांधई सांस्कृतिक केंद्र (IGCC) में तोड़फोड़ भी की। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक उनका उद्देश्य साफ है कि या तो हिंदू समुदाय के लोग देश छोड़कर चले जाएं या बुहमूल्य आबादी के तहत किए जा रहे चुपचाप सहें। हालांकि, देश में ऊथल-पुथल के हालात बने हुए हैं। दूसरी तरफ सेना ने देश की कमान अपने हाथों में ले रखी है, फिर चाहे वो कह रहे हों कि सीधे तौर पर अंतरिम सरकार देश को मिलने जा रही है। लेकिन, स्थिति यही है कि सेना देश के शासन पर अपनी पकड़ मजबूत करने जा रही है। 

देश में हालात बदलते ही मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी की नेता और पूर्व पीएम खालिदा जिया को जेल से रिहा करने के आदेश राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद शहाबुद्दीन ने दिए और साथ ही संसद भंग कर जल्द अंतरिम सरकार के गठन की घोषणा भी की। इस बीच अंतरिम सरकार में नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता डॉ. मुहम्मद यूनुस को मुख्य सलाहकार के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है।

worldometers के अनुसार, बांग्लादेश की कुल जनसंख्या 17,48,74,667 हैं, जिसमें 91 फीसदी मुस्लमान हैं और सुन्नी मुस्लिम आबादी ज्यादा है। इनके बाद सबसे ज्यादा संख्या में हिंदू हैं और रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार बांग्लादेश में 8 फीसद हिंदू, ये सभी बौद्ध और ईसाई धर्म से जुड़े हुए हैं। दूसरी तरफ बांग्लादेश के Chittagong Hills में बौद्ध धर्म के लोग सबसे अधिक संख्या में है। यह बात आजतक के द्वारा है। गौरतलब हेै कि इस बीच मोदी सरकार ने सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है, जिसमें सत्तापक्ष और विपक्ष के मुख्य नेता शामिल हुए।

