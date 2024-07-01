Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: बाप रे बाप!, आठ फुट लंबा मगरमच्छ सड़क पर यूं रेंग रहा, ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, देखें

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: July 1, 2024 11:58 AM2024-07-01T11:58:22+5:302024-07-01T12:02:49+5:30

Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: अधिकारी ने बताया कि वीडियो रत्नागिरी जिले में चिपलुन शहर के चिंचनाका इलाके में बारिश के बीच एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया।

watch Ratnagiri Crocodile Seen Strolling On Road in Ratnagiri After Heavy Rainfall, Video Goes Viral Maharashtra see video Baap Re Baap eight feet long rain-soaked | Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: बाप रे बाप!, आठ फुट लंबा मगरमच्छ सड़क पर यूं रेंग रहा, ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल, देखें

photo-lokmat

HighlightsRatnagiri Crocodile On Road: मगरमच्छ का पीछा करने की कोशिश करते दिखायी दे रहा है।Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: स्थानीय निवासी ने बताया कि यह घटना रविवार रात की है। Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: शिव या वाशिष्ठी नदियों से बहकर शहर में घुसा होगा।

Ratnagiri Crocodile On Road: महाराष्ट्र के तटीय शहर रत्नागिरी में आठ फुट लंबे एक मगरमच्छ के बारिश से भीगी सड़क पर रेंगने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि यह वीडियो रत्नागिरी जिले में चिपलुन शहर के चिंचनाका इलाके में बारिश के बीच एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक ने बनाया। वीडियो में कुछ अन्य वाहन भी दिखायी दे रहे हैं और एक ऑटोरिक्शा चालक हेडलाइट जलाकर मगरमच्छ का पीछा करने की कोशिश करते दिखायी दे रहा है।

अधिकारी ने बताया कि मगरमच्छ संभवत: पास की शिव या वाशिष्ठी नदियों से बहकर शहर में घुसा होगा। आसपास से गुजर रहे कई लोगों ने भी मगरमच्छ की सड़क पर रेंगते हुए वीडियो बनायी और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किया। एक स्थानीय निवासी ने बताया कि यह घटना रविवार रात की है। 

Web Title: watch Ratnagiri Crocodile Seen Strolling On Road in Ratnagiri After Heavy Rainfall, Video Goes Viral Maharashtra see video Baap Re Baap eight feet long rain-soaked

ज़रा हटके से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :MaharashtraweatherPuneIMD India Meteorological Departmentमहाराष्ट्रमौसमभारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग