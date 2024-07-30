Paris 2024 Olympic: मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड में कांस्य पदक जीता, एक ही ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला

Olympic Games Paris 2024: पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारतीय शूटर मनु भाकर ने इतिहास रच दिया है। मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड में कांस्य पदक जीता है। एक ही ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीतने वाली शूटर मनु भाकर पहली भारतीय महिला हैं।

Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh beat Korean pair 16-10 in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event to win India's 2nd medal in Paris. #Paris2024#Paris2024withIASpic.twitter.com/G2XcZRgpoN — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2024

इससे पहले पेरिस ओलंपिक में मनु भाकर ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में व्यक्तिगत कांस्य भी जीता था। मनु भाकर ने ही पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए पदकों का खाता खोला था।

India now have two Bronzes! Take a bow Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh!💙💙#Shooting#SKIndianSports#Olympics#Paris2024pic.twitter.com/sE866HqX0U — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) July 30, 2024

पदक जीतने पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बधाई देते हुए कहा कि भारत को एक और पदक! मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को पेरिस ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने पर बधाई हो। उनकी उल्लेखनीय टीमवर्क से अच्छे परिणाम मिले हैं। उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएँ।

Their remarkable teamwork has yielded great results. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/d5SbNsAUyT — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 30, 2024



पीएम मोदी ने भी बधाई दी और कहा कि हमारे निशानेबाज हमें गौरवान्वित करते रहेंगे! मनु भाकर सरबजोत सिंह को #ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने के लिए बधाई हो। मनु के लिए, यह उनका लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक पदक है, जो उनकी निरंतर उत्कृष्टता और समर्पण को दर्शाता है।

For Manu, this… pic.twitter.com/loUsQjnLbN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024

