वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 में भारत की रैंकिंग पर यूजर्स की सामने आई प्रतिक्रिया, विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने कही ये बात

नई दिल्ली: वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 के सामने आ चुकी है। हाल ही की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, फिनलैंड दुनिया का सबसे खुशहाल देश है, इसके बाद डेनमार्क, आइसलैंड, इजराइल, नीदरलैंड, स्वीडन और नॉर्वे हैं। अफगानिस्तान दुनिया का सबसे दुखी देश है। भारत को पाकिस्तान (108), श्रीलंका (112), म्यांमार (117) और बांग्लादेश (118) के बाद 126वें स्थान पर रखा गया है।

द वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट गैलप वर्ल्ड पोल डेटा द्वारा संचालित संयुक्त राष्ट्र सतत विकास समाधान नेटवर्क का एक प्रकाशन है। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स लगातार वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया साझा कर रहे हैं। इस लिस्ट में मशहूर फिल्ममेकर विवेक अग्निहोत्री भी शामिल हैं। वो वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 से बिल्कुल भी खुश नहीं हैं। ऐसे में उन्होंने इसपर अपनी राय रखने के लिए सोशल मीडिया का सहारा लिया।

अग्निहोत्री ने बुधवार को ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "ये सभी इंडेक्स बकवास हैं क्योंकि इनके प्रश्न बहुत पश्चिमी हैं। पश्चिमी देशों के लोगों से पूछो "सप्ताह में कितने दिन आप अपने परिवार के साथ भोजन करते हैं?" या "क्या आप जीवन भर अपने परिवार पर निर्भर रह सकते हैं?" और आपको ज्यादातर पश्चिमी देश सबसे नीचे और भारत हैप्पीनेस इंडेक्स में सबसे ऊपर मिलेगा।"

All these Indexes are crap as their questions are so western. Ask Westerners “How many days in a week you eat meal with your family?” Or “Can you depend on your family for lifetime?” And you will find most western countries at the bottom and India at the top of Happiness Index. pic.twitter.com/DK37YpRytv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 22, 2023

बताते चलें कि रैंकिंग जारी होने के बाद कई लोगों ने एजेंसी द्वारा देशों को रैंक करने के लिए उपयोग किए जाने वाले उपायों के बारे में सवाल उठाए हैं। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, एजेंसी ने एक व्यक्ति की प्रति व्यक्ति आय, सामाजिक समर्थन, स्वस्थ जीवन प्रत्याशा, जीवन विकल्प चुनने की स्वतंत्रता, उदारता और भ्रष्टाचार की धारणा को देखा है।

देखें यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रिया

I'm sad, heartbroken and devastated to see India, my country score 126th position on World Happiness Index.



What do you mean people from Russia, Ukraine are happy despite the war and country like Pakistan, whose people can't even afford wheat, is happier than India? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9zoJY1O7Pr — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) March 22, 2023

I don't understand why Congress is celebrating World Happiness Index report?



Even in 2013, when the first World Happiness Index report was released, India was behind Pakistan & Bangladesh



Who was the Prime Minister in 2012/13 it was Manmohan Singh 😏



Reject anti India reports pic.twitter.com/5NAnjEME0i — सनातनी AParajit Bharat 😌🇮🇳 (@AparBharat) March 22, 2023

So Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh Ranks Higher than India on World Happiness Index, just like the Poor Global Hunger Index



Never seen a Big Irony than these Indexes & Western Propaganda against India 🇮🇳 — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) March 22, 2023

Ukraine is in the middle of a brutal war



Pakistan is begging for bailouts



Sri Lanka was just recently rescued with $$ from India



All these countries are happier than India as per the World Happiness Index. Whoever made this report clearly smokes up at work. — Shubhangi Sharma (@ItsShubhangi) March 22, 2023

Hey people, stop being happy.

We are supposed to be sad country.

Our 'happiness' index is behind Pakistan, Ukraine and Venezuela.

Another gora report.

Another day.

Another narrative.https://t.co/v3nq5zCZQLpic.twitter.com/wLHoVYDtjf — Monika Halan 🇮🇳 (@monikahalan) March 22, 2023

A country with no leadership, political instability, poverty, hunger & terrorism.

But ranked above World's 5th biggest economy (India) in #HappinessIndex 😅

United Nations has proved itself a Joke again.#Pakistan#PakistanDayMourning#PakDemocracyUnderSeige#PakistanUnderFascismpic.twitter.com/kFqdnjQTmi — Tanisha Sarania (@TanishaSarania) March 23, 2023

#Breaking : Depressed man runs behind truck carrying wheat to feel happy after reading Pakistan ranks better than India on Happiness Index. — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) March 22, 2023

Zubair, who spreads hate, toxicity & negativity all year round is taunting on India's low ranking in happiness index.



Irony jumped down from 72nd floor. — Varun Kumar Rana 🇮🇳 (@VarunKrRana) March 22, 2023

