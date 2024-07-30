Paris 2024 Olympic: मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड में कांस्य पदक जीता, एक ही ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला

By शिवेन्द्र कुमार राय | Published: July 30, 2024 01:27 PM2024-07-30T13:27:26+5:302024-07-30T13:38:24+5:30

रिस ओलंपिक में भारतीय शूटर मनु भाकर ने इतिहास रच दिया है। मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड में कांस्य पदक जीता है। एक ही ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीतने वाली शूटर मनु भाकर पहली भारतीय महिला हैं।

Olympic Games Paris 2024: पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारतीय शूटर मनु भाकर ने इतिहास रच दिया है। मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड में कांस्य पदक जीता है। एक ही ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीतने वाली शूटर मनु भाकर पहली भारतीय महिला हैं।

इससे पहले पेरिस ओलंपिक में मनु भाकर ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में व्यक्तिगत कांस्य भी जीता था। मनु भाकर ने ही पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए पदकों का खाता खोला था। 

पदक जीतने पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बधाई देते हुए कहा कि भारत को एक और पदक! मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को पेरिस ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने पर बधाई हो। उनकी उल्लेखनीय टीमवर्क से अच्छे परिणाम मिले हैं। उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएँ।


पीएम मोदी ने भी बधाई दी और कहा कि हमारे निशानेबाज हमें गौरवान्वित करते रहेंगे!  मनु भाकर सरबजोत सिंह को #ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने के लिए बधाई हो। मनु के लिए, यह उनका लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक पदक है, जो उनकी निरंतर उत्कृष्टता और समर्पण को दर्शाता है। 

टॅग्स :Paris Olympics 2024ShootingManu Bhakerपेरिस ओलंपिक 2024निशानेबाजीमनु भाकर