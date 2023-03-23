वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 में भारत की रैंकिंग पर यूजर्स की सामने आई प्रतिक्रिया, विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने कही ये बात

By मनाली रस्तोगी | Published: March 23, 2023 11:11 AM2023-03-23T11:11:28+5:302023-03-23T11:17:08+5:30

भारत को पाकिस्तान (108), श्रीलंका (112), म्यांमार (117) और बांग्लादेश (118) के बाद 126वें स्थान पर रखा गया है।

users on social media comments on India's ranking in World Happiness Report 2023 | वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 में भारत की रैंकिंग पर यूजर्स की सामने आई प्रतिक्रिया, विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने कही ये बात

(फाइल फोटो)

Next
Highlightsवर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 के सामने आ चुकी है।रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, फिनलैंड दुनिया का सबसे खुशहाल देश है, इसके बाद डेनमार्क, आइसलैंड, इजराइल, नीदरलैंड, स्वीडन और नॉर्वे हैं।अफगानिस्तान दुनिया का सबसे दुखी देश है।

नई दिल्ली: वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 के सामने आ चुकी है। हाल ही की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, फिनलैंड दुनिया का सबसे खुशहाल देश है, इसके बाद डेनमार्क, आइसलैंड, इजराइल, नीदरलैंड, स्वीडन और नॉर्वे हैं। अफगानिस्तान दुनिया का सबसे दुखी देश है। भारत को पाकिस्तान (108), श्रीलंका (112), म्यांमार (117) और बांग्लादेश (118) के बाद 126वें स्थान पर रखा गया है।

द वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट गैलप वर्ल्ड पोल डेटा द्वारा संचालित संयुक्त राष्ट्र सतत विकास समाधान नेटवर्क का एक प्रकाशन है। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स लगातार वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया साझा कर रहे हैं। इस लिस्ट में मशहूर फिल्ममेकर विवेक अग्निहोत्री भी शामिल हैं। वो वर्ल्ड हैप्पीनेस रिपोर्ट 2023 से बिल्कुल भी खुश नहीं हैं। ऐसे में उन्होंने इसपर अपनी राय रखने के लिए सोशल मीडिया का सहारा लिया। 

अग्निहोत्री ने बुधवार को ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "ये सभी इंडेक्स बकवास हैं क्योंकि इनके प्रश्न बहुत पश्चिमी हैं। पश्चिमी देशों के लोगों से पूछो "सप्ताह में कितने दिन आप अपने परिवार के साथ भोजन करते हैं?" या "क्या आप जीवन भर अपने परिवार पर निर्भर रह सकते हैं?" और आपको ज्यादातर पश्चिमी देश सबसे नीचे और भारत हैप्पीनेस इंडेक्स में सबसे ऊपर मिलेगा।"

बताते चलें कि रैंकिंग जारी होने के बाद कई लोगों ने एजेंसी द्वारा देशों को रैंक करने के लिए उपयोग किए जाने वाले उपायों के बारे में सवाल उठाए हैं। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, एजेंसी ने एक व्यक्ति की प्रति व्यक्ति आय, सामाजिक समर्थन, स्वस्थ जीवन प्रत्याशा, जीवन विकल्प चुनने की स्वतंत्रता, उदारता और भ्रष्टाचार की धारणा को देखा है।

देखें यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रिया

Web Title: users on social media comments on India's ranking in World Happiness Report 2023

ज़रा हटके से जुड़ी हिंदी खबरों और देश दुनिया खबरों के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे. यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा लाइक करे

टॅग्स :IndiaPakistanUkraineVivek Ranjan Agnihotriभारतपाकिस्तानयूक्रेन