Yasin Malik-led JKLF Ban: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले एक्शन, यासीन मलिक के नेतृत्व वाले जेकेएलएफ पर यूएपीए के तहत प्रतिबंध पांच साल के लिए बढ़ाया

Highlights ‘जम्मू कश्मीर पीपुल्स फ्रीडम लीग’ को भी अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया। ‘जम्मू कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट’ (यासीन मलिक धड़े) को और पांच वर्ष के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया है। प्रतिबंधित संगठन जम्मू-कश्मीर में आतंक और अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने वाली गतिविधियों में संलग्न रहता है।

Yasin Malik-led JKLF Ban: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले केंद्र सरकार ने एक्शन लिया है। मोदी सरकार ने 16 मार्च को यासीन मलिक के जम्मू-कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट (जेकेएलएफ) को अगले पांच साल के लिए 'गैरकानूनी संगठन' घोषित कर दिया। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने ‘जम्मू कश्मीर लिबरेशन फ्रंट’ (यासीन मलिक धड़े) को और पांच वर्ष के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया है। अमित शाह ने कहा कि जेकेएलएफ (यासीन मलिक धड़ा) जम्मू कश्मीर में आतंकवाद और अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने वाली गतिविधियों में लिप्त है। अगर कोई देश की सुरक्षा, संप्रभुत्ता और अखंडता को चुनौती देते हुए पाया गया तो उसे कठोर कानूनी परिणाम भुगतने होंगे। मोदी सरकार ने ‘जम्मू कश्मीर पीपुल्स फ्रीडम लीग’ को भी अलगाववाद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए प्रतिबंधित समूह घोषित किया।

The Modi government has declared the 'Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd. Yasin Malik faction)' as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years.



The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 16, 2024

The Modi government has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League as an 'Unlawful Association' for five years. The organization threatened India's integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.



The Modi government… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 16, 2024

Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA has declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League—namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 16, 2024

