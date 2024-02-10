17th Lok Sabha: 'चुनाव बहुत दूर नहीं कुछ लोगों को घबराहट होती होगी', सदन में बोले पीएम मोदी

Highlights पीएम मोदी ने लोकसभा में कहा चुनौती मिलती है तो आनंद आता है पीएम ने कहा कुछ लोगों को चुनाव आते ही घबराहट होने लगती होगी पीएम ने सभी सांसदों को कहा धन्यवाद

PM Modi addresses the last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha: 17वीं लोकसभा के दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिना नाम लिए कांग्रेस पर तंज कसा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव बहुत दूर नहीं है, कुछ लोगों को जरूर घबराहट होती होगी।

PM says, "Elections are not very far, a few might be nervous. But this is an essential aspect of democracy. We all accept it proudly. I believe that our elections will increase the pride of the country and follow the democratic tradition - which surprises the world." pic.twitter.com/Zbz6To9RBC — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

उन्होंने कहा कि जब मुझे चुनौती आती है तो आनंद आता है।

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and tells him, "...You were ever-smiling. Your smile never faded. You guided this House in a balanced and impartial manner in several instances, for this, I appreciate you. There were moments of anger, allegations but… pic.twitter.com/sWGhdgbzLM — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

पीएम मोदी ने करीब एक घंटे के अपने भाषण में अंग्रेजों द्वारा दी गई दंड संहिता का जिक्र भी किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 75 वर्षों तक हम अंग्रेजों द्वारा दी गई दंड संहिता के साथ जीते रहे। लेकिन अब नई पीढ़ी से हम गर्व से कह सकते हैं कि देश भले ही 75 साल तक दंड संहिता के अधीन रहा हो, लेकिन अगली पीढ़ी न्याय संहिता के साथ जिएगी।

#WATCH | PM Modi says, "The next 25 years is very important for our country. Political activities have their place but the aspirations, expectations, dreams and resolve of the country is that these 25 years are something in which country will achieve the desired results." pic.twitter.com/ERFsDC3BzR — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में आगे कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग सामाजिक न्याय से वंचित थे। आज, हम संतुष्ट हैं कि हमने सामाजिक न्याय के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता के अनुरूप जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को सामाजिक न्याय दिलाया है। आतंकवाद एक कांटा बन गया था, देश के सीने में गोलियां दाग रहा था। हमने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ सख्त कानून बनाए। मेरा पूर्ण विश्वास है कि जो लोग इस तरह के मुद्दों से पीड़ित हैं उन्हें इसी तरह ताकत मिलेगी।

PM says, "For 75 years, we lived with Penal Code given by the British. To the new generation, we can say with pride that the country might have lived under Penal Code for 75 years but the next generation will live with Nyaya Sanhita. This is true democracy." pic.twitter.com/NjSAJS1STY — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

उन्होंने दिल्ली में आयोजित जी 20 के बारे में कहा कि भारत को जी20 की अध्यक्षता का अवसर मिला। भारत को बहुत बड़ा सम्मान मिला। देश के हर राज्य ने भारत की क्षमता और अपनी पहचान दुनिया के सामने रखी। इसका प्रभाव आज भी दुनिया के मानस पटल पर है।

PM Modi says, "People of Jammu & Kashmir were devoid of social justice. Today, we are satisfied that we have brought social justice to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in line with our commitment to social justice. Terrorism had become like a thorn, shooting bullets into the chest… pic.twitter.com/IEsrJ4YMNm — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

ओम बिरला की तारीफ की

पीएम मोदी ने लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि आपका रोल बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण था। आज हम जो नई संसद में बैठ रहे हैं इसके पीछे आपका ही मार्गदर्शन रहा है। आप सदैव मुस्कुराते रहते थे।

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and tells him, "...You were ever-smiling. Your smile never faded. You guided this House in a balanced and impartial manner in several instances, for this, I appreciate you. There were moments of anger, allegations but… pic.twitter.com/sWGhdgbzLM — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

आपकी मुस्कान कभी फीकी नहीं पड़ी। आपने कई मौकों पर संतुलित और निष्पक्ष तरीके से इस सदन का मार्गदर्शन किया, इसके लिए मैं आपकी सराहना करता हूं। गुस्से, आरोप-प्रत्यारोप के क्षण आए। लेकिन आपने धैर्यपूर्वक स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया और सदन चलाया और हमारा मार्गदर्शन किया।

Web Title: PM Modi addresses the last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha