Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: बाप रे बाप!, आठ फुट लंबा मगरमच्छ सड़क पर यूं रेंग रहा, ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, देखें
By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: July 1, 2024 11:58 AM2024-07-01T11:58:22+5:302024-07-01T12:02:49+5:30
Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: अधिकारी ने बताया कि वीडियो रत्नागिरी जिले में चिपलुन शहर के चिंचनाका इलाके में बारिश के बीच एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया।
Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: महाराष्ट्र के तटीय शहर रत्नागिरी में आठ फुट लंबे एक मगरमच्छ के बारिश से भीगी सड़क पर रेंगने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि यह वीडियो रत्नागिरी जिले में चिपलुन शहर के चिंचनाका इलाके में बारिश के बीच एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया। वीडियो में कुछ अन्य वाहन भी दिखायी दे रहे हैं और एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक हेडलाइट जलाकर मगरमच्छ का पीछा करने की कोशिश करते दिखायी दे रहा है।
