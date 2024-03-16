Yasin Malik-led JKLF Ban: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले एक्शन, यासीन मलिक के नेतृत्व वाले जेकेएलएफ पर यूएपीए के तहत प्रतिबंध पांच साल के लिए बढ़ाया

Yasin Malik-led JKLF Ban: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने एक्स पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा, संप्रभुता और अखंडता को चुनौती देने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति को कठोर कानूनी परिणाम भुगतने होंगे।

Highlights‘जम्मू कश्मीर पीपुल्स फ्रीडम लीग’ को भी अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया।‘जम्मू कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट’ (यासीन मलिक धड़े) को और पांच वर्ष के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया है। प्रतिबंधित संगठन जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंक और अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने वाली गतिविधियों में संलग्न रहता है।

Yasin Malik-led JKLF Ban: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले केंद्र सरकार ने एक्शन लिया है। मोदी सरकार ने 16 मार्च को यासीन मलिक के जम्मू-कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट (जेकेएलएफ) को अगले पांच साल के लिए 'गैरकानूनी संगठन' घोषित कर दिया। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने ‘जम्मू कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट’ (यासीन मलिक धड़े) को और पांच वर्ष के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया है। अमित शाह ने कहा कि जेकेएलएफ (यासीन मलिक धड़ा) जम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकवाद और अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने वाली गतिविधियों में लिप्त है। अगर कोई देश की सुरक्षा, संप्रभुत्ता और अखंडता को चुनौती देते हुए पाया गया तो उसे कठोर कानूनी परिणाम भुगतने होंगे। मोदी सरकार ने ‘जम्मू कश्मीर पीपुल्स फ्रीडम लीग’ को भी अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया।

