Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: 3 अभ्यर्थियों की मौत, अब तक 7 अरेस्ट, जूनियर इंजीनियर बर्खास्त और सहायक इंजीनियर निलंबित, संसद में हंगामा

Highlights Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में ‘बेसमेंट’ का मालिक भी शामिल है। Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: दिल्ली पुलिस ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: अभ्यर्थियों की मौत होने के मामले में पांच और लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE: दिल्ली के ओल्ड राजेंद्र नगर में एक कोचिंग सेंटर के पानी से भरे बेसमेंट में 3 छात्रों की दुखद मौत के बाद दिल्ली नगर निगम ने दिल्ली के 13 अन्य सिविल सेवा कोचिंग सेंटरों के बेसमेंट को सील कर दिया। छात्रों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बढ़ते दबाव के बाद अधिकारियों ने यह कार्रवाई की। एमसीडी कमिश्नर अश्विनी कुमार ने कहा कि खामियों के कारण एक जूनियर इंजीनियर को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है और एक सहायक इंजीनियर को निलंबित कर दिया गया है। राऊ के आईएएस कोचिंग सेंटर में कम से कम 30 छात्र थे, जिनमें से 12 से 14 को बचा लिया गया।

#WATCH | Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar incident | Rajya Sabha to have a discussion on the death of 3 UPSC aspirants.



Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "I have received notices under Rule 267...They have demanded a discussion on the tragic death of UPSC… pic.twitter.com/MyEezLrlKh — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

दिल्ली पुलिस ने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के ओल्ड राजेंद्र नगर इलाके में एक कोचिंग संस्थान की चार मंजिला इमारत के ‘बेसमेंट’ में पानी भर जाने के कारण तीन सिविल सेवा अभ्यर्थियों की मौत होने के मामले में पांच और लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी। गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में ‘बेसमेंट’ का मालिक भी शामिल है।

इसी के साथ इस मामले में अब तक गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों की संख्या बढ़कर सात हो गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने ‘राव आईएएस स्टडी सर्किल’ के मालिक और समन्वयक को रविवार को ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। पुलिस ने उनके खिलाफ गैर-इरादतन हत्या समेत अन्य आरोपों के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

In Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has terminated a Junior Engineer and suspended an Assistant Engineer and seeks an explanation from the concerned Executive Engineer: MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

#WATCH | Mortal remains of Nivin Dalwin, the UPSC aspirant who died due to drowning at an IAS coaching institute in Delhi on 27th July, handed over to his family at Delhi's RML hospital pic.twitter.com/zWQ6jCqtdG — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | Vehicle which hit the gate of the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar where three UPSC aspirants died due to drowning, impounded by Police. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/VESET1uP7v — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

#WATCH | Earth movers brought to Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar after incident of death of three UPSC aspirants due to drowning



MCD has sealed basements of 13 Civil services coaching institutes in the area pic.twitter.com/Wg8GSlGaID — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi BJP leaders and women workers show bangles and clang utensils as they protest against the AAP government in Delhi, near AAP Office, over the Old Rajinder Nagar incident where 3 students died after the basement of a coaching institute was filled with water on July… pic.twitter.com/lvPuGRIEsY — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

पुलिस उपायुक्त (मध्य) एम. हर्षवर्धन ने बताया कि इमारत की प्रत्येक मंजिल का मालिक अलग-अलग व्यक्ति है। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘राजेंद्र नगर में कोचिंग संस्थान की इमारत में अचानक पानी भरने के मामले में पांच और लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसमें ‘बेसमेंट’ का मालिक और उस वाहन का चालक भी शामिल है।

#WATCH | Action against alleged encroachment being taken in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 students died due to drowning at an IAS coaching institute on 27th July; Officials from local administration and Police present pic.twitter.com/pSHyKXz4DE — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

संभवत: जिसके कारण इमारत का गेट क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया (इसकी वजह से ‘बेसमेंट’ में पानी भर गया)।’’ पुलिस ने बताया कि कार बारिश के पानी में चल रही थी, जिसके कारण पानी का बहाव बढ़ गया और ‘बेसमेंट’ का दरवाजा टूट गया। अधिकारी ने कहा कि पुलिस इस घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार सभी लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।

#WATCH | Action against alleged encroachment being taken in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 students died due to drowning at an IAS coaching institute on 27th July; Officials from local administration and Police present pic.twitter.com/t0Efn6KL1p — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

