VIDEO: बेकाबू कार ने 5 लोगों को कुचला!, 2 को घसीटा, दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो
By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: January 6, 2025 01:21 PM2025-01-06T13:21:08+5:302025-01-06T13:21:08+5:30
Car Accident Viral Video: हरियाणा के कैथल से एक दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। इस वीडियो में एक सफेद रंग की तेज रफ्तार कार आती है और 5 लोगों को टक्कर मारते हुए चली जाती है।
Car Accident Viral Video:हरियाणा के कैथल से एक दिल दहला देने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। इस वीडियो में एक सफेद रंग की तेज रफ्तार कार आती है और 5 लोगों को टक्कर मारते हुए चली जाती है। जिनमें से दो लोगों को काफी दूर तक घसीटते हुए चली जाती है। हासदे में घायल लोगों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल कार चालक को हिरासत में लिया है और मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
A young man learning to drive ran over five people with a car. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.— Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) January 6, 2025
The incident happened in Kaithal, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/MZ7VqfAgBZ
A young man learning to drive ran over five people with a car. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.— Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) January 6, 2025
The incident happened in Kaithal, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/MZ7VqfAgBZ