17th Lok Sabha: 'चुनाव बहुत दूर नहीं कुछ लोगों को घबराहट होती होगी', सदन में बोले पीएम मोदी

PM Modi addresses the last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha: 17वीं लोकसभा के दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिना नाम लिए कांग्रेस पर तंज कसा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव बहुत दूर नहीं है, कुछ लोगों को जरूर घबराहट होती होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि जब मुझे चुनौती आती है तो आनंद आता है।

PM Modi addresses the last sitting of 17th Lok Sabha: 17वीं लोकसभा के दिन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिना नाम लिए कांग्रेस पर तंज कसा। उन्होंने कहा कि चुनाव बहुत दूर नहीं है, कुछ लोगों को जरूर घबराहट होती होगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि जब मुझे चुनौती आती है तो आनंद आता है।

पीएम मोदी ने करीब एक घंटे के अपने भाषण में अंग्रेजों द्वारा दी गई दंड संहिता का जिक्र भी किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 75 वर्षों तक हम अंग्रेजों द्वारा दी गई दंड संहिता के साथ जीते रहे। लेकिन अब नई पीढ़ी से हम गर्व से कह सकते हैं कि देश भले ही 75 साल तक दंड संहिता के अधीन रहा हो, लेकिन अगली पीढ़ी न्याय संहिता के साथ जिएगी।

उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में आगे कहा कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग सामाजिक न्याय से वंचित थे। आज, हम संतुष्ट हैं कि हमने सामाजिक न्याय के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता के अनुरूप जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों को सामाजिक न्याय दिलाया है। आतंकवाद एक कांटा बन गया था, देश के सीने में गोलियां दाग रहा था। हमने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ सख्त कानून बनाए। मेरा पूर्ण विश्वास है कि जो लोग इस तरह के मुद्दों से पीड़ित हैं उन्हें इसी तरह ताकत मिलेगी।

उन्होंने दिल्ली में आयोजित जी 20 के बारे में कहा कि भारत को जी20 की अध्यक्षता का अवसर मिला। भारत को बहुत बड़ा सम्मान मिला। देश के हर राज्य ने भारत की क्षमता और अपनी पहचान दुनिया के सामने रखी। इसका प्रभाव आज भी दुनिया के मानस पटल पर है।

ओम बिरला की तारीफ की

पीएम मोदी ने लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि आपका रोल बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण था। आज हम जो नई संसद में बैठ रहे हैं इसके पीछे आपका ही मार्गदर्शन रहा है। आप सदैव मुस्कुराते रहते थे।

आपकी मुस्कान कभी फीकी नहीं पड़ी। आपने कई मौकों पर संतुलित और निष्पक्ष तरीके से इस सदन का मार्गदर्शन किया, इसके लिए मैं आपकी सराहना करता हूं। गुस्से, आरोप-प्रत्यारोप के क्षण आए। लेकिन आपने धैर्यपूर्वक स्थिति को नियंत्रित किया और सदन चलाया और हमारा मार्गदर्शन किया।

