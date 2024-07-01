Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: बाप रे बाप!, आठ फुट लंबा मगरमच्छ सड़क पर यूं रेंग रहा, ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, देखें

Highlights Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: मगरमच्छ का पीछा करने की कोशिश करते दिखायी दे रहा है। Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: स्थानीय निवासी ने बताया कि यह घटना रविवार रात की है। Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: शिव या वाशिष्ठी नदियों से बहकर शहर में घुसा होगा।

Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: महाराष्ट्र के तटीय शहर रत्नागिरी में आठ फुट लंबे एक मगरमच्छ के बारिश से भीगी सड़क पर रेंगने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि यह वीडियो रत्नागिरी जिले में चिपलुन शहर के चिंचनाका इलाके में बारिश के बीच एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया। वीडियो में कुछ अन्य वाहन भी दिखायी दे रहे हैं और एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक हेडलाइट जलाकर मगरमच्छ का पीछा करने की कोशिश करते दिखायी दे रहा है।

A #crocodile 🐊 was seen taking a stroll on a busy road in Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district following the heavy rains there.#Monsoon#Maharashtra#Rainpic.twitter.com/5Y8w1aGdao — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) July 1, 2024

अधिकारी ने बताया कि मगरमच्छ संभवत: पास की शिव या वाशिष्ठी नदियों से बहकर शहर में घुसा होगा। आसपास से गुजर रहे कई लोगों ने भी मगरमच्छ की सड़क पर रेंगते हुए वीडियो बनायी और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किया। एक स्थानीय निवासी ने बताया कि यह घटना रविवार रात की है।

Unexpected Visitor in Ratnagiri! 🐊



Residents of Chiplun were in for a wild surprise when a massive crocodile, believed to have come from the nearby Shiva river, took a stroll on the road after heavy rains. 🌧️#Ratnagiri#Chiplun#CrocodileSighting#Wildlife#StaySafepic.twitter.com/3C2Mzq1A3z — w. (@solvingws) July 1, 2024

Why the crocodile crossed the road !!



A video from from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, where a crocodile on a city tour. Hope everything went safely. @ndtvpic.twitter.com/c65jWsJBBl — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) July 1, 2024

A crocodile was seen on a road in Ratnagiri district causing quite a stir. The city's proximity to the Shiv River, known for its large crocodile population, means sightings like this are common during the monsoon season. #crocodile#Ratnagiri#monsoon#viralpic.twitter.com/RlW44Xq9TP — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 1, 2024

In Chiplun of #ratnagiri district, the number of #crocodiles is increasing in the #Shiv river #basin, no action has been taken even after seeing #crocodiles roaming freely on the Shiv river #bridge. Motorists in the city were shocked when the crocodile came down on the road… pic.twitter.com/NJdifOSiwj — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) July 1, 2024

