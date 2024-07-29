Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: 3 अभ्यर्थियों की मौत, अब तक 7 अरेस्ट, जूनियर इंजीनियर बर्खास्त और सहायक इंजीनियर निलंबित, संसद में हंगामा

July 29, 2024

Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: एमसीडी कमिश्नर अश्विनी कुमार ने कहा कि खामियों के कारण एक जूनियर इंजीनियर को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है और एक सहायक इंजीनियर को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

HighlightsDelhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में ‘बेसमेंट’ का मालिक भी शामिल है।Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: दिल्ली पुलिस ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: अभ्यर्थियों की मौत होने के मामले में पांच और लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: दिल्ली के ओल्ड राजेंद्र नगर में एक कोचिंग सेंटर के पानी से भरे बेसमेंट में 3 छात्रों की दुखद मौत के बाद दिल्ली नगर निगम ने दिल्ली के 13 अन्य सिविल सेवा कोचिंग सेंटरों के बेसमेंट को सील कर दिया। छात्रों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बढ़ते दबाव के बाद अधिकारियों ने यह कार्रवाई की। एमसीडी कमिश्नर अश्विनी कुमार ने कहा कि खामियों के कारण एक जूनियर इंजीनियर को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है और एक सहायक इंजीनियर को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। राऊ के आईएएस कोचिंग सेंटर में कम से कम 30 छात्र थे, जिनमें से 12 से 14 को बचा लिया गया।

दिल्ली पुलिस ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के ओल्ड राजेंद्र नगर इलाके में एक कोचिंग संस्थान की चार मंजिला इमारत के ‘बेसमेंट’ में पानी भर जाने के कारण तीन सिविल सेवा अभ्यर्थियों की मौत होने के मामले में पांच और लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में ‘बेसमेंट’ का मालिक भी शामिल है।

इसी के साथ इस मामले में अब तक गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर सात हो गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने ‘राव आईएएस स्टडी सर्किल’ के मालिक और समन्वयक को रविवार को ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। पुलिस ने उनके खिलाफ गैर-इरादतन हत्या समेत अन्य आरोपों के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस उपायुक्त (मध्य) एम. हर्षवर्धन ने बताया कि इमारत की प्रत्येक मंजिल का मालिक अलग-अलग व्यक्ति है। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘राजेंद्र नगर में कोचिंग संस्थान की इमारत में अचानक पानी भरने के मामले में पांच और लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसमें ‘बेसमेंट’ का मालिक और उस वाहन का चालक भी शामिल है।

संभवत: जिसके कारण इमारत का गेट क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया (इसकी वजह से ‘बेसमेंट’ में पानी भर गया)।’’ पुलिस ने बताया कि कार बारिश के पानी में चल रही थी, जिसके कारण पानी का बहाव बढ़ गया और ‘बेसमेंट’ का दरवाजा टूट गया। अधिकारी ने कहा कि पुलिस इस घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार सभी लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।

