Paris 2024 Olympic: मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड में कांस्य पदक जीता, एक ही ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय महिला
By शिवेन्द्र कुमार राय | Published: July 30, 2024 01:27 PM2024-07-30T13:27:26+5:302024-07-30T13:38:24+5:30
रिस ओलंपिक में भारतीय शूटर मनु भाकर ने इतिहास रच दिया है। मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह की जोड़ी ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड में कांस्य पदक जीता है। एक ही ओलंपिक में दो मेडल जीतने वाली शूटर मनु भाकर पहली भारतीय महिला हैं।
BREAKING: India WIN Bronze medal 🔥🔥🔥— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2024
Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh beat Korean pair 16-10 in 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event to win India's 2nd medal in Paris. #Paris2024#Paris2024withIASpic.twitter.com/G2XcZRgpoN
इससे पहले पेरिस ओलंपिक में मनु भाकर ने 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल में व्यक्तिगत कांस्य भी जीता था। मनु भाकर ने ही पेरिस ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए पदकों का खाता खोला था।
The moment India won their second medal at the Paris Olympics!🇮🇳🇮🇳— Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) July 30, 2024
India now have two Bronzes! Take a bow Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh!💙💙#Shooting#SKIndianSports#Olympics#Paris2024pic.twitter.com/sE866HqX0U
पदक जीतने पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बधाई देते हुए कहा कि भारत को एक और पदक! मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंह को पेरिस ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने पर बधाई हो। उनकी उल्लेखनीय टीमवर्क से अच्छे परिणाम मिले हैं। उनके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए शुभकामनाएँ।
Another Medal to India!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 30, 2024
Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh on winning Bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics.
Their remarkable teamwork has yielded great results. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/d5SbNsAUyT
पीएम मोदी ने भी बधाई दी और कहा कि हमारे निशानेबाज हमें गौरवान्वित करते रहेंगे! मनु भाकर सरबजोत सिंह को #ओलंपिक में 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने के लिए बधाई हो। मनु के लिए, यह उनका लगातार दूसरा ओलंपिक पदक है, जो उनकी निरंतर उत्कृष्टता और समर्पण को दर्शाता है।
Our shooters continue to make us proud!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024
Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted.
For Manu, this… pic.twitter.com/loUsQjnLbN